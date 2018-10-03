Register
04:25 GMT +303 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters with Women's March and others gather in front of the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. A second allegation of sexual misconduct has emerged against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a development that has further imperiled his nomination to the Supreme Court, forced the White House and Senate Republicans onto the defensive and fueled calls from Democrats to postpone further action on his confirmation. President Donald Trump is so far standing by his nominee.

    Ford’s Senate Testimony Emboldening Sexual Assault Victims to Report Attacks

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    502

    Last Thursday, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave a powerful testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee alleging that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape her in 1982. Her willingness to speak out has inspired countless others to do just the same.

    The day of Ford's testimony, which was run on live television nationwide, staff at the National Sexual Assault Hotline, a phone number to a confidential service providing support for victims of sexual assault, experienced a dramatic spike in call traffic, CNN reported. Sara McGovern, spokesperson for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, which manages the hotline, told CNN they saw a 201 percent increase in calls compared to a typical day.

    comedian Bill Cosby performs at the Stand Up for Heroes event at Madison Square Garden in New York. Three women who claim they were victimized by Cosby are scheduled to appear at a news conference called by attorney Gloria Allred, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014.
    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    US Comedian Bill Cosby Sentenced to Three to Ten Years in Prison for Sexual Assault (VIDEO)

    Since the #MeToo movement began almost a year ago, casting both violence against women and its incredible prevalence into the international spotlight, and encouraging victims to come forward and name their attackers, "the demand for RAINN's services has been off the charts," McGovern told the news outlet.

    "Our victim service programs went from helping about 15,000 victims per month to helping about 22,000 per month," she said.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear spoke with Danielle Norwood, a reproductive rights activist and a therapist specializing in treating adult and adolescent survivors of trauma, about her experiences with sexual assault reporting and her thoughts about the effect of Ford's testimony.

    ​"There's two sides to it. It's quite painful, I think, for a lot of survivors to sort of relive that experience of being questioned and even this sort of aggressive, belligerent response to ever questioning a man's character," Norwood told host Brian Becker. "I saw a lot of people who were really struggling with just following the news, reliving their own experiences. But then there's also a really positive side where I think women are seeing — and all survivors are seeing — this tendency toward believing these stories or at least hearing them out."

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    'He Said He's Usually a Gentleman': US Woman Details Alleged Rape by Cristiano Ronaldo

    However, Norwood told Sputnik that "in the hearings themselves, in the government — certainly in the judicial system — we haven't yet seen the kind of shift that we want to see towards more accountability for perpetrators. I think in the court of public opinion we are certainly seeing a tide change toward believing survivors, believing women, creating an atmosphere where people will come forward, so that's the positive of it."

    "In my own timelines on social media, I saw several people come forward who I'm close with, who shared stories they'd never shared before, so I think there's something very empowering about telling these stories that I think are almost universal, that we have all sat on for our entire lives. To be told it's OK to come forward with those, to be validated, to be told that your experiences are worth sharing and will be believed, that's very powerful," Norwood said.

    "I think there is a lot of potential in this movement, because it is, unfortunately, what seems like a nearly universal experience. Not only sexual assault and harassment, sexual violence, but also this idea that we're not entitled to share those stories, that a man's reputation or his future or his potential is, by default, more valuable than a woman's experience."

    A gavel
    © AP Photo / Brennan Linsley
    UK Jurors Consistently Fail to Convict Younger Men in Rape Cases - Prof.

    "I say women because we're pretty focused on heterosexual straight women in this discussion, but this is true of all survivors: it's a tremendous risk to come forward with your story. There's almost no benefit other than whatever personal gratification you get from being authentic and sharing your truth. Most survivors who come forward face terrible repercussions, at best reliving it in a hostile environment with police and with the courts, so it's not something that anyone takes lightly. But I think seeing other people do it, seeing other people go through it, and the support that they receive and the sort of reassurance that it's not OK that these things happen, that is what's empowering people to come forward and tell the truth," Norwood said.

    "I don't know how much of it is a personal sense of shame or responsibility, but we're starting to see stories that almost no one came forward with in the past, where women are honest about the things that they did, like drinking or being in a situation that, even 10 years ago, would've been used to justify whatever happened. Women are coming forward and being honest and saying, ‘Yeah, I was drinking, and this person assaulted me, and it's still not OK.' So it's really gratifying."

    Kinky S Dolls
    © Photo: Kinky S Dolls/facebook
    First US 'Intense Pleasure' Sex Doll Brothel Feared to 'Train Men to Be Rapists'

    "I'm 37, and in my lifetime I've seen this drastic shift from this culture in the ‘80s, where sexual violence was sort of par for the course — it was to be expected, it was part of life — to now where we're actually taking a pause to say, ‘Wait, it's not okay that this one group of people, primarily white straight men, treat rape as an entitlement.'"

    "They believe, clearly, that they have the right to other people's bodies — and not only that, but to never be confronted about it, to never have any responsibility for it, and I think the message that that sends is that some people's experiences, some people's lives, are more valuable than others. So it's very empowering, very gratifying to see a push back against that idea."

    Related:

    China: #MeToo Campaign Against Sexual Misconduct Picks Up Steam
    'Now We Are Awake': Swedish Opera Singers Join #Metoo in Support of Female Peers
    #MeToo: 1 in 10 French Women Have Been Raped, Study Shows
    #WhatAboutMe?: Male Sexual Assault Victims Feel Left Out by #MeToo Movement
    US Senate Opens Hearing on Sexual Assault Accusation Against Kavanaugh (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    hotline, MeToo, report, survivors, sexual assault, Loud and Clear, Christine Blasey Ford
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse