Register
21:26 GMT +302 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on January 07, 2016 shows a street sign at the corner of Wall and Broad Street across from the New York Stock Exchange

    Soros' Business Partner: Global Economic Storm Nears, We Did It Ourselves

    © AFP 2018 / TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The world is getting closer to a new financial crisis that may bring more trouble to the global economy than the previous one, according to US billionaire Stan Druckenmiller, George Soros' former portfolio manager for Quantum Fund. Russian economist and Sputnik contributor Ivan Danilov explained why Druckenmiller's concerns are not groundless.

    Stan Druckenmiller, an American investor and hedge fund manager, who has worked for US billionaire George Soros for many years making bets against currencies, has predicted a global economic storm and he is not the only financier who has warned about it.

    Speaking to Kiril Sokoloff, founder of 13D Global Strategy & Research on Real Vision Television, the hedge fund legend presumed that the upcoming financial crisis may be much worse than the previous one due to the "massive debt problem."

    "You can make a case that we're going to have a financial crisis bigger than the last one, because all they did was triple down on what, in my opinion, caused it," he said.

    According to Druckenmiller, the root of all evil is the easy lending policy that has flooded the market with "cheap money."

    "When you can borrow money at zero, of course, debt is going to explode," the investor pointed out.

    US Dollar
    CC0
    US Economy May Go Bust if Dollar Loses Its Reserve Currency Status – Ex-Reagan Adviser
    He stressed that the US Federal Reserve has missed plenty of "golden opportunities" to raise its rates: "I would raise rates every meeting as long as I could. And the minute you got substantial disruption, I would back off."

    Yet another problem, according to the hedge fund manager, is the growing gap between the rich and poor in the US, which is fraught with the risk of social tensions.

    Besides, Soros' former companion-in-arms denounced Donald Trump's trade and sanctions policies, considering the president's rocking-the-boat approach to be destructive.

    "When you start just shooting it all over the place — and you're now shooting it at Canada, at Europe, here or there — that's a lot different than shooting at Iran or Russia," he said, adding that if Trump or a "very hard left" is elected in 2020, the US may find itself in a heap of trouble by 2024.

    The Titanic Situation

    Actually, Druckenmiller has joined a chorus of other well-known financiers who have recently expressed concerns over the looming financial crisis, Ivan Danilov, a Russian economist and Sputnik contributor, highlighted in a recent op-ed.

    "In recent months, several very influential figures on Wall Street have spoken on the same issue and presented no less gloomy prognoses to the public," the economist wrote.

    US dollar notes and an American visa
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Economic Doomsday? Why Soros is Betting Against Trump's Recovery Plan
    He referred to Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel, who warned his investors about "dark clouds" on the horizon in February 2018. Citadel's chief voiced concerns over rising inflation and "a heightened level of geopolitical risk."

    In June 2018, yet another prominent American financier, Jeffrey Gundlach, highlighted that that the US federal debt was "exploding."

    "That could lead to a real fiscal solvency problem, eventually," Gundlach warned.

    The national debt problem and the federal budget deficit issues were also addressed by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and the US Government Accountability Office (GAO), which also signaled their deep concerns this year.

    For its part, the Wall Street Journal released an article eloquently titled "Get Ready for the Next Financial Crisis," on September 14, on the 10th anniversary of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy.

    While some market players warn about the looming storm, others are quietly preparing for it, Danilov noted, citing Russia, India and China's increasing acquisition of gold. The economist pointed out that even Poland, a country not affected by sanctions or trade wars, has suddenly started buying the precious metal for the first time in several decades.

    "The situation resembles that of Titanic," Danilov said. "An orchestra is playing on the deck and passengers are still having fun, while the collision with an iceberg is already inevitable. At this time, the most prudent are already hoisting out the boats and fighting for places in them."

    The views of the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Hungary Under Joint Attack by European Commission, George Soros - Politicians
    Soros Foundation Sues Hungary Over Law Targeting NGOs Assisting Migrants
    Soros-Backed Fund Vows to Pay for Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters' Bail – Reports
    Democrat-Allied Media Slams Exposure of Governor Candidate's Use of Soros' Cash
    Soros-Founded Hungarian University Freezes Refugee Programs Due to Gov't NGO Tax
    Tags:
    global finance, financial crisis, debt, gold, economic crisis, Federal Reserve System, Donald Trump, George Soros, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse