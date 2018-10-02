Register
04:17 GMT +302 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, missiles are fired from city of Kermanshah in western Iran targeting the Islamic State group in Syria.

    Here’s What Western Countries Can Learn From Iran’s Response to Terrorism

    © AP Photo/ Sepahnews via AP
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Iran has enacted deliberate and cautious revenge over the September 22 terrorist attack on its military parade in the city of Ahvaz, an activist tells Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear.

    On Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a number of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and drone strikes on the Daesh militants in the Deir ez-Zor region of Syria accused of planning a terrorist attack in their country. A large number of terrorists were killed in the retaliatory attack on the "ringleaders" who were operating at the time in Syria, the IRGC's public relations office said.

    "Iran, although [it] responds swiftly and precisely to these types of things, they're not really taking actions which would escalate and bring insecurity to the whole region," Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, told Radio Sputnik. "And I think that's quite wise, because one of the aims and objectives of terrorists is always to create further conflict and to spread the conflict into the area and to the region. So I think it is quite appropriate and a really measured response."

    While Iran partially placed the blame on the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia for the attack that left 25 dead in late September, the IRGC notably only struck the militants presumably using the Syrian war as an opportunity to conduct sectarian acts of violence. Iran's independently managed but state-owned Press TV called the militants "Daesh takfiri[s]," an Arabic term for a Muslim who accuses other Muslims of apostasy.

    The slogans on the missiles fired by Iran were, however, directed at the states originally blamed for the attack, reading: "Down with USA," "Down with Israel" and "Down with the House of Saud."

    ​"I wish other nations, especially in Europe, will think of this sort of response when it comes to the terrorists," Shadjareh told Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    While Shadjareh commended the Iranian response, he suggested that it is just the first in a series of moves expected from the country. A "number of very senior Iranian generals and head[s] of the different sections of forces indicated very clearly that this is just the first step in responding against the atrocities committed, so we will probably see more."

    Related:

    Can Non-Dollar Payments Help EU Avoid US Sanctions in Trade With Iran?
    Ballistic Revenge: WATCH Iran Wipe Out Terrorist Ringleaders in Syria
    New US Sanctions on Iran to Seriously Affect Oil Prices – Iranian Minister
    Iran Fires Missiles at Terrorists in Syria Over Parade Attack - Reports
    Iran, Israel Exchange Barbs During UNGA Debates With Syria at Heart of Discord
    Iran's Zarif Shrugs Off Netanyahu's Secret Nuke Storage Claims as 'Smokescreen'
    Syria, Iran Agree to Continue Cooperation on Idlib on UNGA Sidelines - Damascus
    Tags:
    Daesh, Syrian war, Terrorism, Iran, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse