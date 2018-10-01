Register
15:02 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.

    Chequers Proposal Is Confusing Mess, Not Acceptable to Anyone – Researcher

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has lashed out at Theresa May's Brexit plan, urging her to follow his proposals instead. In an article published in The Daily Telegraph, Mr. Johnson referred to the prime minister's Chequers proposals as “a moral and intellectual humiliation for this country.”

    Radio Sputnik discussed Boris Johnson's alternative for Theresa May's proposals with Rodney Atkinson, founder of the website freenations.net, one of Britain's most successful political economists and a former advisor to ministers.

    Sputnik: How would you assess Boris Johnson's alternative for Theresa May's proposals? Could it work out now that the clock for the UK is ticking and would Mrs. May consent to them?

    People demonstrate against Brexit on a balcony in London, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, as Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a speech focusing on Britain leaving the EU. The Foreign Office says Johnson will use a speech Wednesday to argue for an outward-facing, liberal and global Britain after the U.K. leaves the bloc
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Ex-Brexit Secretary Davis to Vote Against Chequers, Says Proposal 'Just Wrong'
    Rodney Atkinson: I think that it's quite right. The Chequers proposal is a humiliation and a confusing mess. It's not acceptable logically, it's not acceptable to the British people or the Parliament, it wouldn't get through, and it's not acceptable to the European Union. Boris Johnson is coming up with an alternative which is logical and coherent.

    But there's one part to it which seems to me a bit confused and that is where he says that we would agree on an exit fee on leaving and then there would be an agreement and the intention to negotiate a Canada-style free trade agreement. Of course, that is the wrong way around; we couldn't do it that way because they would take our money and in the end, we wouldn't get a trade deal.

    So, obviously, the commitment must be to finalize a trade deal and then the exit fee would be paid. But apart from that, it is a refreshing change.

    READ MORE: Anti-Brexit Protest: People March in Birmingham Amid Tory Conference (PHOTO)

    Sputnik: There is a six-point plan that he has outlined; I believe that there is also something about resolving the issue with Ireland. What can you say about the Irish border issue?

    Rodney Atkinson: There's no doubt there're solutions. I mean, at the moment there is an Irish border, there are checks of various kinds and there are big differences between the North and the South in terms of taxation and duties, income tax, VAT rates and so on. There're lots of differences and we manage perfectly well without a specific border post with gendarmerie of any sort.

    And also nowadays trade is conducted through trade facilitation agreements, which make it a lot easier with modern technology not to have to check trade at the border. So, there's no problem there. Indeed, at various times both the Irish and the British inland revenues have pointed out that it shouldn't be necessary to have a hard borer.

    Recently, I think, Barnier himself has said that he's going to make more proposals to make that possible. Of course, the Irish would want the European Union to make the border as clear and open as possible. I don't see that as a sort of blocking idea, but it's not a credible problem in the long run.

    Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab delivers his keynote address to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    EU Won’t Bully Us With Economic Embargo Threats, Brexit Sec Confirms No Deal Preparation
    Sputnik: What do you make of the timing of Johnson's six-point plan? It seems that Chequers has been out for quite a while, he's been opposed to it since it was announced and now he has come up with the six-point plan ripping up the arrangement which gives Brussels the perpetual right to the economic annexation of Northern Ireland if rules diverge, use the two-year post-Brexit transition phase to put out a trade deal based on the one struck between Canada and Brussels.

    The other point is to launch practical preparations to operate our own trade and immigration policy; one of the things in there, I think number five, is "accelerate no-deal preparations in case of a breakdown in the talks." We're still coming back to this no-deal; why did he do this now and not earlier? Would he even have time to try to implement this? Would Brussels have this?

    Rodney Atkinson: First of all, there's no such thing as "no deal" — we go automatically to a WTO deal. Secondly, he has been saying these sorts of things; he hasn't suddenly come up with this. This is the most comprehensive and detailed thing that has been put before his own party and the public, but there have been various proposals by economic institutes and others that he has been associated with.

    READ MORE: More Expensive Than Expected: Brexit Costs UK £500Mln Per Week — Report

    Of course, he was right to say that the Chequers deal, which gives control over our industrial and agricultural regulation, provides this backstop for Northern Ireland which is constitutionally unacceptable, the £40 billion fee without any guarantee of a free trade agreement and restrictions on our social and environmental law.

    So, all these things in Chequers are a contradiction of what Mrs. May said not long ago that she wanted, which was control over our own economy, borders and our own constitutional rights.

    The views expressed in the article are those of Rodney Atkinson, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU Won’t Bully Us With Economic Embargo Threat, Brexit Sec Confirms No Deal Prep
    UK Businesses Want Gov't to Prioritize Access for EU Citizens in Brexit Talks
    More Expensive Than Expected: Brexit Costs UK £500Mln Per Week – Report
    'More Problems Than Benefits': AfD Official Discusses EU Disintegration, Brexit
    Tags:
    Chequers plan, Hard Brexit, Brexit, trade deals, Michel Barnier, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse