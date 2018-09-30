Register
13:33 GMT +330 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo of Naples during World War II shows Campi Flegrei ominously looming over the city to the northwest.

    'Munich Analogy in Relation to Russia is Complete Misreading of History' – Prof

    © AP Photo/ US Navy
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    This week marks the eightieth anniversary of the Munich Agreement. Concluded by Nazi Germany, the UK, France and Italy in 1938, it was designed to avoid war between the powers of Europe by allowing Nazi Germany to annex parts of the western regions of Czechoslovakia.

    However, many experts believe it opened the doors to Hitler's aggression and paved the way for the beginning of World War II.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the role of the Munich agreement with Geoffrey Roberts, professor of history at University College Cork, Ireland and a leading British scholar on Soviet diplomatic and military history.

    READ MORE: Munich: How UK and France Sacrificed Czechoslovakia to Buy Off Hitler

    Sputnik: This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Munich Agreement. What is your assessment of that event as a historian from the point of view of its contribution to the outbreak of the Second World War?

    Geoffrey Roberts: The Munich Agreement made the Second World War virtually inevitable. After Munich there was no doubt that Hitler was going to attempt to establish German hegemony in Europe; he was bent on expansionism and war. So, Munich is a prelude to the Second World War in the sense that it was the last chance to stop Hitler short of all, and that was just a chance, there's no certainty. Some people argue that had Britain, France and other countries slapped Hitler in 1938 over Czechoslovakia, then Hitler would have backed down and there would have been no war. I'm not so sure. But certainly, the last chance to avert the Second World War was the Munich crisis of 1938.

    Sputnik: Many say that actually the Munich Agreement shaped political and diplomatic thinking since it was implemented; do you agree and how precisely, if at all, has it influenced modern diplomacy and politics?

    Geoffrey Roberts: It shaped certain forms of political and diplomatic thinking. One of the things that is very widespread, particularly in Western political circles, and has been ever since 1938 is what is sometimes called the Munich Analogy. The Munich Analogy is basically: the lesson of history from Munich was that you can't appease dictators if you make concessions so that they aren't going to take more. That analogy has been used in all kinds of different contexts, in relation to different leaders and states, including, of course, currently in relation to Putin and Russia.

    Many people in the West make this argument: that just like Hitler, Putin and Russia can't be appeased; [there should be] no concessions, you need to take a hard line. In my view, that's a complete misreading of history. It's certainly true that Hitler wasn't appeasable or proved not to be appeasable; but there's nothing wrong with the principle of appeasement, it depends on who you're trying to appease. Who you're trying to make peace with, who you're making concessions to and what kind of compromises you make. So, it's kind of misinterpretation, misuse and abuse of history. It is quite widespread and it has actually become more widespread in recent years because of this current bout of Russophobia which seems to be gripping certain political circles in the West.

    READ MORE: Head of Munich Security Conference: 'Peace Only With, Not Against Russia'

    Sputnik: Back to the concept of appeasement, because, of course, that policy is what many people would say is exactly what the Munich Agreement was. Do you think that there is any room in today's global politics for appeasement?

    Geoffrey Roberts: That's what we need in global politics. That's exactly what we need — we need appeasement; we need peacemaking, negotiations; we need efforts to satisfy different interests on an honorable, legal and appropriate basis.

    Sputnik: What lessons do you think can be learned from the event if we move it to a contemporary context? What can be learned from the Munich Agreement?

    Geoffrey Roberts: Let's make the trip back to the Soviet Union in the 1930s. One of the reasons that British and French politicians treat the Soviet Union the way they do is that they don't trust Stalin, they don't have a great opinion of the Red Army, they think they can afford to marginalize and sideline Russia. But there's also another very important reason, another important political calculation, which is that they fear the Soviet Union; they fear the Soviet subversion of Western society, they fear the contagion of communism.

    In fact, the more extreme version of that fear is that they think that Stalin and the Soviets are actually plotting to bring about a new World War so there could be a world revolution. So, let's jump forward to the present situation; there are uncanny parallels with that situation, because we have the same kind of great fear today of Russia. It's not a fear of revolution but it's certainly a fear of subversion of Western democracy and Western civilization. As this is going to happen, it's not going to happen through communism, it's going to happen through fake news, misinformation and cyber warfare. It was only when the great fear about the Soviet Union was overcome as a result of the Second World War that the anti-fascist, anti-Nazi alliance went on to win WWII. The lesson for today is if we want to actually resolve problems of international security then we need to overcome this great fear of Russia in the present. That's one lesson I would draw.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Hangar in Munich Airport May Become Migrant Transit Center – Reports
    Bayern Munich Boss Scolds Football Economics as Transfer Fees Go Crazy
    Britons Tend to Doubt Corbyn's Denial of Honoring 1972 Munich Attackers - Poll
    Tags:
    Munich agreement, WWII, Adolf Hitler
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse