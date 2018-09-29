Register
22:48 GMT +329 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018

    Trump May Be Deliberately Working to Drive Countries Away From US - Analyst

    © REUTERS /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 51

    Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly this week, US President Donald Trump urged the world to respect US sovereignty while seemingly threatening to violate the sovereignty of other coutnries. Speaking to Sputnik, US geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo outlined what he believes is the fundamanetal contradiction in Trump's worldview.

    Sputnik: What is your take on Foreign Minister Lavrov's discontent with the West's "unilateral approach" to world politics which he said hinders the creation of a multipolar world?

    Tom Luongo: I think we've taken a very dangerous turn here in the US, with Donald Trump and his neoconservative cabinet trying to dictate to the world exactly what we want at all stages. This just feels to me like this is the final lashings out of an empire that doesn't understand that everybody else has already moved on, and are just trying to figure out how they can minimize the damage while they do so. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018
    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    Trump Urges Respect for Sovereignty in UN Speech Despite Illegal Presence Abroad
    Sputnik: Do you think that this Trumpian unilateralism and resistance to the multipolar nature of the modern world is actually backfiring in some ways and causing countries to move away from the US and forming new alliances?

    Tom Luongo: Yes, that's absolutely what's going on, and part of me almost feels like Trump is doing this on purpose. Donald Trump is a very interesting and mercurial figure, and I'm both happy and sad that he's my president, because he's like half good and half bad. I do believe that he feels that the current geopolitical world order that the US has been paying for since the end of World War 2, the post-WW2 institutional order, doesn't work for the United States anymore.

    But I also feel that at a certain level, he doesn’t quite understand that we also don't have a manifest destiny to tell the world how it's going to run, and how it's going to operate, either. That's a conflict between the practicalities of the real world, and I hate to use the term, but Donald Trump is the quintessential baby boomer in that respect. He really has that kind of messianic American exceptionalism burned into his psyche. And while it's laudable at a certain level, it can also be really toxic if taken to an extreme.

    So I really think that with his personality being the way it is, and his negotiating style, that some of what he's being doing is real bluster, and some of it is real – his real honest anger.

    Mr. Lavrov's comments are just more of the same of Russian diplomacy, and I think Mr. Lavrov right now is not just the top Russian diplomat, but honestly the top diplomat in the world, and without him, the world would be a much more dangerous place. I have tremendous respect for his ability to bring people together and forge alliances that need to be made in response to aggression on a number of fronts, including not just by the United States, but the European Union as well. 

    It's very interesting to see how this is all playing out, and you can see the backlash in the special purpose vehicle that's being developed by the EU, China, Russia, etc. in order to get around Iran sanctions that are pending in November. 

    But it's a bigger issue than that and is also to ensure that there are no sanctions put on the five oil majors and all the contractors helping to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. So if Trump does change his mind about putting sanctions on, there will be a vehicle for everybody to get paid.

    U.S. President Donald Trump, representing the United States as current President of the United Nations Security Council, bangs the gavel to open the U.N. Security Council meeting at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Hungary's Orban: Trump's UN Speech Marks End to US 'Desire to Impose Its Will on Whole World'
    Sputnik: Russia's foreign minister also spoke about the need to resolve all of the existing issues through diplomacy. Do you think that President Trump embraces this concept of solving international problems through diplomacy, through sitting down, or does he believe that pressure is the way to go?

    Tom Luongo: I think that Trump believes in both pressure and negotiation. I think he knew from the time he took over as president, once he got briefed on it, that the North Koreans had developed a nuclear weapon. At that point, all US leverage of the threat of military invasion, of regime change, ends. We in the libertarian anti-interventionist right have been saying this for thirty years.

    Once they got the nuclear weapon, all the leverage goes away, because we have to negotiate. That's why the Koreans, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un started the peace process, and the US was really along for the ride. All Trump then had to do was create a mechanism through which he could save face to American voters, in order to get out the situation, and then defy his cabinet, who want all of these issues to remain as open wounds for as long as possible; because that's how they sell more weapons around the world, that's how they are able to fundraise as the Republican or Democratic parties. 

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
    Russia’s Lavrov Warns UN Against Unilateralism in Treating World’s Old Wounds
    It's all part of this rampant and insane corruption that exists in the American political system. It's all open wounds that are meant to stay open, and closure on them is anathema to the guiding lights in Washington, to everybody's interests in Washington. And that's the biggest problem, that's the biggest impediment to world peace.

    I think Trump wants to solve these problems, but his negotiating style (read Art of the Deal), is effectively to insult his interlocutors, the people he's negotiating with, up until the point that they say 'that's enough' and walk away from the table. Then he negotiates. Once he doesn't have leverage, he comes to a conclusion pretty quickly. I don't think he's ever going to put sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline…He's going to threaten, he's going to try and continue to retard investment into Russian equities and Russian corporate debt and whatnot, but I don't think it's going to do him any good, and he knows it.

    Tom Luongo is a political and financial analyst and the publisher of Gold Goats 'n Guns, a monthly investment newsletter. The views expressed by Mr. Luongo are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    geopolitics, unipolarity, multipolarity, Sergei Lavrov, Donald Trump, world, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse