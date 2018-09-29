'The Onus of the Proof is Now on the Iranians' – Senior Research Fellow

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
Iran has derided Benjamin Netanyahu's claims of a secret nuclear facility in Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the presentation by Israeli Prime Minister "an arts and crafts show." Sputnik discussed this with Oded Eran, a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, Israel.
Sputnik: Do you think sufficient proof has been provided to support Netanyahu's claims?
Oded Eran: I think that for the claim that was documented by Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly was the appropriate occasion. You get the attention of the whole world, you get the attention of the international media and you get the attention of the international organizations which are involved, whether the UN itself or the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is the body that is supposed to monitor what countries which are members, including Iran, are doing in this respect.
So it's not a surprise that Netanyahu chose this occasion, as indeed, he did in previous occasions, where he informed the international community to the aggressions of Iran on the issue of nuclear activity.
Sputnik: You spoke about the International Atomic Energy Agency — it's strange to find that what Netanyahu has said would go against their findings for the past 12 reports which they have filed in keeping with the JCPOA, how do you explain that?
Oded Eran: The IAEA, as we all know, is the body which is supposed to monitor these activities and it was authorized by the JCPOA to continue to do this, it doesn't mean that the Iranians reveal everything that they're doing, it doesn't mean that the IAEA is not doing a good job, it means that somehow this intelligence which Netanyahu brought to the attention of the world was not found by the IAEA.
Israel delivered this intelligence to Mr. Amano, the director general of the IAEA, and he hopes that the IAEA will do what it needs to do. The onus of the proof is now on the Iranians, they have to either show that there's nothing and, as Netanyahu predicted, there will be Iranians running around this locality trying to erase all evidence and this will be probably monitored by every intelligence service which operates in Tehran, and so the question is not whether the IAEA failed; the question is, okay, this is the information, all the countries involved are in the JCPOA and others, what are you doing with the intelligence to prove that it's wrong, or unfortunately, if it's right, what do you do about it.
Sputnik: Do you have any indications that any of the signatories of the JCPOA are willing to take the word of Netanyahu over that of the International Atomic Energy Agency?
Oded Eran: Each of the signatories, each of them, I'm sure, is doing intelligence work all over the world including Tehran, so, as I said, the question is, okay Mr. Netanyahu, here you got us the information, we will do whatever we can do with our own means to verify whether you're right or whether it is the imagination of yours and we will act accordingly; the question is, and I'm sure that all of the six are going to take either diplomatic activity or anything else to follow this issue, I can't believe that the international community and especially those who signed the agreement or the deal, there's no agreement, the deal with Iran will remain silent and inactive on this important issue.
The views and opinions expressed by the expert do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)