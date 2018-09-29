Register
03:40 GMT +329 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protestors hold signs during a demonstration against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court in Portland, Ore., Friday, Sept. 28, 2018

    Kavanaugh’s ‘Visceral Rage’ at Hearing Earns ‘Failing Grade’ - Lawyer

    © AP Photo/ Don Ryan
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    The US Senate committee responsible for weighing Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the nation's top court heard testimony from Kavanaugh as well as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses him of attempting to rape her in 1982. Kavanaugh’s demeanor and conduct said as much about his qualifications as the facts, a leading lawyer told Radio Sputnik.

    "I thought that he acted like a nine-year-old having a temper tantrum," Heidi Boghosian, the executive director of the AJ Muste Memorial Institute and the former executive director of the National Lawyers Guild, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Friday. She helped create a legal defense fund for people targeted by the US government and authored "Spying on Democracy: Government Surveillance, Corporate Power, and Public Resistance."

    ​"I looked up the American Bar Association's description of judicial temperament, and they say in part that a judge exhibits ‘compassion, decisiveness, open-mindedness, sensitivity,' and here's where it gets interesting," she said: "‘courtesy, patience, freedom from bias and commitment to equal justice.'"

    McDonald's workers carry a banner and march towards a McDonald's in south Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Richard Vogel
    McDonald's Workers in US Walk Out on Streets Staging #MeToo Strike

    However, she also noted that there are, curiously enough, no requirements to be a supreme court justice.

    Boghosian noted that American Bar Association (ABA) wrote to Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, asking that Kavanaugh's confirmation be delayed "until an appropriate background check into the allegations made by professor Ford and others is completed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

    Nevertheless, the ABA rated Kavanaugh "well qualified" for the position of Supreme Court justice in its August 31 evaluation of his "integrity, professional competence and judicial temperament."

    US Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), Senate majority whip, told reporters at the US Capitol following a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that Senate leaders have agreed to delay Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation vote to allow for a one-week "supplemental background FBI investigation," Sputnik reported Friday.

    Loud & Clear
    All Eyes on Washington as Dr. Ford, Kavanaugh Testify Before Senate

    The Senate Judiciary Committee, responsible for deciding whether Kavanaugh's nomination would move forward, further indicated in a Friday statement that the FBI investigation would be "limited to current credible allegations against the nominee." However, the group nonetheless voted 11-10 to hold a procedural vote Saturday at noon that will prepare the way for a final vote in the future on Kavanaugh's nomination, Sputnik reported.

    Following the committee's announcement Friday afternoon, US President Donald Trump ordered the FBI to initiate such an investigation, noting that it must be limited in scope and not last more than one week.

    Ford is one of four women to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. She told the Senate committee Thursday that Kavanaugh tried to rape her during a party in 1982, when they were both in high school. She told senators that she was "terrified" but felt it was her "civic duty" to testify. She said she "agonized daily" over whether or not to come forward, fearing "my single voice would be drowned out."

    Actor Alyssa Milano stands in the hearing room after the conclusion of testimony before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh by Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault in 1982, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    Alyssa Milano's 'Death Stare' at Kavanaugh Hearings Takes Internet by Storm

    Nonetheless, Ford was subjected to a brutal cross-examination that Boghosian told Sputnik on Thursday "was deposition-like, methodical… possibly to impugn the credibility in terms of the emotional impact that this experience had on professor Ford."

    Boghosian noted Friday that Ford's testimony "resonated with hundreds of thousands of individuals across the country," recalling that the National Sexual Assault Hotline received "a record number of calls" on Thursday "from people who heard her and then had the courage to call for help."

    "If you didn't believe the claims against [Kavanaugh], I thought the inability to control his temper, his visceral rage, against Senate Democrats; his non-answers; evasiveness; volatility; belligerence — I judge someone on how they behave in a Senate hearing. He got failing grades in my book," Boghosian said.

    Related:

    Alyssa Milano's 'Death Stare' at Kavanaugh Hearings Takes Internet by Storm
    Senate to Vote Saturday on Brett Kavanaugh Appointment to Supreme Court
    Judge Kavanaugh Gives On-Camera Interview, Senate Hearing Looms...
    'Entitled Little Sh*t': Jim Carrey Cartoon Lashes Out at 'Injustice Kavanaugh'
    75 Women Unite to Support Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh
    Tags:
    Loud and Clear, sexual assault, Senate hearing, anger, temperment, women, Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse