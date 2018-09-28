Register
16:36 GMT +328 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems at a parade rehearsal outside St. Petersburg.

    S-300 Deliveries Will Put Israeli Military on Leash in Syria – Turkish Analysts

    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    180

    The Russian Defense Ministry is on course to deliver a consignment of S-300 air defense systems to Syria sometime in the next two weeks in response to Israel's role in the downing of a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft with 15 servicemen on board earlier this month.

    Speaking to Sputnik Turkey about the imminent arrival of the Russian air defense systems, which will be complemented by advanced control, centralized management and friend/foe identification systems, Turkish political analyst Dr. Volkan Ozdemir suggested that the deployment is an indication of the effective end of the Russian policy of non-interference in the Israeli-Iranian conflict over Syria.

    "From a geopolitical perspective, Russia's strategy toward the Syrian question has been built from the beginning on providing support for Damascus while performing a balancing act between Israel and Iran, two important players in the region," Ozdemir said. 

    "Russia, for a long time, sat on the sidelines of clashes between these two powers on Syrian territory, without interfering in the actions of the Israeli Air Force, which regularly struck Iranian-backed groups. However, as has been made clear by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the incident with the Il-20 radically changed the alignment of forces," he added.

    S-300 anti-aircraft missile system
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Russia Will Send S-300 Anti-Missile System to Syria Within 2 Weeks - Defense Minister (VIDEO)
    According to Ozdemir, the deployment of the S-300s in Syria could lead to the closure of Syrian airspace, not only along its Mediterranean coast, but in areas bordering Lebanon and Jordan as well. "This, in turn, will not only bring Russia, Iran and Syria closer together, but also significantly restrict the opportunities for both Israel and the West to use the Israeli military to conduct military operations in the region," the analyst stressed.

    In effect, the Il-20 incident has opened a new chapter in the Syrian crisis, Ozdemir argued. "The course of the Syrian conflict can be divided into several stages, each of them impacted, to varying degrees, by the changing balance of power on the international arena. One of these stages began on September 30, 2015, when the Russian Aerospace Forces began their anti-terrorist operation in Syria. At that time, this decision greatly influenced the alignment of forces in Syrian territory," the observer recalled.

    Ultimately, Ozdemir suggested that the Russian decision to deploy S-300s to Syria "similarly points to the start of a new stage – one where Israel can no longer attack targets in Syria so easily and without consequences, as was the case previously. And if it does decide to do so, it will face a decisive response not only from Iran and Syria, but from Russia as well," Ozdemir concluded.

    'S-300 Deliveries Put Israel in a Difficult Position'

    Dr. Hasan Unal, a political scientist from Maltepe University in Istanbul, echoed Dr. Ozdemir's sentiment. In Unal's view, the S-300 deployment serves as a "milestone from a military point of view."

    "Even the Soviet-made air defenses sent to Syria earlier have repeatedly demonstrated their high efficiency and ability to counter attacks by the Israeli Air Force. Russia's decision to supply its modified, modernized S-300 systems to Syria will put Israel in a very difficult position, providing Damascus with much more serious protection against enemy strikes," he said.

    A soldier during a military exercise involving S-300/SA 10 surface-to-air missile systems at the Ashuluk training ground, Astrakhan Region.
    © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
    Russian S-300 Supplies to Deter Israel From Reckless Attacks on Syria - Official
    According to Unal, it's unlikely that Israeli aircraft will risk carrying out attacks on Syrian territory as often after the S-300s are deployed.

    What's more, he said, the air defense system will help "destroy the myth created by Israel about the superiority and invulnerability of its air force…Generally speaking, this situation will undoubtedly severely restrict Israel's room for maneuver," the professor noted.

    Ultimately, Dr. Unal believes that the current strength of the Russian hand in Middle Eastern geopolitics means that it may not limit itself to the S-300 deliveries, but take additional measures, including active monitoring of Israeli activity along the Syria-Lebanon border, informing of Syrian forces about the situation in the region, and helping to maintain Syria's defenses directly.

    Il-20 Tragedy

    On the night of September 17, a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft with 15 airmen on board was mistakenly shot down by a Syrian anti-aircraft missile off the Syrian coast while returning to Hmeymim airbase. The Syrian missile launch was a response to Israeli airstrikes across multiple Syrian provinces just minutes earlier. The Russian Defense Ministry accused Israel of providing insufficient warning to allow the Russian plane to get out of harm's way, and accused the Israeli Air Force of using the aircraft as a shield against the Syrian air defenses. Tel Aviv has denied the charges, and continues to maintain that Moscow was warned about the airstrikes in a timely manner. The loss of the aircraft prompted Russia to take a series of measures to boost the security of Russian servicemen in Syria, and to provide Damascus with additional military assistance, including the S-300 air defense system. The Russian military has also said that it will carry out the radio-electronic suppression of satellite navigation, airborne radars and combat communications systems of any aircraft attacking Syrian targets, and provide the country with its friend/foe identification system, previously available only to the Russian military.

    Related:

    Russia's S-300 Supplies to Syria 'Long Overdue' - Geopolitical Analyst
    Russian S-300 Supplies to Deter Israel From Reckless Attacks on Syria - Official
    Russia's S-300 Delivery to Syria 'Appropriate Move, Game Changer' – Ex-Diplomat
    Russia's S-300 Will be Able to Close Parts of Syrian Airspace - Moscow
    Turkey, Israel to Lose Out Most if Syria Gets S-300 From Russia - UAE Think Tank
    Delivery of S-300 to Syria to Increase Risk to US, Coalition Forces - State Dept
    Tags:
    implications, expert analysis, geopolitics, analysis, S-300, Israel, Turkey, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Underwater Series of Sculptures Colarium by Jason deCaires Taylor's in Maldives
    Gov't Destroys UK Artist's Unique Underwater Sculpture Park in Maldives
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse