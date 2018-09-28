Register
06:18 GMT +328 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A medical laboratory

    'UK And the Public Should Not be Сoncerned' - Prof. on Monkeypox

    © AP Photo / Arnulfo Franco
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A health worker in northern England has become the third person in Britain to contract a rare illness caused by a monkeypox virus after caring for a patient that traveled to Nigeria. Sputnik spoke to Professor Geoffrey L. Smith, head of department at Department of Pathology, University of Cambridge, to discuss the issue.

    Sputnik: Firstly, could you briefly describe to our listeners, what monkey pox is?

    Geoffrey L. Smith: It's a disease which is caused by the monkeypox virus and is part of the orthopoxvirus genus and other members in that genus are variola virus, the cause of smallpox vaccinea — the vaccine used to eradicate smallpox, and other viruses like cowpox and camelpox for example.

    Sputnik: As it stands, three people are currently being treated for monkeypox, could we expect this number to rise?

    Dr. Danny G. Mead, an assistant research scientist in the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia, works with vials containing mosquitoes, which were caught last week in Albany, Ga., in the Wildlife Health building on the university campus in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, April 7, 2004.
    © AP Photo / ALLEN SULLIVAN
    Monkeypox Alert: First Case of Rare African Virus Confirmed in UK
    Geoffrey L. Smith: I think that is unlikely. It is a virus that does not easily spread from human to human. It can happen but usually it's when they are close contacts. It's not like influenza or measles where one person via releasing the virus into an aerosol is likely to infect many other people. I think that it's not expected there will be many cases in the UK and the public should not be concerned. It is also a disease that is very easy to spot because someone who has monkeypox has many legions which are easily visible and when such cases are identified the patients would be quarantined and contacts of the patient traced and offered vaccination.

    Sputnik: Is Britain and moreover the west prepared for more 'lesser known' diseases and viruses that exist across the world?

    Geoffrey L. Smith: Well viruses will transmit and I guess with the increased international travel, the chance of a virus moving from one place where it is endemic to another place where it is not usually found is increased, but it wouldn't be fair to say that monkeypox is unheard of outside its national reservoirs in Africa. There was quite a large outbreak of monkeypox in the US that was caused via the importation of rodents from Gambia and so this is not the first case. We have of course have means to prevent it spreading and to treat it, so there is a drug which is licensed this year to treat smallpox and that drug is also effective in treating all orthopoxviruses including monkeypox. There is also a vaccine that would be used to prevent smallpox and monkeypox, and the spread of the virus can be prevented quite easily by quarantining the patient so overall we have the means to contain this and the public should be unduly concerned.

    Related:

    Zika Virus Resurfaces in India: 85-Year-Old Tests Positive; Recovers
    Dozens Perish as Deadly West Nile Virus Invades Greece - Health Authorities
    Deadly Virus Spreads Worldwide, Claims First Death in Canada
    More Than One in 50 People in England Carry Cancer-Causing HPV Virus - Study
    Tags:
    Monkeypox, virus, disease, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Underwater Series of Sculptures Colarium by Jason deCaires Taylor's in Maldives
    Gov't Destroys UK Artist's Unique Underwater Sculpture Park in Maldives
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse