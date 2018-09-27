Register
21:15 GMT +327 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly,

    Trump’s Strong Iran Rhetoric Designed to Hide US Weakness – French Lawmaker

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's stance on toughening sanctions with Iran seeks to create an illusion that the United States still "rules the world" and hide the weakening of Washington's role on the international arena, Jose Ervard, a member of the National Assembly of France, told Sputnik Thursday.

    "When we are in a difficult situation, we are trying to show off muscles to seem strong. The decision Trump has taken on Iran especially concerns the US and its hegemony at the international level being questioned nearly everywhere: from the military, from a commercial point of view. Trump makes a point saying 'America first,' but only because the US is no more an uncontested leader of the Western world. So it is obliged to use the strong language to create an illusion it still rules the world," Ervard said.

    READ MORE: Trump at the UN: The Changing Place of the U.S. in Global Politics

    Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani smiles as he takes the stage to speak before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at an event on October 15, 2016 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
    © AFP 2018 / Mary Schwalm
    Trump Lawyer Giuliani: US Sanctions May Lead to ‘Successful Revolution’ in Iran
    The National Rally party member added that Trump is using the Iranian nuclear program as a pretext to jeopardize Iran’s economy since Tehran’s policy in the region does not go in line with US interests, but stressed that China was still a ready market for Iranian oil, thus rendering US sanctions targeting the Iranian energy sector ineffective.

    US sanctions on Iran additionally serve as a tool to pressure the European Union by hitting EU companies such as Total, PSA and Renault, who now have to leave their business in Iran unless they want to incur losses in their business with the United States, according to the French lawmaker.

    The comment was made after on Wednesday, during a UN Security Council meeting, Trump said the United States would pursue new restrictions against Iran after reimposing all nuclear-related sanctions that would be even more hard-hitting than any previous ones.

    Previously, Trump decided to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and has announced a re-imposition of US sanctions on Tehran in two rounds, the second of which will be introduced in November and will target Iran's energy sector and oil exports. EU states party to the deal vowed to preserve the accord and states still in the P5+1 deal recently agreed to set up a transaction vehicle allowing EU companies to do business with Iran while not being sanctioned by the United States.

    The views and opinions expressed by Jose Ervard are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Senators Sternly Rebuff Proposal to Scrap Sanctions on Russian Lawmakers
    Iran to Keep Opposing Unlawful US Sanctions Destabilizing State - FM
    'Number of Countries' Expected to Thwart New US Anti-Iran Sanctions - Prof
    Tags:
    market, production, sanctions, EU, United Nations, Donald Trump, Iran, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Underwater Series of Sculptures Colarium by Jason deCaires Taylor's in Maldives
    Gov't Destroys UK Artist's Unique Underwater Sculpture Park in Maldives
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse