Register
18:05 GMT +327 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference he held during the 73rd session of the United Nations at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018

    'Emmanuel Macron’s Speech Was a Blast of Stale Air' – Commentator

    © REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump rejected globalism, lashed out at enemies and rallied against multilateralism in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. In a statement which met with guffaws from the world's leaders, he said that his administration accomplished more than almost any other US administration.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the statement with Srdja Trifkovic, a Serbian-American writer on international affairs and foreign affairs editor for Chronicles magazine.

    READ MORE: 1st Day of General Debate: World Leaders Speak at 73rd UN General Assembly

    Sputnik: What is your reaction to President Trump's speech at the UNGA? What is your take on President Trump's statement suggesting that his Administration accomplished more than almost any other US Administration?

    Srdja Trifkovic: First of all, as far as social cohesion goes, America is a more fractured and a more divided society now than ever in its history. We can see that the liberal left has absolutely no standards when it comes to destroying their opponents, the example of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to wit. On the other hand, its economic success is, undoubtedly, impressive but it is open to debate, to what extent this is the result of policies set in motion by the previous administration or by global and domestic trends which were not particularly influenced by Trump's decisions, or whether his frankly decisive stand on tax reduction programs and increasing tariffs against foreign imports has resulted in a new wave of confidence in the domestic market. I think that in terms of a neutral and objective assessment, it's far too early to tell. I don't think that the parallel with the greatest achievements in the US history stands when it comes to the rates of growth: I think that America under Eisenhower in the 1950s did well, even better than today. As far as America's global standing is concerned, let's not forget that its share of the global economy in 1960 was around 40% while today it's only about half of that.

    Sputnik: Trump's speech was followed by that of French President Emmanuel Macron. Many would say that was an absolute opposite. Macron condemned nationalism, pledged to promote multilateralism and supported globalism; what are your thoughts on how pertinent his speech was in the format of the UNGA?

    Srdja Trifkovic: Emmanuel Macron's speech was a blast of stale air, not fresh air. Macron stands for all the failed platitudes and certainties of the old multilateralist globalist order of the 1990s and 2000s, and he certainly stands for an ever-tighter (European) Union, mandated and dictated from Brussels. We already see resistance to this approach in the form of Brexit west of the (English) Channel, and in the Visegrad Four: Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary in the east, and of course, the rebellion in Italy. Macron actually wants Brussels to have ever-tighter control, and he also wants to eradicate those really beautiful and essential national differences ultimately embodied in national sovereignties that give Europe strength and diversity. We see that his own attempts to integrate unassimilable and unassimilated millions of Muslims into the French society have failed; why should we believe him that it would work on a pan-global or pan-European basis?

    READ MORE: Abe Tells UN General Assembly Japan, Russia Must Resolve Territorial Issue

    Sputnik: And yet, President Trump's speech was met with laughter while Macron's speech drew applause from the audience.

    Srdja Trifkovic: Because the cognoscenti of the UN General Assembly do belong to the post-modern elite class of post-nationalists who have more in common with each other than with members of their own nations. I think that it would be extremely worrying if his speech was greeted with applause and Macron's with derision, because that means that the global elite was shifting allegiances and shifting paradigms of its value system. It will do its own thing; it has been surpassed by developments and I'm in particular hopeful that in Europe Macron's attitude to solution of things like the migrant invasion, identity and sovereignty is a thing of the past. Brussels has been defeated, thank God, and Macron is the voice if the defeated.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Day Two: World Leaders Speak at UN HQ in NY for 73rd General Assembly (VIDEO)
    Topple the Tories: Labour MP Smith Calls for General Elections, General Strike
    1st Day of General Debate: World Leaders Speak at 73rd UN General Assembly
    Tags:
    United Nations General Assembly, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Sexy is Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse