Register
14:31 GMT +327 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. 2013

    Hardly Surprising to Know That Google's Staff Adjusts Search Results - Lecturer

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik talked about a report that Google employees had attempted to modify search results with Dr. Binoy Kampmark, Senior Lecturer from RMIT University in Melbourne.

    Sputnik: What's your take on this recent report about Google employees attempting to alter search results? Do you think that this practice is widespread at Google?

    Dr. Binoy Kampmark: Google has positioned itself as a utopia of technological awareness and knowledge, a supposedly transparent world, accessible to all. There is only one problem: Google is the one facilitating that access. To that end, it makes deals with states on what can be found or what can be depicted (Google maps is a good case-in-point), and it is hardly surprising to know that its staff adjusts search results. The search algorithm has also been found to be susceptible to manipulation.

    READ MORE: Corruption, Manipulation, Censorship: Google's Alternative 20th Birthday

    Sputnik: How dangerous is the prospect of Google becoming politicized?

    Dr. Binoy Kampmark: Very. Google provides platforms and means, and while it is harsh to hold Google responsible for the information woes critics have with it, it is also a huge corporation that has its own agendas, ideals and programs. To have such power over information and knowledge is bound to make it susceptible to abuse, as has already has been.

    Sputnik: What can be done to prevent this?

    Dr. Binoy Kampmark: Apart from more regulation over the direct influence Google has, which might lead to accusations of censorship, a method of attempting to control Google's influence and susceptibility to politicization is to reduce its sheer influence. Social media firms fall into the same basket. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has expressed the view that an antitrust suit should be deployed against the likes of Google. In other words, it should be broken up, and given similar treatment as to what happened to Standard Oil in 1911.

    There are also legal moves to compel Google to respect privacy — the imposition of the right to forget rules and data protection laws in the European Union is one notable example.

    Sputnik: 20 years after Google's creation, how vital has it become for users and what dangers does this create?

    Dr. Binoy Kampmark: Google has enormous aspirations and has become vital as an information provider. But it has also created its own invasive phenomenon, enabling, for instance, education institutions to do things on the cheap, fostering a googlification phenomenon. This, in its own way, resists change. The danger of using Google is that it creates an assumption that what is not there is not real or genuine, and that what is found via the search engine is authentic. Users are losing the tendency to be critical of the source.

    Sputnik: What's your take on the reports about Google's links to law enforcement agencies, namely the FBI?

    Dr. Binoy Kampmark: Edward Snowden's revelations in 2013 made it clear that the Silicon Valley giants have links to law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The NSA, for instance, taps into google searches and user information. While there are strong denials to that end, it is a salutary lesson that Google cooperates with the authorities in countries when needed. Business is business, and the Google state has become dangerously expansive.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Google's Chrome Update Makes it Easier to Track Your Data
    About 25% of World's National Elections Are Determined by Google – Expert
    Google Staff Discussed Manipulating Search Results to Oppose Trump’s Travel Ban
    Tags:
    responsibility, search engine, security, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Sexy is Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse