Register
18:58 GMT +326 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018

    ‘Iranians Are in Syria Legally, They Were Invited by Syrian Gov’t’ – Professor

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday that it was Iran that's responsible for the downing of the Russian Il-20 aircraft in Syria last week, while Moscow said data proves that the Israeli Air Force was to blame. Bolton also called Russian plans to supply Syria with the S-300 missile system as a “significant escalation.”

    Sputnik discussed this with Professor Marcello Ferrada de Noli — editor-in-chief of the geopolitical magazine online "The Indicter" — TheIndicter.com.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the comments by US National Security Advisor John Bolton indicating that Iran is, in fact, responsible for the downing of the Russian plane last week?

    Marcello Ferrada de Noli: Bolton said that as long as the Iranian forces are outside Iran's borders, that would motivate the presence of the US military in Syria. This is a contradiction of terms because by being stationed in Syria, the US military also is outside the USA's borders. So, this is a constellation of responses aiming to neutralize the peace efforts taken in the area by the powers which are mainly focused there, such as Russia and its allies.

    READ MORE: US to Find Options for New Sanctions Against Iran If Sees No Changes — Bolton

    Sputnik: As you've mentioned, Bolton said that the US troops would not leave Syria as long as there are Iranian troops there; he also said that that also included Iranian proxies and militias. How does this statement correspond with international law?

    Marcello Ferrada de Noli: We have to recall that the Iranians are in Syria legally, they were invited by the Syrian government, which is also legally appointed. In the case of the US forces and other powers, they are not invited to Syria; they are occupying the territory illegally, according to international law.

    Sputnik: Russia has decided to respond to the downing of its plane, the Il-20, by sending S-300 air defense systems. Can you talk about the significance of that move? What would that do for the balance of power in the region? Will this, actually, serve to increase tensions among all of the parties that are on the ground in Syria?

    The Russian Defense Ministry released detailed information on Il-20 crash in Syria
    © Photo : Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
    WATCH 3D Reconstruction of Il-20 Downing in Syria, Released by Russian MoD
    Marcello Ferrada de Noli: This has been reported as extraordinary news, but that was not actually out of the blue. There is a long chain of developments here leading to the final implementation of the S-300 supply to the Syrian military, otherwise, the presence in Syria of the S-300 or even the S-400 systems, which have been deployed at the main Russian military bases, is a  known fact from a much earlier date. Furthermore, already in 2013, there were plans to supply the Syrian military with these defense systems; those plans were put on hold after appeals by the Israelis, which were made at the time.

    That pledge done by Russia in 2013 of not sending those systems to Syria was clearly declared obsolete by Russia already in April this year; it was after the tripartite strike on Syria when Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov declared that "Moscow was ready to consider any options to help Syrian forces to curb further aggression." So, this can hardly be considered as a total surprise or an abrupt escalation out of the blue, as the Western media more or less are presenting this.

    The difference here has been made not by Russia but by the Israeli attack on Latakia, which ended in the downing of the Russian aircraft. That is the new development and I would suppose that the main aspect comprised in the final agreement between Israel and Russia along all these years of halting the S-300's arrival to the Syrian defense forces, must have been a pledge by the Israeli Air Force of never causing any damage to the Russian military there, let alone events that could result in the killing of Russian military personnel, like was [the case] in Latakia.

    READ MORE: Russian S-300 Supplies to Deter Israel From Reckless Attacks on Syria — Official

    There we have another important issue which, in my opinion, should deserve more focus in the current geopolitical analysis and media reporting on this S-300 issue. It is that the defense system to be delivered to Syria is about a modern, updated defense system which includes mechanisms able to distinguish with heightened precision "foes" from "friendly" aircraft.

    So, the emphasis is clearly that the S-300 is clearly aimed to protect the lives and increase the security of Russian servicemen stationed in Syria. This is what the Russian authorities simply meant when they announced that they will give an appropriate response regarding the Latakia incidents.

    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems battalion during a march conducted as part of a bilateral drill involving air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military District
    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
    Turkey, Israel to Lose Out Most if Syria Gets S-300 From Russia - UAE Think Tank
    Sputnik: I believe that it was an S-200 that was responsible for the downing of the Russian plane with the 15 servicemen on board who lost their lives. You're saying that the difference between this technology and the technology that's currently on the ground in Syria is that this will help to identify friendly vessels and therefore save lives. It's been said that there's a possibility of partially closing Syrian airspace using this S-300 defense system. How much of a game changer is the introduction of the S-300 system? What other capabilities does it have?

    Marcello Ferrada de Noli: The S-300 and S-400 systems have already been deployed on Syrian territory, around the main Russian military bases. It was never an issue of whether it would be a problem of the violation of the military airspace there. The military airspace in Syria has been violated by the Israeli Air Force.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Marcello Ferrada de Noli and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    Trump Thanks Russia, Iran, Syria for Slowing Down Idlib Op: 'Get the Terrorists'
    Russia's S-300 Supplies to Syria 'Long Overdue' - Geopolitical Analyst
    S-300 Deliveries May Help Deter Any Power to Strike Syria - Professor
    Russian S-300 Supplies to Deter Israel From Reckless Attacks on Syria - Official
    Tags:
    Syria conflict, missile defense system, Il-20, S-300, Sergei Lavrov, Iran, Israel, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Sexy is Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse