Register
02:55 GMT +326 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese workers sellect car part scrap to collect aluminum for recycling at a smelting plant (File)

    Unemployment in China Will Affect 'From 0.5 to 2 Million People' – Professor

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to China’s vice minister of commerce, the US is putting “a knife to the country’s neck” on trade; he also added that the resumption of talks depends on the will of the US. Earlier, China's state council responded to the new round of US tariffs by accusing Washington of preaching unilateralism, protectionism and economic hegemony.

    Radio Sputnik talked about the trade spat between China and the US with Dr. James Wang, professor of the Department of Economics and Finance at the University of Hong Kong.

    Sputnik: How do you think this new round of tariffs will affect China's economy in the long run and the short run?

    James Wang: I think that in the short run the impact will, obviously, be felt mostly in the export sector, specifically along the coastal provinces. There will be packets of failure, perhaps, of certain smaller firms whose profit margins are pretty thin to begin with. According to several estimates, the impact on unemployment will affect from half a million to a couple million people.

    A US 100-dollar banknote with a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes with portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in the picture illustration in Beijing, China
    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    ‘Trump Administration’s Big Plan Is to Force US Companies Out of China’ – Journo
    Sputnik: On the other hand, it's interesting to know that many people are talking about the fact that 24% of the goods which are going to be hit by this new round of tariffs, 10% on about $200 billion dollars' worth of goods that went into effect on Monday, are consumer goods. If we look at previous rounds of tariffs, there were only 1% of the goods in the additional waves of tariffs that were actually consumer goods. Many people are saying that this is going to hit the American wallet very strongly; and this is happening at a time when Q4 is about to happen and that's a time when many retailers sell 70% of their yearly sales. Not only is this happening at a time when we have the midterm elections coming up, we're also going to see the start of Christmas shopping.

    James Wang: That's spot on. In fact, Walmart, many other retailers and a number of associations in the US sent a letter to the trade representatives in the US making precisely this point, that the US consumers are expected to see the brunt of the impact if consumer goods were taxed. Essentially, these tariffs are a form of tax.

    Sputnik: The 5,745 items on that list are things that Americans buy every single day, from furniture to air conditioners, smaller electronic items and household items; they're going to feel this, especially during this big shopping season which is coming up, which is the time when all the American and Chinese companies are seeing their biggest sales. Do you think that that's going to really create the effect that Trump was hoping it would create?

    James Wang: Transmission of the impact of the tariffs might be a little complicated, and it could be a combination of things. The retailers could pass on these tariffs in the form of price hikes, or, in some cases, they could absorb some of their losses themselves. However, the point is correct that you will see some impact with the holiday shopping season coming up, but it will be after the midterm elections. I think it's a very significant event and depending on how this comes out, it could impact the administration's posturing.

    Sputnik: The Americans like to start their Christmas shopping early; November is when you start; after Halloween and Thanksgiving, people start getting their Christmas tree decorations out and start shopping. I think that the real danger is going to lie in the tariff increase to 25%, which is tagged to the start of 2019; it's now 10% and it's going to be 25% and that's going to be pretty ugly.

    A group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island (top), Minamikojima (bottom) and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea (File)
    © REUTERS / Kyodo
    Japan Eyes Supersonic Glide Bombs to Protect Disputed Islands from China
    James Wang: I also share this worry because looking out two more years, by some estimates there will be $1.3 trillion in US corporate debt due in about two years. As you know, they need refinancing and the interest rate at this point is not particularly high, so it's not much of a burden. With the tariffs strengthened from 10 to 25%, there's obviously going to be some impact on the price index. If the US Federal Reserve starts to accelerate the pace of the raising interest rate, then there might be some problems if the outlook is two years or more.

    Sputnik: Actually, I've heard some figures that indicate five percentage points could be added to the current consumer price index; based on the recent CPI release, that would boost inflation to over 3.2% year-over-year. That would be something significant; that would be felt by American families and by policymakers that get voted in.

    James Wang: That's' correct. I think that the White House or at least the advisors that they rely on right now are feeling very good. The trade war, though, is coming at a point when the US economy is particularly strong and growing at a fast clip. However, the impact of the tax cuts passed last year probably won't last forever. Early next year, the expectation is that the short-term impact would probably wear off a little bit and when the economy is not growing as robustly and inflation is also rearing its ugly head, then we might see a different kind of attitude.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article by Dr. James Wang are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik’s position.

    Related:

    China Unlikely to Start Targeting US Companies Amid Trade Dispute - Scholars
    Beijing Slams UK for S China Sea 'Provocation', Urges London Not to 'Take Sides'
    Germany Outpaces US as Leading Car Exporter to China - Commerce Ministry
    China, Russia Can Overcome Problems Due to High Economic Reciprocity - Beijing
    US Reportedly Plans to Roll Out Secret Multifaceted Anti-China Plan
    US Creating Serious Threat to Multilateral Free Trade System - China
    China and the Vatican Strike Historic Deal on Catholic Bishops
    Tags:
    jobs, unemployment, economy, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse