Register
20:18 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White Helmets uniform found during the search of terrorists’ headquarters in Eastern Ghouta.

    'US Never Froze Funding for White Helmets, This Was a Ploy' - Journalist

    © Sputnik / Morad Saeed
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to a statement by the UK government, the Home Office is working closely with the UNHCR, the Department for International Development and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to resettle White Helmets activists and their families to the UK.

    In September, Russia's Ministry of Defense and Foreign Ministry said that terrorist groups in Syria's Idlib, in cooperation with the White Helmets, were preparing a provocation using hazardous chemicals in case of a Syrian army offensive.

    Radio Sputnik talked about the issue with Vanessa Beeley, an independent investigative journalist who specializes on the Middle East and Syria in particular.

    Sputnik: It seems that the Netherlands has taken the decision to cut funding to the White Helmets over their alleged links to terrorists; what are your thoughts on this?

    Vanessa Beeley: For one thing, the Netherlands has been a minor player in the regime change or destabilization project in Syria that's been waged by a number of NATO states, their allies in the Gulf states and Israel since 2011. The most impressive thing for me about the fact that the Netherlands has withdrawn funding is, of course, the primary intermediary for the funding that the White Helmets receive from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office as an alleged NGO, it's not actually an NGO, because it's funded by a number of the EU member states and by the British government, is Mayday Rescue, which is based in the Netherlands.

    READ MORE: London Starts 'Resettlement' of White Helmets Activists From Syria to UK

    Originally it was registered in Dubai by James Le Mesurier, the former MI6 creator of the White Helmets. But it's based in the Netherlands and it's the primary recipient of funds from the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, the British government's fund that has probably been the most effective in funding the euphemistically called "opposition" in Syria; that includes the White Helmets, the Free Syrian Police and the local councils, which have all been proven to have strong affiliations to some of the most extremist groups in Syria, including al-Qaeda.

    The fact that the Dutch government has withdrawn funding, while it is not one of the major funders of the White Helmets, I believe it has put in about 12.5 million, what it does, it's just chipping away at this image that has been created by a billionaire-funded PR campaign to protect and promote this organization in order to make it possible for them to corroborate the evidence that is needed to support the foreign policy of particularly the British government and also the US government.

    READ MORE: Alleged Video of Idlib Chemical Attack Fabrication Circulated by Syrian Media

    Sputnik: We've recently seen that the Netherlands has ceased funding; I believe that previously, Donald Trump had also said that his country would stop funding Syria and that was also supposed to touch on the work or the funding of the White Helmets, although it wasn't significant. Do you expect any other countries to follow suit? Of course, Trump didn't say he was stopping his funding due to the affiliation of the group…

    Vanessa Beeley: I actually reported at the time that there were reports of this funding freeze. At that time, the leader of the White Helmets was being entertained by John McCain at the Sedona Forum at the John McCain Institute, and they were being offered contracts with Turkey and Qatar; at the same time, Theresa May increased funding to the White Helmets. But in a recent interview that I did alongside Raed Al Saleh, who was based in Turkey at the time, on RT, it was made clear that the US had never frozen any funding to the White Helmets.

    So, in my view this was a ploy to ensure that they received further financing form the British government and that they were enabled to receive contracts from both Turkey and Qatar, who are known financiers of terrorist groups inside Syria.

    READ MORE: White Helmets Continue to Prepare Provocations in Idlib — Russian Envoy

    Sputnik: Do you think that there's any other move, other than the Netherlands having announced this ceasing of funding? Are there any other countries that would likely follow suit?

    Vanessa Beeley: That's a very interesting question and I think that remains to be seen. We may see some of the lesser players in this regime change cabal working against Syria, the Syrian government and its allies. For example, I believe that Denmark has put in a small amount of money to the White Helmets; there're also countries like Australia and New Zealand, who have indirectly worked with the White Helmets, providing training and equipment. As I said, we may see some of the lesser players starting to get cold feet.

    READ MORE: White Helmets Stage Attacks to Give Pretext to US to Attack Syria — Prof

    I don't think that any great credit should go to the Dutch government; I think this is pure damage limitation exercise on their part, because they can see that the story is rapidly unraveling. My recent time in Syria, I'm still in Syria now, has further demonstrated it. From my interviews with people who have managed to escape Idlib, for example, and are now in the Syrian government protected areas of Eastern Idlib, for example, or in Aleppo, who clearly stated that the White Helmets were working with the terrorists; in fact, some people said that they are not only working with the terrorists, they are the terrorists.

    READ MORE: Pentagon: White Helmets Carry Out Strictly Humanitarian Mission in Syria

    In other words, each extremist group has their own White Helmets, people that become White Helmets for the purpose of propaganda or producing, for example, chemical weapon attack videos. I think that people are starting to realize that as areas across Syria are liberated, the entire propaganda construct is being broken down and unraveled, not by journalists like myself, but by the testimony of the Syrian people.

    The views and opinions expressed by Vanessa Beeley are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    funding, White Helmets, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse