Register
18:47 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian (L) and a European flag

    EU Plans to Facilitate Trade With Iran Unlikely to Allay Sanctions Fears - AfD

    © AFP 2018 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The establishment of a special vehicle to facilitate trade transactions between EU companies and Tehran sanctions is unlikely to persuade European firms to keep doing business in Iran, Dr. Roland Hartwig, vice-chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's parliamentary group in the Bundestag, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "I assume that all European companies with a significant US business will not be impressed by this newly created legal entity. They will remain concerned that they may be imposed to direct or indirect sanctions if they do any business with Iran not allowed by the US. I, therefore, do not expect that the establishment of this new legal entity will have any significant impact on the trading of European companies with Iran," Dr. Hartwig said.

    READ MORE: ‘Maintaining Financial Payment Channels': Europe Defies Trump's Iran Sanctions

    The lawmaker stressed that nevertheless the establishment of the SPV to facilitate trade with Iran was a clear step by Brussels against the interests of the United States.

    "It will not go unanswered. It is the first time since decades that important member states of the EU are contradicting the US so openly," Dr. Hartwig added.

    Iran is geared up to reach a petrochemical output of 180 million tons by 2022 despite the falling oil prices in world markets
    © Sputnik /
    Smaller EU Firms Use Sanctions Against Iran as Opportunity to Cooperate
    On Monday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini announced that foreign ministers of the remaining signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) had agreed on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to create a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that would facilitate trade between European companies and Iran amid US sanctions against Tehran.

    Mogherini explained that the legal entity would be established to enable European companies to continue legitimate transactions with Iran in accordance with the EU legislation.

    In May, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and impose new sanctions against Tehran and third states doing business with Iran. The US move was condemned by other signatories to the agreement, who have expressed their commitment to preserving the deal.

    The views expressed by Dr. Roland Hartwig in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Give Up Hope on Them': Khamenei Doubts EU Can Salvage Iran Nuclear Deal
    ‘Maintaining Financial Payment Channels’: Europe Defies Trump’s Iran Sanctions
    UN Official Warns US Sanctions on Iran Might Cause Mass Inflow of Refugees to EU
    EU Prevents Iran-Berlin Escalation by Quick Reaction to US Sanctions on Tehran
    Tags:
    trade, sanctions, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Federica Mogherini, European Union, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse