Register
16:36 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron

    Macron May Need to Seek Support of Political Opponents in EU Election - Scholars

    © REUTERS / Stoyan Nenov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron might want to seek an alliance with his opponents in the right-wing parties and to attract left-wing voters to gain seats in the EU parliament, while the upcoming election itself will be a barometer of people's attitude to the union, experts told Sputnik.

    In France, the president's rating has plummeted lately, down to 29 percent, which is his lowest result since he was elected in May 2017.

    Coalition With the Left

    The latest Odoxa study shows that 21 percent of the French would back the right-wing party of Marine Le Pen, National Rally (RN), in the election to the European Parliament, which is only 0.5 percent fewer than those who would support president Macron’s La Republique en Marche (LREM).

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the back entrance of 10 Downing Street in London, September 21, 2018
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    EU Leaders Gang Up on Theresa May in Salzburg, Brace for No-Deal Brexit
    Dr. Paul Smith, a researcher specializing in French politics from the University of Nottingham, believes that Le Pen’s party is likely to keep the same score at the EU elections in May, and that Macron needs to gather supporters in all major French political parties, including the Socialists.

    "Macron will be seeking to build a kind of progressive consensus in the middle and he might try to reach out to socialists. The old Socialist Party is still in existence, politicians are still there and the voters are still there. He will try and open things up to left-wing voters who are pro-European," Smith said.

    READ MORE: 'There Is no Other Option': Iran to Speak With Trump Directly, Professor Says

    The University of Nottingham expert is less certain about LREM's ability to join forces with Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of left-wing Unsubmissive France, whose "euro-skepticism is pretty firm."

    "There might be some kind of broad coalition … It seems that there is a possibility to build consensus around the middle, around the center with LREM in the middle, reaching out to towards left-wing voters with promises of Europe that becomes more socially concerned. The great failure of Europe from the left-wing perspective is a failure to build a social Europe. By the left-wing parties, Europe is seen as a free market which has forgotten about the interests of the working class, of unemployed etc.," Smith said.

    Emmanuel Macron
    © AP Photo / Etienne Laurent/ pool
    Macron Calls May's Brexit Proposals 'Not Acceptable'
    The expert believes there will be some sort of "horse-trading," with Macron offering members of the smaller political parties places on the election list, so that they would be certain to have seats in the EU Parliament in case the party gains 30 percent of the mandates, for instance.

    "He will want to try and do deals with pro-European parties, but they might decide they will be better off outside. The calculation other parties have to make is whether they will get above the threshold or is it better to be in a coalition with somebody else or is it better to stand by yourself. So there is a lot of calculations being done at the moment and a lot of that calculations may have very little to do with policy and may be much more driven by horse-trading," Smith said.

    Alliance With the Right Complicated

    Smith explained that Macron would want to go back to the idea he built his election campaign on — gathering the center-left and center-right in a sort of a progressive pro-European coalition.

    READ MORE: Professor on French Interior Minister's Resignation: 'It's Perfectly Logical'

    "There are some in the Republican rights who want to take them to a more euro-skeptical position, and then there are others, pro-European liberals and centrists who see themselves as much more pro-European… The ideal Macron position is that he would love to build a single list where LREM is the core, but where he goes back to the kind of origins of "macronism", the idea of being built around the alliance of center-left and center-right," Smith said.

    However, the expert finds this unlikely.

    "The big question is whether he can use from his perspective the issue of Europe to bring over the 'Macron-compatible' right in some kind of alliance and whether he can do it on the left," Smith said.

    Competition for Euro-Skeptic Votes

    Emmanuel Macron, center, flanked by his bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla, left, visits the Agriculture Fair in Paris, Wednesday, March 1, 2017
    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    Disgraced Macron Aide Says He Was 'More Like Theater Director Than Bodyguard'
    Smith stressed that the right-wing RN party usually showed good results in the EU elections, but now it has to distinguish itself from the left-wing Melenchon’s Unsubmissive France, equally built around criticizing Europe.

    "Le Pen will be thinking about two things: attacking the EU as an institution and Macron as a pro-European, but also she will be trying to distinguish her euro-skepticism, her sovereignty from Jean-Luc Melenchon. Although they are on the opposite ends of the spectrum, in political terms their electorates are not very different. There are a lot of left-wing communist voters in France, who stopped voting communists and vote for the RN," Smith said.

    READ MORE: EU is Not Europe: Marine Le Pen Urges for Creation of Alternative Political Bloc

    The expert added that some of these voters may gravitate back toward Melenchon.

    Referendum for or Against Europe

    EU summit in Brussels
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU Treats Hungary, Poland as 'Populist' Countries - Ex-Polish Lawmaker
    A new Europe is taking shape with a significant role of the right-wing parties in many governments and some key posts in Brussels occupied by right-wing politicians, Jean-Yves Camus, a political analyst at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), told Sputnik.

    "These European elections can be a sort of referendum for or against Europe. Macron wants to be the leader of the progressivists against populists, how he himself put it … Macron’s strategy is good — profiting from the fact that the German chancellor is weakened, profiting from the fact that there are not many other liberal pro-European politicians in power in Europe to present himself as the last guard staying against populists in the [EU] parliament and to mobilize pro-European electorate," Camus said.

    READ MORE: France Wants to Further Develop Economic Cooperation With Russia — Ambassador

    The expert believes that Europe will not be the same after the election to the European Parliament, scheduled for May 23-26, 2019.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Macron Calls May's Brexit Proposals 'Not Acceptable'
    Disgraced Macron Aide Says He Was 'More Like Theater Director Than Bodyguard'
    French Interior Minister to Quit, Run for Mayor in Lyon Amid Criticism of Macron
    'Out of Touch': Macron Slammed for Making Light of Unemployed Gardener's Woes
    Tags:
    political opponents, coalition, alliance, European Union, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse