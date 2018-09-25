Register
15:03 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Two muslim girls with burqas is walking inside the Burgarden secondary school in sweden vestern town Gothenburg (file)

    People Voting Against Burqa Don’t Want Non-European Immigration – Politician

    © AFP 2018 / PER WISSING / SCANPIX SWEDEN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Voters in Switzerland’s St.Gallen canton overwhelmingly voted to prohibit face-covering garments in public, with 67% supporting the ban. Last year, lawmakers in St. Gallen issued a new law under which any person who renders themselves unrecognizable by covering their face in a public space and thus endangering public security will be fined.

    A national referendum on the burqa ban may be held next year after the right-wing Swiss People's Party gathered 100,000 signatures required to have it put to a vote. Sputnik discussed this with Vavra Suk — Editor in chief of the Swedish newspaper "Nya Tider".

    Sputnik: Tell us what you think of the decision to possibly have a vote on a nationwide burqa ban in Switzerland?

    Vavra Suk: I think you need to see that in a bigger context. I think the people who voted against the burqa; they really don't want non-European immigration period. It's not really about the burqa.

    In this Thursday, Nov. 30, 2006 file photo Unidentified women are seen wearing a niqab during a demonstration outside the Dutch parliament against a proposed ban on the burqa, in The Hague, Netherlands. Belgian politicians will vote on April 22, 2010 on whether to ban the burqa and other body and face covering attire. The proposed ban could become law by July and apply to all public places, including streets
    © AP Photo / Fred Ernst
    Swiss Region Overwhelmingly Supports 'Burqa Ban' in Public Places
    In England, there were people collecting signatures against building a mosque and they found out that it was much easier to get signatures if they said this was because there would be a lot of cars and there would be a parking shortage and that's why they didn't want the mosque. It was much easier; people are afraid to say 'we don't want this culture or this religion, we don't want these people here', because they're afraid of being called racist, and so they find other ways to express that.

    The burqa and the mosque are the most visible symbols of how foreign immigration is and that's how it's targeted.

    Sputnik: Are the sentiments quite similar in Sweden?

    Vavra Suk: Yes, but in Sweden, I would say there's a rift between people who want immigration and who don't want it, and the media has hyped this very much. it's surely not about politics anymore, it's really strongly between people. It's not about political issues, it's about being good and being evil; so this splits families, it splits friendships, it's a very, very hot topic.

    READ MORE: 'Rapists and Rats': FB Swarmed by Anti-Islam Remarks After Johnson's Burqa Jibe

    Sputnik: 67% voted in one of the cantons to support the burqa ban. Is that necessary? Do you think a burqa ban is always anti-Islam, is it always anti-migrant? Some from the left would say that we're just about women's rights, we feel that this is imposing on women's rights…

    Vavra Suk: Sometimes people say that this is about problems with driving because you can't see very well with the burqa, or identification, or communication between people, but I think that the people who vote, for them the burqa symbolizes a totally different way of living when the woman is more or less the property of a man, so yes, in a way, but also you can see that in Sweden, and Sweden is well known for its feminist agenda, gender studies and so on, but  actually the feminists don't want the burqa ban.

    A man types on a keyboard in front of a computer screen on which an Islamic State flag is displayed, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 6, 2016
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Swedish Watchdog Rings Alarm Over 'Sharia Banks' After Reported Daesh Transfer
    They glorify the Muslim family, it's quite funny to see how immigration is always more important than feminist ideas, we even had feminists who've dressed in a burqa to show sympathy with the burqa wearers. I've read an article, an opinion piece, from a feminist in Sweden that said that it's so nice in Muslim families where the women if you have polygamy with several women, they can share the kitchen work, they can share tending to children, so it's quite a hypocrisy to me.

    Sputnik: That seems very strange for feminists. I think a feminist would be more likely to say that women can share the responsibilities with their male mates…

    Vavra Suk: Yes, but in Sweden the feminists, the really hard-core feminists, they don't even want white men, some of them say that the world would be better if there were no white men in the world, so I guess a Muslim family could be a way to achieve that.

    Sputnik: How many countries now in Europe actually have burqa bans? And how do you fit this in? Obviously, some forms of Islam, some more orthodox Islamic views are seen as more threatening by some Western civilizations, you have to admit that burqas are not very far from the clothing that nuns wear in the Christian faith…

    Vavra Suk: Yes, sure, there's always the discussion about the veil that doesn't cover the face, it just covers the hair, and that is very comparable to Christian nuns, and with Christian nuns no one ever questions it, and I don't think anyone would question it if there were people coming from foreign countries as tourists wearing a burqa, no one would really care, but this is on a scale when it's affecting ordinary people; it's on a scale where you can't really avoid the impact on society, so that's why you have these reactions.

    READ MORE: Danish Parties Consider Jailing Burqa Wearers as Tycoon Pledges to Pay Fines

    It's more about a symbol of an alien form of society which European people don't want to associate with. They don't want that kind of influence on their society, and it's an expression (of that): banning the burqa, banning the veil, banning mosques, for example, you had the referendum on minarets also in Switzerland, so that's an expression of the same thing.

    The views expressed in this article are those of Vavra Suk, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Swiss Region Overwhelmingly Supports 'Burqa Ban' in Public Places
    'Rapists and Rats': FB Swarmed by Anti-Islam Remarks After Johnson's Burqa Jibe
    UK Gov't in No Position to Go Too Far With Johnson's Burqa Comments – Prof
    Danish Parties Consider Jailing Burqa Wearers as Tycoon Pledges to Pay Fines
    Tags:
    burqa ban, burqa, Vavra Suk, Sweden, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse