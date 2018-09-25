Register
04:50 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012 file photo, masked Somali pirate Hassan stands near a Taiwanese fishing vessel that washed up on shore after the pirates were paid a ransom and released the crew, in the once-bustling pirate den of Hobyo, Somalia.

    Piracy Expert: 'Kidnap Allows Pirates to Exploit the Higher Value on Human Life'

    © AP Photo / Farah Abdi Warsameh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sarah Craze, Pirate history expert, talks to Sputnik about the recent pirate attack and kidnapping in Nigeria.

    Pirates have kidnapped 12 crew members from a Swiss cargo vessel in Nigerian waters.

    Massoel Shipping said its vessel, MV Glarus, was carrying wheat from Lniagos to Port Harcourt when it was attacked on Saturday. The intruders struck 45 nautical miles from Bonny Island in the Niger Delta, taking 12 of the 19 crew hostage.

    A spokesman for Geneva-based Massoel said the pirates had destroyed much of the vessel's communications equipment. Specialists are on route to ensure the hostages' speedy and safe release, the shipping company said.

    Sputnik: Is Africa facing a new wave of piracy?

    Marine police officers, Nigeria
    © AFP 2018 / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
    Pirates Take 12 Sailors From Swiss Ship Off Nigeria's Coast Hostage – Reports
    Sarah Craze: Africa is a pretty big place so it's not fair on Nigeria government to compare its maritime crime problem to the Somali piracy of 10 years ago. At the moment recent attacks seems to be in Nigeria territorial waters and under Nigeria's jurisdiction. These attacks are occurring as Nigeria is struggling to exert its authority over its waters. I understand the Nigerian government has recently cancelled a contract for services with the navy and that includes the provision for suitable patrol boats, this is creating an ambiguous security situation that lowers the risk of interception or capture, this will have emboldened maritime criminals. If the Nigerian government is unwilling or unable to invest in maritime security waters then we are likely to see more piracy but at moment its restricted to just that area. 

    Sputnik: Why are the pirates choosing to kidnap rather than take cargo?

    Sarah Craze: Kidnap and ransom allows pirates to exploit the higher value of price valued on human life and property, that's their motive. If the cargo is something they are specifically after and they want to use themselves, but taking cargo requires a criminal network that they need to use to dispose of it. That increases the risk of being caught. It's up to the ship's owner to pay the ransom, payments have been shown as a cost effective way to deal with hijack situation, but it also encourages more piracy. Kidnap and ransom the one benefit if you could call it that is it generally means the ship and the crew are kept intact. They will be threatened with violence but they won't necessarily be damaged because their value is in the ransom payments keeping them intact. 

    HMS Repulse
    © AP Photo /
    Deep Sea Grave Robbers? Chinese Pirates Reportedly Raid British Shipwrecks
    Sputnik: Is there a need for more security of vessels if they are a continued target?

    Sarah Craze: Well the main problem its security used on ships is armed guards now, that's since the Somali piracy epidemic, that was an effective deterrent to pirates, the problem is its very expensive to pay for it every voyage and it doesn't stop the issue of people becoming pirates in the first place. The issue is a land based problem in stopping the reasons people are becoming pirates. What Nigeria has that Somalia doesn't, is it does have an established government and navy. It does have mechanisms in place to tighten its authorities on its citizens going to sea, so it could manage the situation with political will and possibly international assistance to sure up these mechanisms. Ultimately it's at the ship owners discretion if they want to use armed guards, they are not particularly regulated and there has been alloy of controversy over their use. It comes down to competing interests, the ship owners want to stop the ships being attacked, where the actual problem of piracy needs to be resolved on land then that will stop it occurring at all.

    Related:

    Boiling Water Versus Guns: Sailors Go Medieval on Pirates, Defend Their Ship
    Pirates Free Merchant Tanker With 22 Indians That Vanished From West Africa
    'Fighting in Gulf of Aden': New Game Shows Iran's Navy Crushing Pirates (VIDEO)
    The Rightsholders Send Their Regards: Indian Cops Bust Game of Thrones Pirates
    Pirates Release Russian National Kidnapped Off Nigerian Coast in May
    Tags:
    kidnapping, piracy, Africa, Nigeria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse