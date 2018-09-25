Register
04:50 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian armed forces members and civilians take shelter in a shooting during a military parade marking the 38th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran

    Iranians Have ‘Very Sharp, Very Dark’ Memories of US-Backed Terrorists

    © AP Photo / ISNA, Behrad Ghasemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Terrorists Attack Military Parade in Iran (12)
    0 0 0

    Following the deadly attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz on Saturday morning, which killed 25 and wounded 53 during a parade commemorating the 38th anniversary of the beginning of the Iran-Iraq War, terrorist group al-Ahvaziya, which is registered in the Netherlands but has ties to Saudi Arabia, claimed responsibility for the attack.

    The attack was carried out by an unknown number of assailants on Saturday morning during a parade of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's elite paramilitary formation, 12 of whom were killed by the terrorists. The parade went through Ahvaz, capital of Iran's southwesternmost province of Khuzestan, where much of the Iran-Iraq War was fought.

    United States Department of Justice
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    US Indicts Two on Allegations of Spying for Iran on MEK Members in US

    "Terrorists recruited, trained, armed and paid by a foreign regime have attacked Ahvaz," Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter Saturday. "Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks. Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives."

    On Monday, IRGC Lieutenant Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami blamed Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia for the attack, promising a "devastating" response to the attackers and their sponsors.

    Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, and Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran, joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear to discuss the attacks and the potential perpetrators.

    ​"Last year, the Saudi crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, said, ‘We need to take the war against Iran inside Iran.' After that, ISIS [Daesh] attacked Tehran, and we know that ISIS and the Saudis, from long ago, have a very strong relationship," Marandi said.

    Members of the Mujahedeen Khalq, or MEK, an Iranian resistance group (File)
    © AP Photo / Brennan Linsley
    Saudi Arabia Bankrolled Iran’s MEK with Tons of Gold, Rolexes – Report

    He noted that after the attack, a spokesperson for al-Ahvaziya went on a Persian-language station, Iran International, which is funded by Saudi Arabia, and took responsibility for the attack.

    "An advisor to the UAE crown prince also tweeted that this was not a terrorist attack, that a decision has been made to carry out these attacks inside Iran," Marandi noted.

    "So the evidence has been provided by Saudi Arabia and the UAE."

    Marandi said that later in the weekend, a video appeared on Daesh's Amaq News Agency claiming responsibility for the attack, but that the video both unusually contained incorrect information about the attack and lacked a specific attribution to Daesh. He speculated this signaled some kind of cooperation between Daesh and al-Ahvaziya.

    Shadjareh noted that al-Ahvaziya is "inspired by the Gulf states" and that former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, who was overthrown by the US invasion in 2003, had supported "this sort of Arab nationalism." Khuzestan has a large Arab population, and the 1980 invasion of Iran by Iraq focused primarily on conquering the province. Hussein believed the region's Arab population would rise up and support the Iraqi army, but instead they put up fierce resistance. By 1982, the Iranian army had pushed the Iraqis out of Khuzestan, but in the retreat Hussein deployed a scorched-earth policy that devastated the region. The once-prosperous oil refining city of Abadan, which sits on the border with Iraq, has never fully recovered from the war.

    In this Dec. 13, 1951 file photo, crowds of supporters of Prime Minister Mossadegh gather around a huge portrait of Iranian Mullah Kashani, one of the powerful backers of Mossadegh's regime, in Tehran. Once expunged from its official history, documents outlining the U.S.-backed 1953 coup in Iran have been quietly published in June 2017, by the State Department, offering a new glimpse at an operation that ultimately pushed the country toward its 1979 Islamic Revolution and hostility with the West.
    © AP Photo/ Uncredited
    Iranians ‘Universally’ Galvanized by Dislike of Trump - Scholar

    When Riza Shah Pahlavi rose to the Persian throne in 1925, ending the reign of the Qajars and beginning the Pahlavi dynasty, his sharp attitudes against tribal autonomy provoked an uprising by Arabs in Khuzestan, and many others followed through the 1940s. When the Pahlavi dynasty fell in the chaos of the 1979 revolution that created the Islamic republic, it renewed nationalist sentiments in the region, as well as among many other ethnic groups inside Iran, including Kurds and Baluchs. The uprising in Ahvaz was repressed with about 100 casualties on both sides.

    But Shadjareh said al-Ahvaziya are not really nationalists; they're simply the result of "people with deep pockets" in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, whose leaders masquerade as an NGO at international functions.

    "What is very clear is that the rhetoric that has been articulated by the Trump administration, by the Saudis, by Emiratis, is now being put into action. And the international community has really failed to identify this as what it is — indeed, an act of terrorism," he said, indicating that the media had also failed to cover it as such.

    The conversation then turned to the subject of MEK, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the US State Department from 1993 to 2012 but now touted by US neoconservatives as an alternative to the Iranian government.

    This picture taken on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2014, shows a partially constructed gas refinery at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of Persian Gulf in Asalouyeh, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Iran Investing Abroad to Get Medicines, Tech US Sanctions Hope to Block

    On June 30, former New York City Mayor and now US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani spoke in Paris to a rally by the National Council of Resistance (NRC) in Iran, an umbrella organization controlled by the MEK, the Guardian reported at the time.

    "We are now realistically being able to see an end to the regime in Iran," Giuliani told a crowd of about 4,000. "The mullahs must go, the ayatollah must go, and they must be replaced by a democratic government which Madam [Maryam] Rajavi represents… Freedom is right around the corner… Next year I want to have this convention in Tehran!"

    "Those protests are not happening spontaneously," Giuliani said, referring to riots in Iran earlier this year. "They are happening because of many of our people in Albania [which hosts an MEK compound] and many of our people here and throughout out the world."

    Marandi noted that the MEK fought on behalf of Iraq and operated as Iraqi intelligence during the Iran-Iraq War. Even though it was considered a terrorist organization in the 1980s in the West, it was still allowed to open offices in many Western countries under different names. Only recently has it been recognized as a "legitimate organization," Marandi said.

    Azadi Tower on Tehran's Azadi Square
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    'People in Iran Are Very Angry Right Now, Are Accusing the Saudis' – Expert

    Marandi also noted that the MEK is "very close to the Israeli regime," citing as one example a "fake laptop" that supposedly belonged to an Iranian nuclear scientist was supplied to the MEK by the Israeli government. That laptop was later used by the US government in 2005 to argue the case for the existence of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons program, although the information on the computer was later shown to be fraudulent.

    "These people carried out huge attacks on Tehran," Marandi said, "so we Iranians have very sharp memories, very dark memories about this organization."

    Shadjareh likewise noted the MEK had committed "war crimes against Kurdish communities and Shias in the south, as basically foot soldiers for Saddam Hussein," though it's unclear whether he means Iraq's large Shiite community, which was heavily oppressed under Hussein, or Shiites in Iranian Khuzestan during the Iraqi occupation.

    "They have shown in their whole history they're willing to be sold to the highest bidder," Shadjareh said. Noting how MEK is recognized worldwide for its brutality, Shadjareh pointed out that the US nonetheless now represents this group "as the hopeful for bringing democracy to Iran."

    The United States and the West are "so desperate," he said, "they're now supporting the most unsavory groups and encouraging them."

    Topic:
    Terrorists Attack Military Parade in Iran (12)

    Related:

    'When it Comes to Iran, US has no Strategy' - Expert
    'People in Iran Are Very Angry Right Now, Are Accusing the Saudis' – Expert
    Trump Lawyer Giuliani: US Sanctions May Lead to ‘Successful Revolution’ in Iran
    US State Department Expresses Support for Iran After Ahvaz Attack
    Is Iran or America the World’s Leading State Sponsor of Terror?
    Tags:
    US, Arabic, terrorist groups, nationalism, Israel, funding, terrorist attack, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Daesh, Ahvaz, UAE, Iran, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse