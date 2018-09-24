Register
17:00 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli Air Force F-16 plane, bottom, and an Israeli Air force Spitfire plane perform during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in the Hatzerim air force base near the city of Beersheba, Israel. (File)

    Russia, Israel Should Review Deal on Preventing Incidents in Air - Expert

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    CAIRO (Sputnik) - Russia and Israel need to review the agreement on the prevention of incidents in the air after the Il-20 downing, and the current tensions are not likely to last, experts told Sputnik.

    The Russian military aircraft Il-20 was downed on September 17 over the Mediterranean Sea by a missile launched by Syria's S-200 air defense system that was targeting Israeli aircraft. The Russian Defense Ministry laid the responsibility for the tragedy on Israel, as Israeli F-16 jet used the Russian plane as a shield. Fifteen Russian troops who were on board of the plane were all killed in the crash.

    S-300 anti-aircraft missile system
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Russia Will Send S-300 Anti-Missile System to Syria Within 2 Weeks - Defense Minister (VIDEO)
    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday denied hiding behind the Russian jet. The IDF said in a statement that the security of the Russian forces in Syria was always taken into consideration when Israel was planning any operation in the region. At the same time, Israel pledged to continue countering "Iran’s incessant attempts to establish itself in Syria."

    The Israeli aircraft were targeting a facility in the province of Latakia that the IDF believed would give weapons to groups affiliated with Iran.

    Existing Agreement Needs to Be Revised

    Russia and Israel have an agreement on preventing such tragic incidents, but it does not specify when one side should be warned about the other one's plan to attack, military expert Viktor Murakhovsky told Sputnik.

    "The agreement on the prevention of incidents in the air that Russia and Israel currently have does not state the exact time in which the two sides should warn one another about the operations. It just says 'in advance,' and that can be interpreted differently. I think that now we have to introduce an amendment which would set the minimum alert period so that these incidents would not repeat," Murakhovsky said.

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russia received a one-minute warning from Israel.

    READ MORE: Russia Capable of Denying Israel Access to Syrian Airspace — Senior Russian MP

    The Russian Defense Ministry building on Frunzenskaya embankment in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Russian Defense Ministry's Statement on Il-20 Downing Justified, Balanced - Russian MP
    Murakhovsky, the editor-in-chief of Arsenal Otechestva (Homeland's Arsenal) magazine, said that no-fly zones introduced during the two countries' operations could also be useful.

    A stretch of territory 31 miles wide around the Russian airbase Hmeimim should become a no-fly zone for aviation from third-party countries on a permanent basis, the expert added. At the moment of the incident, the Il-20 was about 22 miles off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea on its way back to Hmeimim airbase.

    Tensions Unlikely to Last

    Israel was well aware of the Russian aircraft in the sky, a military expert from Egypt told Sputnik.

    "Any state does reconnaissance in the area before sending its troops on a combat mission. Israel knew that a Russian aircraft was in the sky. At the same time, [it] knowingly began carrying out its operation when the Russian aircraft was there," former head of the research center at Egypt's Nasser Military Academy, Gen. Gamal Mazlum, said.

    The expert added that air defense systems have to work any time there is an air attack. At the same time, Mazlum agreed that Israel did not give the Russian Defense Ministry enough time to prevent the tragedy.

    READ MORE: Israel to Continue Military Op in Syria Despite Il-20 Downing — Lieberman

    IL-20
    © Sputnik / Alexander Tarasenkov
    Israel's Take on IL-20 Incident Undermines Tel-Aviv's Ties to Russia - Scholar
    However, the expert believes that the incident will not alter Russia's policy in the region and the current tensions between Russia and Israel will not last.

    "The relations will go back to what they were because there are significant shared interests in politics, economy and military sector," Mazlum said.

    The expert added that Russia would work to ensure the security of its troops.

    "In the near future, Russia will be more careful, will boost security measures in the areas where its troops are deployed, will deploy the systems that allow to prevent such attacks, and will possibly even close its airspace in the areas where it is carrying out operations or where its forces are deployed," Mazlum said.

    Russia has already made the first step toward ensuring the security of its troops in the future: earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia would equip the Syrian air defense forces’ command posts with automatic control systems, which had been previously possessed only by Russia, jam satellite navigation, onboard radars and communication systems of combat aviation attacking Syrian targets and, most importantly, supply S-300 air defense systems to Syria.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Israel Can't Get Away With Il-20 Downing in Syria – IR Scholars
    After Il-20: Why Israel Will Have to Demonstrate That It Values Russian Lives
    Ahvaz Military Parade Attackers Linked to US, Israel - Iranian Army Spokesman
    Kosovo to Israel: Recognize Us, Get Another Embassy in Jerusalem
    Tags:
    destruction, aircraft, Il-20, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Russia, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse