Register
14:47 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump talks to media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Havelock, N.C.

    Trump's Down to 38% Approval With an Economy That's Booming - Political Analyst

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With the midterms two months away, US-Russian relations continue to dominate the political arena. The recent events with the poisoning of the Skripal family in the UK have further exacerbated the situation, with the US promising further sanctions.

    Sputnik spoke to Stephen Ebert, a Political Commentator, on his thoughts leading up to the key November elections.

    Sputnik: We're very much in a deep trough; what can you add to that?

    Stephen Ebert: People know me as pro-Russian and anti-Trump, and my observation over the last couple of years or so has been that while I understand President Putin, who honestly in Helsinki said yes, we were (out) for him because he was for normalization, which sounds like a very reasonable political thing to say, I'd almost have to ask Russia: 'how's that working out for you?'

    United States Department of Justice
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    Trump Asks Justice Dep't to Review Russia Probe Documents Before Declassifying
    And my personal belief is not well, and Trump himself, as I predicted even when I was on some of your earlier shows, he's quite a character, to say the least. In my view, I have a lot of negative views, but in general, he's just unreliable.

    So if I were Russia… I know it's popular to say that Trump wants to do the right thing but the deep state won't let him. I don't know, I'm good with conspiracy theory but my new catch-phrase is if the US had a deep state like that, Trump wouldn't be alive today. I'm serious, there are rumors about Kennedy and the deep state, (and Kennedy) being taken out, and I always have to laugh when I hear about the conspiracy that 'it's everybody stopping Trump from doing the right thing'.

    Sputnik: So you don't believe there is a conspiracy then?

    Stephen Ebert: I believe there is a deep state in the US the same way there is in Russian and in England. I believe there are people that we're working (with). I'm not a fan of the CIA or the FBI, however, Russia has the FSB and they have their own security. I believe there are people in the government indeed that actually are acting in what they perceive to be the best interest of the country, and so I hesitate to call it deep state because the US could turn the tables and say: 'In Russia there's a deep state and the deep state wants Putin.'

    READ MORE: FBI Planned ‘Media Leak Strategy' Before Trump-Russia ‘Evidence' Sent to WaPo

    So I just hesitate, I think the problem by and large is, and I've warned my Russian friends of this early; Trump kind of has a cult of personality going. He has got (the popularity rating) he had originally, which is 30-35% of the population that is quite right wing, and that's what he has got.

    We talked before about how America's political system is a little bit different from Russia's or those of other countries, so a third of the people were for Trump, a third of the people were for Hillary and the other third sat in the middle. And I always say Trump got a large chunk, but a large chunk of what he got was anti-Hillary, and Trump‘s problem is: once the election is over there is no Hillary.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger
    Trump, Americans and Putin Have a Common Problem: The US Deep State
    You can look at the numbers and you'll see that now he's down to 38% approval with an economy that may be booming, but it's booming for rich people to be blunt; it's not blooming for poor people or the middle class but is booming for rich people and it's unheard of in the United States, with the stock market, with (low) unemployment, with all those indicators for a President to be at 38% without having done something (negative).

    Sputnik: Well this is what he's tweeting about. He's very much focused on these figures, the figures that are coming out in terms of low unemployment, the states that have seen this type of unemployment of 3%, the lowest ever, and the highest number of states below those figures, so it's really pushing the bandwagon in terms of those key figures. He's saying that he's the actual vehicle that bought this about, do you not agree with those feelings?

    Stephen Ebert: Not at all. Mr. Trump has some serious mental deficiencies if he truly believes that. Any measurement by economists (should reflect that) when Obama came in we were going over a cliff, the financial system was gone.

    We were close to the depression era, not just severe recession, and every year of Obama's term the unemployment rate came down, the stock market went up, so there were two lines. The GDP was growing not 4% but 2-3%, unemployment was going down steadily, Obama's rate on new jobs was equal to if not better than Trump's. So Trump likes to get up and say that, but if you have somebody seriously look at statistics, he's done some things.

    READ MORE: Trump's Impeachment Would Cause Eruption in Markets — Economist

    My favorite is 'GDP at 4%', what no one mentions is, that's what happens when you dump a trillion (dollars) worth of tax cuts into an economy that was growing, it wasn't struggling. Normally you don't put a trillion dollar-stimulus into an economy that's growing a 2-2.5% a year, so how do you get to 4%? Well, you throw a trillion dollars at it, so we'll see next quarter.

    Capt. Kyle P. Higgins, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge, conducts a ship tour with Vice Adm. Jinlong Shen of the People's Liberation Army Navy.
    CC BY 2.0 / Naval Surface Warriors
    China Cancels Planned Visit of Navy Chief to US Following Washington's Sanctions - MoD
    My belief is, and other people said that all the trade sanctions, that stuff, a lot of what happened in the second quarter was people just making everything they could and putting it on ships and getting out of the country to beat the tariffs, so we'll see what Q3 brings about, and there are other things for which Obama is to be blamed for too. Working class wages, they went up a little bit this quarter, but generally, it's better for the rich, I'll put it that way.

    For more information listen to this edition of Weekend Special with Stephen Ebert.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the analyst, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Asks Justice Dep't to Review Russia Probe Documents Before Declassifying
    'Inappropriate:' Trump Bashes Germany Paying Russia 'Billions' for Nord Stream 2
    Trump Wants Total Transparency in Russia Probe Records
    Trump Claims Lost 25 Percent of Approval Rating Due to Ongoing Russia Probe
    Tags:
    Russia probe, sanctions, economy, approval rating, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse