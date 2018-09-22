Register
15:33 GMT +322 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Alexis Rodzianko, President & CEO of AmCham Russia, during a session New economic structure of Russian regions: where are the sources of productivity at the Russian Investment Forum (RIF-2018) in Sochi

    US Anti-Russia Sanctions Policy Causes Annoyance at Home, Among Allies – AmCham

    © Sputnik / Nina Zotina
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The US sanctions policy against Russia and Iran threatens Washington with unwanted friction with its partners, while related restrictions on business freedom has already provoked a growing domestic debate over the excessive use of sanctions in the US policy, Alexis Rodzianko, the president and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia said.

    "I think it’s beginning to be a debate in the United States as to using sanctions excessively or that sanctions themselves become the policy rather than instrument to accomplish policy is the risk that’s being run. The issue of allies being annoyed is true, very true," Rodzianko said.

    READ MORE: AmCham Welcomes Putin's Proposal to Set Up Joint US-Russian Business Group

    According to Rodzianko, the Nord Stream 2 project, for instance, is one of such examples where the interests of the United States and its EU allies, seeing energy cooperation with Russia as beneficial, strongly diverge.

    "I think in the Russia-European context you don’t have to look much further than Nord Stream 2 to see that different approaches to that project and threat of sanctions against companies working in that project were not welcomed by America’s allies," he suggested.

    READ MORE: 'Sanctions Not Absolute Ban on Business': AmCham CEO on Investment in Russia

    In this regard, US President Donald Trump's Thursday remark that the United States was not planning to impose sanctions on companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project was "the answer to very difficult set of discussions between the United States and its allies," according to Rodzianko.

    The AmCham head noted that the US sanctions policy was also undermining the freedom of US companies to do business.

    "Of course the way sanctions work, from the point of view of the American Chamber and American business is that they restrict the freedom of American persons and American businesses to do business. That’s the mechanism through which sanctions are applied. And of course business doesn’t like it, Americans don’t like it, they don’t like to be restricted in their freedom. But sometimes geopolitical interests are higher than the freedom of the US people to do business," Rodzianko pointed out.

    Washington’s anti-Moscow sanctions have delivered the hardest blow to bilateral cooperation in financial and energy sectors, with US companies losing the Russian market as an attractive investment destination and seeking a more notable economic presence in the country, Alexis Rodzianko said.

    "The areas that are most affected by sanctions, that affect American business, are the financial area where investment banking cannot do nearly as much business as it used to do and would like to do. Russia is a very good customer, very high-quality borrower and high-quality investment destination, but because of restrictions on the access of Russia to capital markets that business isn’t being done, nearly as much," Rodzianko said on the sidelines of the annual business and investment conference of AmCham.

    He added that US companies would also like to be present in the Arctic where deals involving US technologies for fracking and shale oil extraction could be reached, but sanctions made it impossible.

    According to Rodzianko, the uncertainty created by sanctions in the business climate is pushing potential Russian partners to find business partners elsewhere.

    Alexis Rodzianko, President & CEO of AmCham Russia, during a session New economic structure of Russian regions: where are the sources of productivity at the Russian Investment Forum (RIF-2018) in Sochi
    © Sputnik / Nina Zotina
    Business Remains Last Constructive Relationship Between Russia and US - AmCham
    The United States has recently rolled out hefty sanctions against Tehran in the light of own withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and Moscow for its alleged "malign activities." The unilateral restrictions are accompanied by secondary sanctions targeting entities for doing business or maintaining defense cooperation with the designated nations.

    The recent sanctions against the Equipment Development Department (EDD) of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and its Director Li Shangfu buying Russia’s S-400 air defense systems and aircraft are one of such examples.

    Related:

    Iran Holds Air Drill Near Crucial Oil Chokepoint Amid US Sanctions - Reports
    US Arms Deals Sanctions to Bring China, Russia Closer - Scholars
    US Treasury Secretary Sanctioned Russia’s Deripaska by Accident - Reports
    Tags:
    sanctions, American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia), Iran, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin Trying Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    This Week in Pictures: September 15 - 21
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse