Register
03:27 GMT +322 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The crack in Antarctica’s Pine Island Glacier

    Professor on Glacial Geoengineering: Possible But Not Sensible to Do Now

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik spoke to John Moore, Professor of Climate Change, Arctic Centre, University of Lapland who co-authored the report about plans to hold off glacier melting with targeted engineering.

    Targeted engineering projects to hold off glacier melting could slow down the collapse of ice sheets and limit sea-level rise, according to a new study published in the European Geosciences Union journal The Cryosphere.

    While an intervention similar in size to existing large civil engineering projects could only have a 30% chance of success, a larger project would have better odds of holding off ice-sheet collapse. But study authors Michael Wolovick and John Moore caution that reducing emissions still remains key to stopping climate change and its dramatic effects.

    The US Navy has started to deploy underwater drones beneath the arctic ice both to study the deterioration of the ice sheet due to climate change and to help plan for anticipated increases in traffic as previously frozen waterways open up.
    © Flickr/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
    How Geoengineering Became a Whip for US President Trump
    The term geoengineering is usually applied to large-scale interventions to combat climate change. But instead of trying to change the entire climate, Wolovick and Moore say we could apply a more targeted approach to limit one of the most drastic consequences of climate change: sea-level rise.

    Their unthinkable idea is glacial geoengineering: making changes to the geometry of the seafloor near glaciers that flow into the ocean, forming an ice shelf, to prevent them from melting further. Some glaciers, such as the Britain- or Florida-sized Thwaites ice stream in West Antarctica, are retreating fast. This could have dramatic effects to the millions of people living in the world's coastal areas.

    Sputnik: Tell about this report then into the sea levels?

    John Moore: Well probably the largest threat from a warming climate is going to be rising sea levels around the world, there are forecasts that by the end of this century the cost of protecting global coastlines could be around 50 billion dollars per year, that’s huge expense. We wanted to see if there was any alternative instead of protecting the whole globes coast, can we prevent the ice melting to raise the seas, can we preserve the ice in Antarctica and Greenland instead.

    Cows
    CC0
    US Scientist Suggests New Diet for Indian Cows to Reduce Global Warming
    Sputnik: How damaging could further sea level rises be in terms of global warming?

    John Moore: Well the problem is that a large part of Antarctica, equivalent of 5 meters of a rising sea level is on an unstable bedrock slope. Once it starts slipping into the ocean and carving icebergs, even if we lower the temperature it won’t stop that ice falling into the sea, so you need to do an alternative method that just turning down the temperature which is of course desirable for many reasons. The only alternative way to preserve this ice is to give it some stability that will help to keep it on the land.

    Sputnik: When could your plans and suggestions be put in place?

    John Moore: Well it is possible but it wouldn’t be sensible to do now, we’re not talking science fiction where we need new technologies, they exist at present. The kind of technology people use for example to make Hong Kong’s new airport which is built on what used to be the sea, it is an artificial Island. We know how to make giant dams to control flood in the rivers, so all this technology actually exists. What we don’t know yet is the best place yet to make these walls or these extra buffers that are needed and that is something that is going to take at least a decade of research and investigation because its Antarctica, it’s not on our doorstep, it’s a difficult place to explore and a difficult place to do the engineering. Make no mistake if we wanted to do it and spend the resources on it, it could be done.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Sweden's Highest Peak Loses Its Title in Glacier Meltdown
    White Silence: Vast Iceberg Breaks Off From Glacier on Greenland
    Climate Group Wants to Carve ‘Trumpmore’ on Glacier, Watch it Melt
    'Five Meters of Global Sea Level Rise Locked up in Antarctica' - Glacier Expert
    Tags:
    Vatnajökull Glacier, geoengineering, climate change, Antarctica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin Trying Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    This Week in Pictures: September 15 - 21
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse