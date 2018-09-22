Register
08:56 GMT +322 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Friday, March 4, 2016, A Russian military police officer stands guard at the Russian air base in Hemeimeem, Syria, with an Il-20 electronic intelligence plane of the Russian air force is in the background. An Il-20 aircraft was shot down Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 by a Syrian missile over the Mediterranean Sea, killing all 15 people on board, as the Syrian military fired on Israeli fighter jets attacking targets in northwestern Syria

    Russia Can Prevent Regional Crisis in Middle East - Ex-Israeli Security Advisor

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    213

    The Russian plane in Syria was not hit due to a failure in its friend or foe identification system, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated. Mr. Konashenkov also noted that each state has its own IFF system and Russia does not install its identification systems on armaments exported abroad.

    Sputnik discussed the prospects of normalizing the situation following the tragic incident with Chuck Freilich, former deputy national security advisor in Israel, now a senior fellow at Harvard's Belfer Center.

    Sputnik: Israel and Syria have traded accusations of complicity in the plane downing. What implications could these tensions have for the fragile situation in the Middle East?

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at his office in Jerusalem, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    Kremlin Yet to Decide on Israel Ties After Plane Crash in Syria
    Chuck Freilich: Well, I don't know if it has to have a significant impact on the overall situation in the Middle East. First of all, the good news is that President Putin himself recognized that Israel was not responsible here; that this was one of those cases of really a tragic chain of events, and Israel is also taking measures to convey information to Russia to further sway its concerns.

    This was really a case where the Syrians shot down the plane, so this shouldn't have an effect on the Russian-Israeli relations.

    The bigger question is how do we prevent Iran from continuing its efforts to really try and set up base in Syria and try and largely take over Syria, turn it into an Iranian protector and as a base for operations against Israel. If the Iranians stop doing that and if Hezbollah stops doing that there won't be a problem.

    Sputnik: Do you think that the Iranian situation that you've just alluded to could be further calmed by further interaction by the Russian side, what's the base prognosis from your point of view then?

    Chuck Freilich: I think the two primary players in Syria today other than, of course, President Assad himself, are Russia and the Iranians, and I think Russia has even greater influence over events, but Iran, because it initially stepped in to save the regime and actually they have a strategic relationship that goes back for decades, Iran also is a major player there, and I think Russia can play the most significant role in trying to bring about.

    I don't know about a peaceful resolution because what's happening in Syria is anything but peaceful, but to try to reach a political resolution in the end and in preventing a regional crisis. Russia can use its good officers with the Iranians to try and get them to back off if not completely then at least significantly.

    READ MORE: IDF Source Claims Israel Warned Russia Much Earlier Than Minute Before Airstrike

    Sputnik: Now we know the situation recently, because of this tragic loss of life with the Russian plane, has further exacerbated the situation to a certain degree; however, President Putin has shown his humility and very commonsense approach — how would you assess the way Israel has tackled the situation around the plane incident?

    Chuck Freilich: Well I think it's been quite effective. First of all, Israel has already presented initial evidence and has sent a special delegation to Moscow headed by the commander of the Air Force and other senior officers to now present the really detailed information.

    But President Putin, as I said, he already accepted the Israeli explanation in advance and frankly there wasn't much of an Israeli explanation that was needed here because Russian capabilities picked up the picture on their own and the picture was quite simple: Israeli aircraft were no longer in the area when this happened, Syrian anti-aircraft missiles tragically shot down this Russian aircraft.

    Sputnik: What's your prognosis for this situation? I mean the situation on the ground in Syria, from what we're hearing, is that the war is almost at an end, there's just this final conflict, this final push to rid ISIS within the Idlib area, the Russians and the Turkish have come up with a recent agreement originating this zone free of conflict — how would you like this particular situation to be concluded?

    In this photo taken on Friday, March 4, 2016, A Russian military police officer stands guard at the Russian air base in Hemeimeem, Syria, with an Il-20 electronic intelligence plane of the Russian air force is in the background. An Il-20 aircraft was shot down Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 by a Syrian missile over the Mediterranean Sea, killing all 15 people on board, as the Syrian military fired on Israeli fighter jets attacking targets in northwestern Syria
    © AP Photo /
    Russia-Israel Cooperation Will be More Effective After Il-20 Crash - Scholar
    Chuck Freilich: I think first of all you're right, this situation is almost over and Russia and Turkey worked out an agreement to try and not end but manage the situation in the Idlib area so that this area, unlike the others, does not end up the focus of a horrific bloodbath, which is the way things seem to be heading.

    And I think that the Assad regime will soon be in control of most of Syria except for the eastern part where the Kurds and the US are still there, but Russia is still the major player in Syria, and the question is again what kind of future Russia and Syria view here.

    If Iran is going to be allowed to continue its efforts to set up air, ground and naval bases of its own in Syria in addition to a Hezbollah presence there, then I think we're going to see an going conflict with Israel. Israel has already committed publicly to doing what it can to prevent this from happening, to prevent these bases from being established.

    READ MORE: Russia-Israel Cooperation Will be More Effective After Il-20 Crash — Scholar

    I'm usually the guy who takes the very cautious and restrained approach in terms of Israeli policy and here is a case where I must say I don't think Israel can allow this to happen, this threat is simply unacceptable, especially since we have to take into account that Iran has not given up its nuclear ambitions and a nuclear Iran with a forward presence in Syria — that's not something Israel can tolerate.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Hezbollah Leader Claims Group Won't Pull Out of Syria After Idlib Settlement
    Russia and Turkey Agree to Create a Demilitarized Zone in Syria
    Most Recent Cases of Plane and Helicopter Losses in Syria
    Tags:
    Assad, aircraft, Syrian Civil War, Hezbollah, Vladimir Putin, Israel, Syria, Russia, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin Trying Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    This Week in Pictures: September 15 - 21
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse