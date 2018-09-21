Register
08:03 GMT +321 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian northwestern city of Idlib.

    Analysts Estimate What Might Possibly Cause Idlib Peace Zone to Collapse

    © AFP 2018 / Mohamed al-Bakour
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hopes for establishing a demilitarized zone to protect civilians in Syria’s Idlib could be quashed by a chemical attack staged by the West and its terrorist allies and/or Russia and Turkey exploiting the situation to target opponents, analysts told Sputnik.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi earlier this week signed an agreement to establish a 9-12 mile demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line by October 15.

    CHEMICAL ATTACK SPOILER

    On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing that terrorists in Syria are continuing preparations for a staged provocation with the use of chemical weapons in Idlib province.

    Syrian northwestern city of Idlib.
    © AFP 2018 / Mohamed al-Bakour
    White Helmets Continue to Prepare Provocations With Chemical Weapons in Idlib - Russian Envoy
    Last week, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said the filming of a staged provocation with the alleged use of chemical weapons had begun. A Syrian human rights activist later told Sputnik that dozens of White Helmets arrived from Turkey to Idlib in order to conduct the false flag operation. He said they had tanks containing an unknown gas with them. The Russian military said that the gas was a chlorine-based toxic substance.

    The United States, Britain and France, for their part, have threatened to launch airstrikes against the Syrian government if there is any use of chemical weapons. The US military has reportedly already created a list of potential sites in Syria to strike in the event of another campaign.

    California State University Chico Professor Emeritus of Political Science Beau Grosscup told Sputnik that there are already clear indications that the United States and Israel expected another alleged chemical attack to be blamed on Syria as an excuse to attack Damascus.

    "The problem is, at the same time this [demilitarized zone] agreement is being worked out, the US is threatening another escalation 'should [Syrian President Bashar] Assad launch another chemical attack,'… a signal to rebels to use chemicals again to justify US airstrikes," Grosscup said.

    Grosscup also pointed out that the United States is sending more Marines into Syria for so-called training while the UK has been showing signs of increased involvement. Meanwhile Israel, which also wanted to topple Assad, was already attacking Syrian targets in efforts to provoke a wider war, Grosscup observed.

    Putin and Erdogan had agreed to set up the new security zone to protect as many civilians as possible who were still being held hostage by the US-backed Islamist forces holding Idlib, Grosscup explained. The creation of the new zone was an effort to avoid large-scale civilian casualties and prevent refugees from pouring into Turkey, he added.

    The Idlib initiative also enhances the diplomatic position of Russia as a humanitarian actor, Grosscup said.

    And, even if the plan failed, it would give the Syrian government the excuse to end the conflict on its own terms via military victory, he said.

    Civilians walk in the rain past a damaged building in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015
    © REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi
    Turkey Could Deploy Additional Troops to Idlib Under Deal With Russia - Ankara
    OPPORTUNISTIC TARGETING

    The Syrian government has regained control over vast territories of the country, which used to be seized by terrorists, and is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees, restoring infrastructure, and eliminating the insurgents that still remain active in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

    Moscow hopes that the establishment of a demilitarized zone in the Syrian province of Idlib will help separate the moderate opposition and militants, Zakharova told reporters earlier on Thursday.

    Yet there is a concern that the agreement could also provide an opportunity for Turkey and Russia to broadly target their opponents, according to at least one analyst.

    IL-20
    © Sputnik / Alexander Tarasenkov
    Downed Il-20 Was on Recon Mission Over Idlib De-Escalation Zone – Russian MoD
    Independent Institute Center for Peace & Freedom Director Ivan Eland told Sputnik that Ankara and Moscow could undermine their own demilitarized zone accord with aggressive targeting by broadly labelling all opposition actors as terrorists.

    "It will be a step forward if Russia, Turkey, and the Syrian government honor the spirit of the agreement and don’t label non-extremist opposition groups as radical and exterminate them," he said.

    Turkey, Eland warned, could also label Syrian Kurdish forces as radical and go after them. "So it seems to hinge on what the definition of ‘radical’ is," Eland argued.

    Eland added, however, that the plan also reflected the growing strategic and diplomatic strength of both Russia and Syria in the region.

    Related:

    Idlib Terrorists May Be Moved to One Area to Cut Civilian Losses – Opposition
    Army Operation Could 'Put an End' to Sufferings of Syrians in Idlib - Scholar
    Turkey's Hatay Residents Want Idlib Op to Start ASAP
    Idlib Op Will Take Place No Matter What – Turkish Journo
    Tags:
    de-escalation zone, Russia, Turkey, Idlib, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse