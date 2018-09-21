'There Is no Other Option': Iran to Speak With Trump Directly, Professor Says

Sputnik spoke with Hooshang Amirahmadi, Professor and former Director of the Centre for Middle Eastern Studies at Rutgers University to find out if the forthcoming rivalry between US and Iran could be a chance for the EU to exert some leverage regarding American sanctions on Iran.

Sputnik: Is there any chance that Iranian leader Rouhani could speak directly with Trump in the near future?

Hooshang Amirahmadi: I am not sure if Mr Rouhani, but I think Iran will, because there is no other option. I wouldn’t put a lot of emphasis here on Mr Rouhani because that decision will have to be made by Mr Khomeini, the leader, and he has openly said that he doesn’t trust the Rouhani government and his team for a second round of negotiations with the US, simply because he said they don’t have enough power or the ability to negotiate.

Hooshang Amirahmadi: I am surprised because Mr Macron refuses to even send an ambassador back to Iran. As you know, France doesn’t have an ambassador in Tehran, but at the same time he is trying to mediate between the US and Iran. That’s quite ironic and it’s all about propaganda, for himself and it doesn’t look like someone who doesn’t believe in Tehran, will also negotiate on their behalf.

