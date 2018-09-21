Register
08:03 GMT +321 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Southern Rail passenger trains arrive at Victoria Station in London on September 7, 2016

    Privatized Model That UK Has Had for Railway Since 90s Doesn’t Work - Campaigner

    © AFP 2018 / Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An inquiry into the disruptions that hit Britain’s railways over the summer has concluded that ‘systemic failings’ could lead to a repeat of the same problems once again if improvements are not made. Sputnik spoke to campaigner Ellie Harrison from 'Bring Back British Rail' to ask what she made of the findings of the report.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the office of rail and roads conclusions that ‘systemic failings’ could lead to a repeat of the same railway chaos as we saw last summer?

    Ellie Harrison: We welcome the findings of this report. They’re saying systemic failings in our railway are the cause of all the problems – this is what our campaign has been saying for the past 9 years. This privatized model that we have had for our railway since the 1990s just doesn’t work. Breaking the railways up into so many different parts and allowing so many different parts to be run for private profit just does not lead to the cooperation that you need to run an efficient railway network.

    Southern Rail passenger trains arrive at Victoria Station in London on September 7, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel Leal-Olivas
    House of Commons Blasts 'Appalling' State of British Railways
    Sputnik: In what ways is privatization of the railways therefore to blame for the current crisis?

    Ellie Harrison: Train tickets have risen, the cost of train tickets has risen by more than 25% above inflation since privatization. And the way privatization was sold to us in the 1990s was that we would be subsidizing our railways by less or that we would be able to stop subsidizing our railways altogether and that train fares would go down. Neither has been the case; we’re subsidizing our railways by two to three times more than we ever did we British railways and we’re paying more as passengers too. So it’s been a disaster and we want to create a railway which is affordable for everybody to use; that’s not a rich man’s toy as the privatized network is being referred to.

    A worker passes First Great Western trains at Paddington Station in London November 21, 2010.
    © REUTERS / Luke MacGregor
    Tories Accused of Wanting to Re-Privatize British Rail by Stealth
    Sputnik: We saw the resignation of Charles Horton, chief executive of GTR in June, some are calling for further resignations – would you agree with this?

    Ellie Harrison: Yes, I would like to see the end of all of these overpaid CEOs who are not doing their jobs properly and see one less overpaid, more responsible board of people in charge of the railway network. I don’t think that people resigning is going to make a huge difference under this broken system that we’re operating with at the moment but they’re getting paid far too much money compare to the majority of the population and they’re clearly not doing their job properly.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Government Gives Green Light to $39 Billion Railway Project in London
    UK Police Arrest Knife-Wielding Man Near Birmingham Railway Station (VIDEO)
    Hong Kong State-Controlled Operator to Run UK Major Rail Network
    UK Rail Fail Continues: Train Firm Fails Anti-Terror Test
    Tags:
    privatization, railway, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse