Register
20:26 GMT +320 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    S-400

    US Worried S-400 May Obtain Sensitive Data on American Fighter Jets – Analyst

    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Even though it is not clear whether India will receive a waiver with regard to US sanctions against Russia, New Delhi has made it clear that it will go ahead with the S-400 air defense system deal as it is at an "advanced stage."

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A defense analyst has suggested that America's reservations against India acquiring the Russian air defense system is mainly borne out of the fear that if the S-400 is used to test the stealth capabilities of American fighter jets, India would have access to the data of American jets and that data could be leaked to Russia or other adversaries of the US.

    An S-400 anti-aircraft missile system during the preparation of military equipment for the military parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Kaliningrad
    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    S-400 Deal With Russia in Last Stage of Finalization - Indian Defense Minister
    Former squadron leader of the Indian Air Force and an independent defense analyst Vijainder K Thakur confirmed that S-400 systems can be used not only to identify radar tracks belonging to America's F-35s, but to also possibly determine the configuration of an F-35.

    "US aircraft like the F-35 Lightning 2 does not feature all aspects of stealth. The aircraft is optimized for front aspect stealth to make it invisible to adversary fighter X-band radars approaching head-on. From the side and rear aspects, the aircraft is not perfectly stealthy. Ground-based radars, such as the S-band 91NE6 acquisition and battle management radar of the S-400 system, can detect and track the F-35 because they would be rarely located head on to the F-35. The 91NE6 radar could record the various radar signatures of the F-35 and store them in an electronic library. The stored signatures could be used by other S-400 systems or other ground-based radars not only to identify a radar track as belonging to an F-35 but to also possibly determine the configuration of the F-35. For example, whether it is with or without external stores," defense analyst Vijainder Thakur told Sputnik.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press-conference.
    © Sputnik / Aleksei Vitvitsky
    NATO Chief Says Turkey’s Russian S-400 Purchase a ‘National Decision’
    However, sources in India's Defense Ministry said that the US has nothing to worry about.

    "This fear is false and unfounded. India does not have a track record of supplying or passing defense technology of one country to the other. Nobody including the US can ever accuse India of this. The US has been selling defense equipment to India over the last one-and-a-half decades. But none of this defense technology has reached any other foreign country. In fact, a mix of defense equipment from Russia, USA, France, and Israel have worked well for the Indian military," an official in India's Defense Ministry told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

    A radar signature electronic library is a very closely guarded secret. There is no question of the Indian Air Force sharing its radar signature library with the Russian Air Force. If the US is skeptical about India's ability to guard its secrets, it would choose not to share its F-35 assets with the Indian Air Force or Indian Navy, he added.  

    Another source told Sputnik that this, on the other hand, establishes the fact that the S-400 system is sophisticated defense equipment with hardly any parallel at this stage. The S-400 system has proved its worthiness in theaters of war and this has influenced India and other countries like Turkey, which has an entire line of US F-series fighter jets, to enter into negotiations with Russia to purchase the S-400 system. The US is particularly upset with Turkey as Turkey is a NATO member and mainly has US arms.

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    McCain 2019 Defense Bill 'Whips' Turkey for S-400 Deal, Targets Russia, China
    The US military-industrial complex is worried as more and more countries are showing interest in purchasing the S-400 system. Firstly, this would imply that  US anti-missile defense systems are losing market share to S-400 if more and more countries acquire the S-400 as no US system to date can match its caliber. Secondly, the US defense establishment is worried that countries that buy the S-400 system and also have US fighter jets or are planning to acquire US fighter jets will pose a challenge for Washington, the source added.

    Negotiations between India and Russia on this multi-billion dollar deal have reached an advanced stage and it is understood that a contract could be signed during the forthcoming Indo-Russian annual summit during the first week of October. China has already sealed a deal with Russia to purchase the S-400 system.    

    The views and opinion expressed by the speakers in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Seeks to Boost Its Greek Clout Amid Tensions With Turkey Over S-400 – Reports
    State Dept Warns of Possible Sanctions on Any Country Purchasing Russia's S-400
    Russia to Speed Up Delivery of S-400 to Turkey Amid US Sanctions Threat
    Mattis: Turkey's Decision to Buy Russian S-400 'Concerns Us'
    Tags:
    stealth fighter, missile defence, F-35A, S-400, radar, Russian Aerospace Forces, Indian Air Force, Indian navy, India, China, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse