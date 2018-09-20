Register
20 September 2018
    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum

    Analyst on Brexit: 'There May Be a Deal, But Heaven Know What It Will Look Like'

    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Opinion
    Theresa May has launched an attack in the German media on criticisms tabled by Michel Barnier of her Chequers proposals, claiming the EU negotiator’s arguments are out of step with reality and make unacceptable demands on the British government. Sputnik spoke to political commentator David Lindsay about the latest with Brexit.

    Sputnik: What do you make of Theresa May’s response to Michel Barnier about Chequers?

    David Lindsay: She is quite clearly floundering; we always knew Chequers was unacceptable to the EU institution to the other member states and most of her own party and the opposition parties. Michel Barnier is broadly saying so he’s trying to throw her a lifeline. She seems to be well liked, in those circles but there is only so much he can do. Chequers is unfeasible and always was.

    European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier looks on during a news conference after a European General Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Eric Vidal
    EU Sees Brexit as Part of Stability in Europe - Chief Negotiator Barnier
    Sputnik: Do you think there will be a deal agreed by November?

    David Lindsay: There may be a deal, but heaven know what it will look like, but I wouldn’t bet on that. I don’t see that as the end of the world leaving on WTO terms, that leaves us free to do our own thing both in our own country and internationally, but she has set herself against that, therefore it would look very bad for her if it were to be the no deal option. I do think it looks increasingly likely it will happen.

    EU and Union flags fly above Parliament Square during a Unite for Europe march, in central London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    EU's Barnier Says Expects Brexit Deal With UK to Be Reached in 6-8 Weeks
    Sputnik: Do you think the EU is changing their approach with regard to the Irish border?

    David Lindsay: They all want a deal, the European Union institutions do want a deal and what can be done about the Irish border I have no idea, beyond a transition to a united Ireland which historically would have been inevitable on reflection. Whether there had been no Brexit or no Good Friday agreement or whether there had been no trouble or anything. We can now see it is a 100 year process which is coming to a conclusion. And suddenly become clear in last few weeks. The EU would like a deal, it would prefer a deal, it probably knows there can’t be very much of one as there is no solution to the Irish border.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, Michel Barnier, United Kingdom
