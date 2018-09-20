Analyst on Brexit: 'There May Be a Deal, But Heaven Know What It Will Look Like'

Theresa May has launched an attack in the German media on criticisms tabled by Michel Barnier of her Chequers proposals, claiming the EU negotiator’s arguments are out of step with reality and make unacceptable demands on the British government. Sputnik spoke to political commentator David Lindsay about the latest with Brexit.

Sputnik: What do you make of Theresa May’s response to Michel Barnier about Chequers?

David Lindsay: She is quite clearly floundering; we always knew Chequers was unacceptable to the EU institution to the other member states and most of her own party and the opposition parties. Michel Barnier is broadly saying so he’s trying to throw her a lifeline. She seems to be well liked, in those circles but there is only so much he can do. Chequers is unfeasible and always was.

David Lindsay: There may be a deal, but heaven know what it will look like, but I wouldn’t bet on that. I don’t see that as the end of the world leaving on WTO terms, that leaves us free to do our own thing both in our own country and internationally, but she has set herself against that, therefore it would look very bad for her if it were to be the no deal option. I do think it looks increasingly likely it will happen.

David Lindsay: They all want a deal, the European Union institutions do want a deal and what can be done about the Irish border I have no idea, beyond a transition to a united Ireland which historically would have been inevitable on reflection. Whether there had been no Brexit or no Good Friday agreement or whether there had been no trouble or anything. We can now see it is a 100 year process which is coming to a conclusion. And suddenly become clear in last few weeks. The EU would like a deal, it would prefer a deal, it probably knows there can’t be very much of one as there is no solution to the Irish border.

