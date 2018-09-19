Register
06:48 GMT +319 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Professor Reveals Reasons for UK Economic Problems Amid Brexit

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, has stated that there would be dire consequences for the UK economy if there was to be a no deal Brexit. Professor Steve Keen gives reason for doubting the IMF's assessment, explaining that there are other reasons for the UK's current economic problems.

    Sputnik: What do you make of Christine Lagarde’s assessment that a no deal Brexit would have dire consequences for the UK economy?

    Steve Keen: Well I’m not saying it won’t have bad consequences but I wouldn’t be particularly worried about the IMF’s assessment of this because the IMF said there would be an immediate recession when the vote itself was held and nothing happened. The economy comparatively sailed relatively smoothly through the introduction – the uncertainty and drop investment expected didn’t occur. There are clearly going to be more significant effects when there actually are changed tariff rules and changed customs rules in place. But you know, having not seen the financial crisis coming and warned about a crisis which didn’t happen at the time of Brexit, I think you have a reason to take the IMF’s prognosis with a grain of salt.

    Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in this October 10, 2012 file photo.
    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    UK Gov't Weighs Policy Response as IMF Calls for More Efficiency in Economy
    Sputnik: What about those who say the UK would thrive if it left the EU without a deal and as it would trade on World Trade Organization terms – are they wrong?

    Steve Keen: I think they’re both focusing on the wrong thing – so I think they can both make wrong statements – as they’re both focused on trade and specialization as the basis of growth. And when you look at the empirical data and when you look at the argument behind free trade as well – they’re trivial compared to the importance of investing properly. The question I’d be really asking and I’m sure the IMF has not asked this – nor for that matter have the people talking about the benefits of a free trade pact on the rest of the world – is what’s going to be the impact of this on the level of investment in the UK. Because that’s really what’s been holding the economy back for the last twenty or thirty years ever since they decided to go with a finance-driven economy rather than an industrial one. Now if whatever happens leads to a rise in investment you’re going to see the economy growing through that process rather than shrinking. But frankly, given the incompetence on both sides of this debate I have no expectations of that actually being the outcome.

    Sputnik: Last week Mike Carney warned that house prices could drop by a third given a no deal Brexit? What would you say to this?

    Steve Keen: It would be a good thing if it did, but I doubt it! What keeps house prices high is the level of credit in the economy, the amount of money that people borrow in order to buy houses is the fundamental determinate whether house prices rise or fall; and we allowed far too much borrowing to go on by banks creating money for people to gamble on rising house prices. Certainly anybody who lives with an average income in the UK and looks at the average house prices would say ‘there’s something wrong with the second average – or certainly with the first’. So I think again it’s just pulling straws out of the wind rather than understanding what’s going on.

    Pro-EU demonstrators wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster London, Britain, July 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    UK Economy to Suffer More Than EU in Case of 'No Deal' Brexit - IMF
    Sputnik: So would you say that Brexit is a distraction from the real economic issues facing Britain?

    Steve Keen: Yes, absolutely. The UK has become de-industralized in the last thirty years – that’s been the impact of focusing on the finance sector. It’s running a large trade deficit which I see as a damaging thing which can only be reversed by either devaluing the pound dramatically or by investing in manufacturing or both. And that’s a long, drawn-out process which takes quite a bit of thought, and you have to develop the infrastructure of the country to enable that to happen as well, you’ve got to invest in it and run a government deficit to finance that. So these are things that should be spoken about, but all you read about is Brexit, Brexit Brexit!

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Gov't Weighs Policy Response as IMF Calls for More Efficiency in Economy
    IMF Revises UK GDP Growth Rate Forecast From 2% to 1.7% in 2017
    IMF Rows Back on UK Growth, But Global Picture Still Uncertain
    IMF Chief Throws Weight Behind UK’s Stay Campaign Ahead of EU Vote
    Tags:
    economic analysis, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse