06:48 GMT +319 September 2018
    Poverty in Britain

    Theresa May’s Gov't Trapped People Into Severe Poverty - UK Political Activist

    A major report has found that more than 14 million people, including 4.5 million children, are living below the breadline, with more than half trapped in poverty for years. With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to the UK political activist, Nadeem Ahmed, about the significance of these findings.

    Sputnik: More than 14 million people, including 4.5 million children, are living below the breadline, with more than half trapped in poverty for years. How significant are these recent statistics and what are the causes behind this shocking rise in poverty?

    Nadeem Ahmed: Firstly I’d like to say that it’s very disgraceful that Theresa May’s government has trapped people into severe poverty. These figures are a wake-up call for this government and I do believe that they due to benefit changes and people moving onto Universal Credit and driving people into severe poverty.

    Sputnik: The findings are likely to result in fresh scrutiny of the impact of austerity and Labour market changes over the past few years. Is it likely that the government will change their policies in light of these recent statistics?

    Nadeem Ahmed: I don’t think the government will listen or even cares about these figures. Over the years, as you know, many people have died due to austerity cuts. The government had every opportunity to put this to an end but they chose to ignore it.

    Sputnik: For years now government policies have directly targeted the poor, the vulnerable and the disabled in society. It’s evident that the government does not care about these people at all. What does Britain need and is the Labour Party the party of change?

    Nadeem Ahmed: Yes, well what Britain needs right now is a Jeremy Corbyn led government. Universal Credit needs to be abolished; it’s as simple as that, because it is not working. I believe that Jeremy Corbyn will abolish it and he will bring in a fairer system and will drive people away from poverty.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

