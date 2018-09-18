Register
    A handout picture released on the news website and public relations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Sepah News, shows an image apparently digitally altered to show four missiles rising into the air instead of three during a test-firing at an undisclosed location in the Iranian desert (File)

    Zero Chance of Deal With Iran, PDKI Must Continue to Defend Kurds – Official

    © AFP 2018 / SEPAH NEWS
    Opinion
    Suliman Mulhem
    0 41

    Earlier this month, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched several surface-to-surface missiles at facilities of the PDKI Kurdish militant group in northern Iraq, showing off its strike capabilities and raising the prospect of outright war with Kurdish forces.

    Sputnik reporter Suliman Mulhem spoke to Loghman Ahmedi, head of foreign relations at the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), about the incident and renewed tensions with Tehran.

    Mr. Ahmedi, who also serves as a member of the party’s executive council, described Iran’s hostility to the Kurds as a “holy war”, citing Ayatollah Khomeini declaration of jihad against them just months after he returned to the country following the Islamic revolution in the late 1970s.

    READ MORE: Top Iranian General Charges US With Encouraging Kurdish Attacks From Iraqi Soil

    "This missile attack is just the latest attack in a series of failed attempts to destroy our party and the Kurdish national liberation movement,” Mr. Ahmedi told Sputnik on Tuesday, proceeding to insist that they will continue to fight for “freedom, equality and democracy.” 

    Moreover, the senior PDKI official said it is virtually impossible for Iran and the group to strike a longstanding deal to end the violence, saying, ”Kurds never chose war with Iran. War was imposed on us by a theocratic Islamist regime. Hence, the likelihood that this regime will be willing to reach a peaceful solution and accept Kurdish political demands is zero.”

    READ MORE: ‘Meaningful Message’: Iran Acknowledges Air Strike on Kurdish Rebels in Iraq

    “Therefore, we will continue to defend our people and ourselves until we obtain our rights.”

    Iran's Defence Minister Hossein Dehqan (2nd L) pointing at an anti-missile system missiles of Sayyad-2 (Hunter 2), during the inauguration of it's production line in Tehran on November 9, 2013
    © AFP 2018 / ISNA/STR
    Iran Unveils New Generation of Laser-Guided Missiles for Fighter Jets
    Iran considers the PDKI to be a terrorist organization, though much of the international community doesn’t share Tehran’s assessment.

    Mr. Ahmedi said the group does not receive any financial, military or political support from abroad, but explained that they would accept such support if was offered on an “unconditional” basis and didn’t jeopardize the PDKI’s political values. 

    Iran’s strikes against the group earlier this month, which left some 11 people dead and 50 injured, were seemingly carried out in retaliation to an attack against Iranian border guards in July.

    PDKI militants have mounted similar hit-and-run attacks against Iranian forces in recent months, prompting retaliation from Iran, though this is the first time Tehran opted to target the group’s facilities in the semi-autonomous region of Iraq.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
