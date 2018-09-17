Register
22:40 GMT +317 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Swiss and Russian flags (File)

    Switzerland Follows Russophobic Narrative by Pressuring Diplomats - Scholars

    © AFP 2018 / Fabrice COFFRINI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Switzerland's tightening of the procedure for accreditation of Russian diplomats indicates the country’s readiness to follow the "Russophobic mainstream" prevailing in the West to the detriment of bilateral ties, experts told Sputnik.

    Earlier in the day, the Swiss Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that it had tightened the procedure for accreditation of Russian diplomats due to suspicions of Russian illegal activities in the country. The ministry also said that it had recently summoned the Russian ambassador and charge d’affaires three times to obtain clarification on the Skripals case and the situation around the Spiez laboratory.

    The statements come in the wake of last week's Swiss media reports alleging that Russian nationals were intending to spy on the lab that investigated the attempted poisoning in Salisbury and chemical attacks in Syria.

    Bilateral Ties as Hostage to Anti-Russia Campaign

    Anton Morozov, a member of the Russian lower house's International Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Monday that Switzerland had fallen victim of a general anti-Russia campaign waged by the West.

    "Now public opinion follows the mainstream, and the latter, unfortunately, is Russophobic, therefore, apparently, the Swiss authorities are ready to believe not the obvious facts, but what is being imposed by media, and [that is why they] made the relevant decision," Morozov said.

    READ MORE: Bern Suspects Alleged 'Russian Spies' of Staging Cyberattacks on WADA — Reports

    The lawmaker did not rule out that subsequent deterioration of Russian-Swiss relations could lead to the mutual expulsion of diplomats and the scaling back of diplomatic relations.

    Swiss 'Neutrality'

    Vladimir Shveitser of Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences shared the lawmaker’s view, noting that Switzerland – despite being a non-EU nation – had been closely sticking to the EU general policy on Russia.

    "They all work in the same vein – both EU countries, and Switzerland, which is not part of the European Union, and [also] the United Kingdom, which wants to leave the European Union. They have one common line, which they will be sticking to for a very long time. We can hardly count on EU easing [its tough stance] on Russia in near future," the professor suggested.

    He noted that Switzerland was a neutral country only in military terms, taking a clear pro-Western stance on the rest of the issues and having close economic ties with the European Union.

    The Hague
    CC BY 2.0 / IMBiblio
    Russian Embassy in Bern Calls Reports on 'Russian Spies' Deported From Netherlands Absurd
    The export, however, doubted that the current situation would considerably worsen bilateral relations, noting that Switzerland has expelled Russian diplomats and frozen assets in the past.

    Last week, the Russian Embassy in Switzerland called the media reports on alleged Russian spies, caught and deported from the Netherlands, "absurd" and described them as "another attempt to fuel Russophobic sentiments." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed doubt that the European intelligence operation on the alleged detention of Russian spies could have remained unnoticed by media and added that Moscow can comment on the situation only after it is given facts.

    READ MORE: UK Spy Chief: London Ready to Counter 'Real Threat' From 'Brazen' Russia

    On Sunday, Russia's envoy to the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) Gennady Gatilov dismissed as politically motivated another article by Swiss Tages-Anzeiger, which claimed that every fourth Russian diplomat in Switzerland was an intelligence agent and accused the office of spying.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article are those of the researchers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russian Envoy Slams Reports Alleging Espionage in Switzerland as 'Absurd'
    Bern Curtails Russian Diplomats, Alleges Wrongdoing - Swiss Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    Skripal case, spying, scandal, Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse