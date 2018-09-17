Register
04:46 GMT +317 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man examines stock update on a display at a stock brokerage in Beijing, China, Monday, Oct. 6, 2008

    Looming Crisis: Global Economy 'Vulnerable' 10 Years After Lehman Crash

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The total debt of the world economy is at its all-time highest after a decade of demand-side economics, monetary stimuli and loose fiscal policies – all of which might have contributed to the next big crisis.

    Kristian Rouz – The global economy hit yet another record-high level of debt this month, as several major economies still appear to be stuck in their debt-driven models of GDP growth ten years after the international financial crisis.

    The meltdown, signaled by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in the US, prompted a response from central banks and national governments all over the globe in the form of amounting huge budget deficits and monetary stimuli – and while policymakers in some countries have taken effort to normalize their balance sheets, others appear to be quite complacent.

    "Public debt in advanced economies is at levels not seen since the Second World War. And if recent trends continue, many low-income countries will face unsustainable debt burdens," Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde said.
    The total debt of the world’s economy is currently estimated at an unprecedented $250 trln, which represents some 320 percent of the world GDP. This compared to roughly 280 percent back in 2008 – nominal debt at that point stood at some $173 trln.

    Trader Fred DeMarco, left, works with colleagues in a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Stocks are falling sharply and bond prices are climbing after the Trump administration moved to place tariffs on some goods imported from China and restrict Chinese investment.
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Banks Still 'Too Big To Fail' 10 Years After Lehman Bros Imploded
    What’s more alarming, back in the year 2000, global debt stood at “just” $84 trln, nearly doubling during the eight years preceding the international crisis.

    This data raises the question of whether the post-crisis recovery of 2009-2016 has achieved its goal of improving the health and sustainability of the world economy.

    "While a high debt burden isn't necessarily a problem by itself, it increases the vulnerability of the system to a shock – in particular, a shock that would lift interest rates," Jeffrey Kleintop of Charles Schwab & Co. said.

    READ MORE: Fund Managers Hold Biggest Wad of Cash Since Lehman Bros Collapse

    The majority of central banks in advanced economies have kept interest rates at ultra-low levels for several years after the 2008 crash, whilst also accumulating huge portfolios of government bonds on their balance sheets. Such policies were seen as helping household consumption, lending and business spending – but they also punished savers and fiscal hawks worldwide.

    The global economy and the vast majority of households, businesses and national governments are now mired in debt. Despite the IMF and World Bank saying the world economy is robustly growing, it is still unclear whether this pace of growth would be enough to pay off the huge debt burden.

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Cybercrimes Cost World $600Bln, 0.8% of Global GDP Annually - Think Tank
    The World Bank said the global economy would expand at 3.1 percent this year, 3.0 percent in 2019, and 2.9 percent in 2020 – suggesting a gradual slowdown in economic expansion would fall in line with the currently ending 10-year business cycle.
    Meanwhile, in the US alone, debt levels rose by 6.2 percent between 2009 and 2012, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. With the more recent fiscal stimulus in place – enacted last December by the Republican administration of President Donald Trump – US government debt is expected to gain further momentum.

    However, US officials expect the robust economic growth to bring down the debt-to-GDP ratio by 2025.
    During the period of 2008-2018, US household debt hit its highest at above $13 trln – but it actually fell as percentage of GDP. Same dynamics were observed in US financial corporations’ debt, whilst the US government debt and leverage of non-financial enterprises rose as a percentage of GDP.

    This means Trump’s main challenge is to tackle the fiscal irresponsibility of big government in Washington and boosting the efficiency and productivity of the Main Street economy – which he says he’s actually trying to do.

    READ MORE: ‘A Tax on US Consumers’: Trump Tariffs to Push Apple Product Prices Up

    Other nations, however, are struggling to put together a plan for economic growth, which would not rely on debt as much as in the past ten years. For instance, many developing nations of Asia and Africa have welcomed Mainland China’s Belt and Road initiative, which offers development loans with, as Beijing claims, no strings attached.

    Despite the initiative possibly alleviating poverty and economic inefficiencies in the participating countries, it is also poised to drive many third-world nations deeper into debt. Trump administration officials explicitly called China’s initiative “debt-trap” diplomacy, whilst the US Congress said economic growth projects across Africa and Asia are "at risk of debt distress today."

    "Signs of strain, or outright crisis, have been seen in emerging markets around the world in recent weeks, including Turkey and Argentina," Mark Hamrick of Washington-based Bankrate.com said.

    The World Bank Group building is seen at the start of the Annual Fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank on October 10, 2008 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018 / TIM SLOAN
    Vicious Cycle: World Bank Warns of Looming Global Economic Crisis
    However, developing countries and their debt isn’t the biggest concern to global financial sustainability just yet. According to an IMF estimate from 2016, the three nations posing the biggest concern of debt distress are the US, Mainland China and Japan – which two years ago accounted for more than a half of the world’s total debt.

    More recent reports have found that the situation is still roughly the same, despite other countries running into higher debt levels as well. Whilst the US and China appear to have acknowledged the challenge, other countries have no problem with higher debt.

    READ MORE: Soros: EU is in 'Existential Danger', US Policies Risk Global Financial Crisis

    In this light, some analysts have suggested the next big crisis might be coming – for the first time in the world’s economic history – from the developing world.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Top Policymakers, Central Bankers Warn of Looming Global Financial Crisis
    Ex-European Central Bank Chief Warns of Possible New Global Financial Crisis
    North American-Style Diets for Everyone Would Lead to Global Food Crisis – Study
    Vicious Cycle: World Bank Warns of Looming Global Economic Crisis
    'Ridiculous': Morgan Stanley CEO Rubbishes Soros' Claims of Global Crisis
    Tags:
    public debt, momentum, crisis, debt, economy, International Monetary Fund, Lehman Brothers, US Federal Reserve, Bankrate.com, Charles Schwab & Co, Mark Hamrick, Jeffrey Kleintop, Christine Lagarde, Kristian Rouz, Turkey, Argentina, Japan, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse