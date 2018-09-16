Register
07:05 GMT +316 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kuril Islands

    VIP Island Capacity: How 'Robinsons' Now Uses Russian Far East Free Lands

    © Sputnik / Alexander Liskin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The “Far Eastern hectare” program allowing every Russian resident to get free rent and future ownership of a hectare of land in the Far East region is sparking the imagination of Russians and their compatriots abroad, as well as foreigners.

    Despite the fact that only an individual who is a Russian citizen at the time of ownership registration can become a landowner, there’s also a chance both for legal entities and foreigners to get their plot of land.

    As said by Anatoly Kutsenko, head of the Department of Economy, Investment and Agricultural Market Regulations of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, at “The Far Eastern Hectare: From Granting to Developing” as part of the Eastern Economic Forum 2018 (September 12, 2018), only 26 percent of the program’s participants have taken land in the Far East for the purpose of farming.

    Shiitake
    © Wikipedia / Rob Hille
    Far Eastern Fungal Hectare: Russia Plans to Grow Exotic Asian Shiitake Mushrooms in Amur Taiga
    Regional authorities, banking sector representatives, as well as landowners who have received land to build a house, a bakery warehouse, a horse farm, a shopping mall or a resort zone took part in the session. Narek Oganisian’s project was one of the most peculiar. The man received his hectare on the desert island of Chakmut in the Sea of Japan. He’s planning to create “new Robinson” quests.

    Sputnik talked to the landowner to find out more about his idea.

    Sputnik: How did you come up with the idea?

    Narek Oganisian: I work in the banking sector and have nothing to do with the tourism industry. I have friends who have some experience in entertainment events and organizing tourist trips. When I first learned about the program, I started thinking of possible business plans.

    I studied the business plans of the Human Capital Development Agency and one of them was about the creation of a tourist agency. I thought I could do that type of business without moving to the island, but just going there from Moscow. For me, tourism is mainly beach holidays, so I was looking for coastal plots of land.

    And one of the plots that caught my eye wasn’t even a plot, but a desert island.

    Khabarovsk Krai
    © Wikipedia / Andshel
    Over 2 Million Russians Plan to Lay Claim to Free Hectare of Land in Far East
    Sputnik: Is it possible to apply for an entire island?

    Narek Oganisian: My family and I filed a joint application so that I could get the whole island. I love quests myself; and as soon as I got the land, I had a chance to organize live quests there – something like "Treasure Island" or "Feel Like a Robinson."

    This is a unique offer for Russia, and there are no other such projects in the world. There’s no competition. It’s a real uninhabited island – there’s a forest, beaches and the weather is quite good there, it’s +26 in the summer. Only 300 meters from the continent, the island of Chakmut is very conveniently located.

    You don’t need to rent huge ships to get there; it will take you 5 minutes and an inflatable boat to get to the island.

    Sputnik:  Were there any other islands suitable for your project?

    A cable bridge over the Eastern Bosphorus strait on Russky Island in Vladivostok
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    RDIF, China Shandong Hi-Speed Group to Invest in Russia Far East Highways
    Narek Oganisian: There were some islands but I didn’t choose them for a number of reasons. The satellite images showed that there was poor or no vegetation on some islands; some of them were too far from the continent.

    Some islands are very large, so I might end up sharing them with some other landowners and their projects. Besides, there’s wildlife on some islands. As for Chakmut, it is just perfect. My team, the head of the village of Lazarev and two locals, visited the island, looked around and took some photos.

    The island has fresh water and good cellular signal; it’s absolutely safe – there are no wild animals, only birds, and there are no pests. Indeed, we’ve been very lucky.

    Sputnik: For how long have you been engaged in the project? Does the island have a website?

    Skeleton of Ancient Sea Cow
    © Photo: The Commander Islands Nature and Biosphere Reserve
    Giant Skeleton Washes Ashore in Russia's Far East (PHOTOS)
    Narek Oganisian: The project started in March this year. Last summer I wasn’t sure it would work out, so I didn’t work on it. I had some troubles choosing the allowable type of use as the plot has no cadaster entry.

    There were also legal nuances, but I addressed the Human Capital Development Agency and in March this year the issue was resolved. I then started working hard on the project; I’ve been working on the PR campaign, while there was nothing done on the plot itself.

    So, we have a website, it’s been functioning for a long time now; we’ve carried out an advertising campaign that resulted in 3.5 thousand applications.

    Sputnik: Will you manage to finish the project in a season?

    Wild Pigs in the Leopard Land National Park in Russia. 2018
    © Blogger photo. Земля Леопарда
    Time to Oink: WATCH Photo Trap Snap Dozens of Cute Wild Piglets in Russia's Far East
    Narek Oganisian: No, it will take many years. This type of project attracts people – everyone wants to become a Robinson! We have even developed an app where you can take a picture of a plant on the island and check its name.

    That’s going to be one of the quest’s tasks – to find one or another plant on the island. We’re going to look at the far eastern flora. I’ve even started buying Sberbank coins for the “Treasure Island” quest.

    Sputnik: Are you going to build a hotel or camping on the island?

    Narek Oganisian: The first step is launching the “Robinson” quest, so I’m not going to build anything now. A Robinson doesn’t need anything.

    I’m going to build a campsite when we get to the second stage which is “quest-tourism”; there’ll be some quick assembly tents. I also want to buy some container houses. I’ve been looking at Polish houses – they’re metal and quite strong, so they’re perfect for any weather.

    If the project is profitable, there’ll be a chance to build some permanent houses.  But I will most likely build a pier.

    Sputnik: Are you going to hire any staff?

    Port of Vladivostok
    © Sputnik / Evgeni Biyatov
    Russia's Far East 'Has Enormous Potential' in Research
    Narek Oganisian: I have a manager, Elena Saprykina, head of the village of Lazarev; she has hired two locals. What we do need are guides. One of my two employees is a hunter; he has a license and knows the place.

    As for the “Robinson” quest, we only need to get people and register them with the Ministry of Emergencies; I think the manager can do that. As for quest-tourism, there’ll be people to organize quests and make sure that the rules are observed. There’s a doctor is in Lazarev.

    It’s good that the village isn’t very far from the island – it’s 300 meters away, so we can use the local infrastructure as well. I’m going to buy some house for tourist accommodation; we’re going to hire staff. I think we’ll have two work shifts, as there’ll be tourists on the island 24 hours a day.

    Sputnik: What about environmental security? There should be someone to ensure that waste is recycled and the environment is taken care of.

    The FESCO Diomid container ship, the largest one in the history of the far eastern shipping, belonging to Far-Eastern Shipping Company, OJSC, unloaded in the port of Vladivostok
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Russian Far East Welcomes Investments by North American, European Companies
    Narek Oganisian: I’ve found special containers to burn garbage: it’s eco-friendly, the rubbish is burnt inside the container, so outside we will only have smoke.

    The plan includes sanitary zones and decontamination. Besides, one of my partners is a member of the Russian Geographical Society; he’s going to be actively involved in the project.

    This year marks the 230th anniversary of Admiral Mikhail Lazarev, but there is not a single monument in the Far East. We are going to build a monument to the admiral in the village Lazarev, a place named in his honor. This will be a present from me and the Russian Geographical Society.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Narek Oganisian and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    RDIF, China Shandong Hi-Speed Group to Invest in Russia Far East Highways
    WATCH Photo Trap Snap Dozens of Cute Wild Piglets in Russia's Far East
    Investors, It's Time to Look at the Russian Far East!
    Far East, High Aims: Russia Reportedly Emerges as Venue for Kim-Trump Talks
    Cuteness Overload: Fat Seal Pup Found in Russia's Far East
    Tags:
    free land, entertainment, quest, land, business, investment, Far Eastern hectare, Narek Oganisian, Far East, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse