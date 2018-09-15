Register
07:54 GMT +315 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Wormwood Scrubs Prison in west London

    UK Penitentiary System Facing 'Another Strangeways Riot' - Ex-Prison Officer

    © AFP 2018 / POOL/PAUL HACKETT
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tens of thousands of prisoners officers have been ordered to walk out by their union amid concern by the chief inspector of prisons about dangerous failings at a number of jails. Despite the size of the strike, the government has condemned the walkout labeling it 'illegal'.

    Sputnik spoke to Tracey Snelling, a Former Prison Officer, for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: How significant is this?

    Tracey Snelling: It is long overdue this. I am married to a prison officer who works in HMP Manchester and the rise in assaults is unbelievable.

    Enough is enough, they’ve got to stand up now and do something.

    Wormwood Scrubs Prison in west London
    © AFP 2018 / POOL/PAUL HACKETT
    Associate Professor on Prison Smuggling in UK: 'It Seems to Be Escalating'
    Sputnik: The prisons minister, Rory Stewart, said the walkout was illegal and irresponsible and urged officers to return to their duty stations. Is this the case? Is this strike illegal?

    Tracey Snelling: It has been illegal for prison officers to strike since 2016 but they have turned up to work and have been told to go to a place of safety – which is a health and safety matter. In my eyes no this is not illegal; they’re putting their safety first today.

    Sputnik: Finally if the government continues to run prisons in the same way they're being run now — what does the future hold for our prisons?

    Britain's then-Prime Minister David Cameron is escorted by prison governor Phil Taylor (R), during his visit to Wormwood Scrubs Prison in west London on October 22, 2012
    © AFP 2018 / PAUL HACKETT / POOL
    EXCLUSIVE: How the UK Government Tried to Silence Whistleblowing Prison Insider
    Tracey Snelling: I think we’re not far off from another Strangeways Riot to be honest. The government need to improve prisons… yes there are prisons that are more out of date and Victorian but they must be alright because a lot of them keep going back in.

    Sputnik: You mentioned Strangeways there, what effect would the be if we had another riot like Strangeways in the ‘90s?

    Tracey Snelling: I think there would be a lot of deaths to be honest.

    There would be casualties on both sides for prisoners and prison officers.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Tracey Snelling and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    LOVEINT: UK Man Faces 'Inevitable Prison Sentence' for Spying on Ex-Girlfriend
    Associate Professor on Prison Smuggling in UK: 'It Seems to Be Escalating'
    Ex-Prisoner: UK Prison System Has Been Underfunded and Under Sourced for So Long
    ‘State of Crisis’: UK Government Takes Over Birmingham Prison After Inspection
    EXCLUSIVE: How the UK Government Tried to Silence Whistleblowing Prison Insider
    Tags:
    riots, officers, prisons, threats, security, Tracey Snelling, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse