Register
20:16 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Interview with Petrov and Boshirov

    'Interview With Petrov and Boshirov is a Genius Political Move' - Journalist

    © Photo : RT
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    The UK Foreign Office said that it still considered Petrov and Boshirov agents affiliated with Russia's military intelligence agency, despite everything they in an interview with Margarita Simonyan, Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief. The two suspects denied they had anything to do with the Skripal poisoning.

    Sputnik discussed the latest development in the Skripal's case with Katie Hopkins, journalist and political commentator based in the UK.

    Sputnik: What is your take on the latest development in the Skripal's case?

    Katie Hopkins: I think it's an embarrassment for the UK government because from the outset they have been determined that this was an attack that was coordinated higher up in the Russian hierarchy. I think it was a brilliant decision by the Russians and by Vladimir Putin to call on the two gentlemen and say: "Have the interview, sit down, do the interview, talk about why you were there in Salisbury, tell the people your version of events."

    In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 file photo the combined tower and spire of Salisbury Cathedral stand surrounded by the medieval city where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    WATCH Skripal Poisoning "Suspects" Reveal Why They Visited Salisbury
    And I think it's worked very well in terms of countering the narrative provided by the British government, and I would say that the British citizens who were born in the UK, there are plenty of people here in the UK who do not trust our own government, who do not trust what the Prime Minister has to tell us and who are perfectly willing to believe another side of the story, because we know that Theresa May will always like to make Vladimir Putin and the Russians out to be monsters and, in my experience, that simply isn't true.

    READ MORE: UK's Johnson Calls Salisbury 'Suspects' Murderers, Urges Them to Appear in Court

    Sputnik: Some would say that what you've basically said already, that this is brilliant and now we know that there's no relation, but others would say that there's a lot of details that were revealed during this interview that actually could raise even more questions about who these men really were. What do you make of Salisbury being the destination of choice?

    Katie Hopkins: Yes, of course, there's every opportunity for people to question what these gentlemen have said and their story, of course, you could pull it apart very easily. You could say, "who realistically is going to come and visit Salisbury of all places?" Not that it's not interesting and lovely. Why would they be put off by the snow on the ground? They're Russians, for goodness sake, Russians are brilliant at dealing with snow.

    Clearly, you could pull this story apart any which way you want, but the fact still remains that the UK has always wished this to be a Russia issue, led by Russians and the fact that Russia has decided to place these two gentlemen in front of a camera and have them speak out is actually a genius political move because the easiest thing in the world is to hide them away, keep them hidden and allow the British government to declare that it's exposed the truth of this story.

    READ MORE: Salisbury UK Plot Puts Innocent Men Into 'Witch Trial Environment' — Pundit

    Interview with Petrov and Boshirov
    © Photo : RT
    RT Editor-in-Chief Reveals Salisbury’s 'Suspects' Preconditions for Interview
    You know, let's not forget, and let your listeners and viewers not forget, our own British government took one of our own British citizens and threw them in jail within five hours for a 30-months jail term for talking about Islamist and Muslim rape gangs, that was a British citizen. So we may point the finger at Russia for doing terrible things but actually our British government does terrible things to its own people, and I actually think at a very personal level don't be a spy against the Russians, it's not going to be good for your future longevity, it's not a great way to spend your life.

    So I sit strongly with the Russians on this, I don't believe Putin's a monster, I enjoyed very much visiting Russia and I found the people to be proudly patriotic and very supportive of Putin, so I don't buy the narrative pushed out by British leaders.

    Sputnik: What do you think is going to happen next? Do you think of this story has reached its fruition or will there be a response to the video, maybe there will be more from Theresa May?

    Katie Hopkins: I think it's super interesting, I don't think we'll see much more of a response from a political front. I think the subject will be allowed to be dropped almost. There may be some suggestion from her that she will continue to pursue justice, but we won't see much happen, and I think where we've reached in our media, actually, is a point where people are now required to decide which truth that they want to believe.

    Daffodils are placed by a police cordon backdropped by a tent covering the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Interview of Skripal Case Suspects Will Make No Change in UK Accusations - Activist
    Do you want to believe the version of the story that you've heard from Theresa May, that these guys were government operatives, that they came over here to commit a poisoning act and then they went back, or do you want to side with the gentleman, with Vladimir Putin, with the Russians, who said, "we have nothing to do with this, we didn't send these guys, they were there as tourists."

    Those are the two standpoints right now, I don't think anybody's going to move off of those standpoints or change their mind. I don't see anybody being found guilty of this crime, it will be an unsolved crime, and I think people will have to choose who they decide to believe.

    READ MORE: No Official Data Showing Skripal Case 'Suspects' Violated Law Anywhere — Kremlin

    And personally, for my money, number one, don't be a spy on Russia, and number two, never go up and challenge Vladimir Putin, he's a strong man and he's proud of his country and Russian citizens are proud of him and that's something Theresa May can't say about herself and it's something I wouldn't say about Theresa May.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia Ready For Serious Talks With London on Skripal Case - Lavrov
    No Official Data Showing Skripal Case 'Suspects' Violated Law Anywhere - Kremlin
    Strange Skripal Case Becomes Stranger Still
    Tags:
    Skripal case, Russian intelligence, jail, agents, poisoning, sentence, suspect, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse