Register
18:47 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the European Parliament take part in a vote on the situation in Hungary during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 12, 2018

    EU Vote to Punish Hungary 'Definitely a Major Decision in EU History' - Analyst

    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The European Parliament has adopted a motion triggering a punitive procedure against Hungary; over 400 MEPs voted in favor of it. The procedure could result in Hungary being deprived of its voting rights in the Council of the European Union.

    Sputnik discussed the EU decision to punish Hungary with Gabor Gyori, a senior analyst at Policy Solutions, a Hungarian think tank.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the decision to punish Hungary? What is the likelihood that this punishment will amount to anything?

    Members of the European Parliament take part in a vote on the situation in Hungary during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    EU Parliament Adopts Motion to Trigger Punitive Procedure Against Hungary
    Gabor Gyori: This is obviously a multistep process, and I think what leader of the European People's Party (EPP), of which the Hungarian governing party — Fidesz — is also a member, Manfred Weber, said is that this is a process. He called himself a bridge builder and he said he will make repeated attempts in the course of this process to communicate with the Hungarian government and try to sort out the issues that are at controversy here.

    So I can't assess the likelihood of where things are headed. This is a fairly novel phenomenon, the European Parliament has not taken this step thus far, so I don't know where the process will go from here, but I think it is definitely a substantial decision, it is a major decision in the history of the European Union.

    Sputnik: Even if for some reason this were to go forward, although it's extremely unprecedented and there are a lot of reasons to think that it wouldn't go forward, do you think it would have the desired effect, would it change the way that Orban would conduct business or any of his policies?

    Gabor Gyori: That is, again, very difficult to predict. One of the characteristics of Hungarian politics is that unlike in normal, functioning democracies where decisions are made through the deliberation of the leading persons, the way the Hungarian political system works is it is essentially all up to the decision of one man. He will make up his mind, and it will not be a transparent process.

    READ MORE: Orban Under Fire as EU Parliament Debates Hungary's Human Rights Record

    There will not be a policy discussion on how Hungary should react, but Orban will probably talk to a few advisors and then he'll make up his mind and then the decision will be either announced or it will be implemented without even an announcement. But the decision will be in the mind of one man, it's up to him, and it's always difficult to predict what he'll do.

    Migrants and refugees. (File)
    © AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
    Hungary to Protect Borders, Stop Illegal Migrants, Stand Up to EU If Needed - PM
    He likes also to cultivate an aura of unpredictability, so this is part of his political image that decisions cannot be anticipated, but we know that there are roughly two ways ahead. He has chosen either one; (based on his) history, we don't know which one he'll choose. Now one option is to relent, to compromise, to take a step back and then to sit down and make some concessions which will probably be minor concessions, usually he doesn't need major concessions, but he might make symbolic concessions to appease the majority in the European Parliament or at least a portion of this majority.

    The other option is that he will decide that now is the time to break with the European People's Party, now is the time to break with the mainstream conservatives in the European Parliament and to align himself more closely with the far right parties which find his policies more sympathetic anyway, and which Fidesz usually also prefers in most of its communication.

    Sputnik: What about Poland? Poland has said that they will veto any sanctions against Hungary, what are your thoughts? What's the relationship between Hungary and Poland right now, because actually Poland is also at risk of having some kind of sanctions against it, so these are the bad boys of the European Union or the bad girls…

    Gabor Gyori: Yes, exactly, there's a strong alliance between Hungary and Poland on this issue, there is a kind of protective umbrella that they hold over each other. At this point, it may not only be Poland; it could also be other countries, it may easily be the Czech Republic, you could also see it in the EP vote that there are several countries that are potentially sympathetic to the Hungarian government in this situation, but going forward it's very difficult to predict what shape it will take.

    READ MORE: EU Parliament to Vote on Resolution Sanctioning Hungary on September 12 — Source

    Two things should be kept in mind: the potentially worst punishment here — taking away Hungary's voting right, is only one of the actions that European bodies could take, there would also be other potential countermeasures which not do not necessarily require unanimity.

    Sputnik: And what kind countermeasures could those be?

    Hungarian Parliament Building, Budapest, Hungary
    © Photo : Andrew Shiva
    Hungary Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Criticism of Migration Policy
    Gabor Gyori: There is constant talk in the European Union about making subsidies, EU subsidies, contingent on democratic standards, or one of the major problems in Hungary is the suspicion that a lot of the EU subsidies are being diverted into private hands closely affiliated with the government, so specifically corruption is a major issue. So the distribution of EU subsidies could be made contingent on stricter policies against corruption, which is not directly related to this issue, but it reflects on part of this issue, so there is a variety of policies that could be implemented which are possible even if Poland happens to disagree.

    The views and opinions expressed by Gabor Gyori are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Journalist on EU Move to Sue Budapest: Hungary Just Protecting Its Citizens
    Hungary Unlikely to Abandon Tough Stance on Migration Despite EU Pressure – MP
    EU Takes Hungary to Court For Non-Compliance With Bloc's Asylum Rules
    Tags:
    punishment, voting, EU, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse