Register
18:47 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The crew of a T-72 tank of the 10th Division, 2nd Corps of the Syrian Arab Army are on combat alert off Katana, Damascus Province

    Idlib Op Will Take Place No Matter What – Turkish Journo

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    320

    Damascus is preparing for an advance on Idlib, the last terrorist stronghold in Syria, Musa Ozugurlu, a Turkish journalist on the ground in the Arab Republic, told Sputnik. According to the journalist, the decisive attack will take place regardless of the threats coming from the West.

    While the operation may be postponed, it will take place nevertheless, Musa Ozugurlu, a Turkish journalist and political observer with the Arti TV broadcaster, who has long worked in Syria, told Sputnik Turkey.

    "During my recent trip from Damascus to Homs, I saw convoys of military equipment heading towards Idlib," the Turkish journalist highlighted. "Thus, in parallel with the talks on the settlement of the situation in Idlib through non-military methods, the Syrian government forces continue their preparations. This indicates Damascus's firm determination  to liberate Idlib from terrorists. So, sooner or later the operation in the area will start. The inhabitants of Damascus and Homs are also talking about that."

    Ozugurlu emphasized that Russian and Syrian authorities were taking every effort to evacuate civilians from the area of the forthcoming operation. However, the main problem is that local armed groups are actively hindering this process, according to the political observer.

    "Lots of people who are ready to negotiate with the Syrian authorities are being arrested and intimidated," he pointed out. "In short, terrorists are doing everything to prevent the civilians withdrawal from Idlib, since they use the population as human shields."

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier looking out of an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria
    © AP Photo / APTV
    Terrorist-Held Idlib the Only Excuse for Illegal US Presence in Syria – Observer
    The journalist remarked that the Syrians with whom he spoke had not demonstrated any hostility towards Turkey and had even expressed hope to travel there when the civil war ends. "Many told us that they were waiting for the opening of the Turkish-Syrian border, as they hoped to visit Turkey not to find shelter there, but as tourists," he remarked. "We did not notice any negative attitude towards Turkey among the Syrian population."

    In contrast, the Syrians expressed negative sentiments towards the Americans, as "they are convinced that the US will not leave them alone for a long time," Ozugurlu noted.

    He continued, citing locals, that some time ago all the air defense systems in the country were placed in operational readiness, especially after bellicose statements by France, Britain and the US.

    "Now the situation has calmed down, but the population still lives with the thought that at any moment anything can happen," the political observer elaborated. "In addition, television channels both public and private, regularly broadcast news about Washington's threats against Syria. The Syrian society has got accustomed to this news."

    Turkish forces and members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at the al Baza'a village on the outskirts of al-Bab town in Syria
    © REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi
    Turkey Amasses Forces in Idlib Ahead of Damascus Offensive
    Tensions continue to simmer around Idlib with the US and Turkey opposing the planned advance on the last terrorist stronghold by the Syrian Arab Army.

    Earlier, President Donald Trump had issued threats to Damascus urging it to give up plans to attack Idlib. Besides, National Security Adviser John Bolton claimed that the US would strongly retaliate in case the Syrian Arab Army uses chemical weapons in Idlib. The US official apparently forgot that Damascus had eradicated all of its chemical arms years ago under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

    For its part, Moscow has repeatedly signaled that terrorists have been preparing a chemical provocation to provoke the US-led coalition into launching a "retaliation" strike against the Assad forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported about the potential provocation and arrangements made by terrorists and the notorious White Helmets group on the ground.

    On September 12, Russia's permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Alexander Shulgin, called upon the OPCW to take measures to prevent potential provocations.

    "[The OPCW] must bring its weight to bear on the matter and not allow this provocation to take place. A number of delegations have agreed with this view. We stressed that everything possible must be done to prevent a provocation," Shulgin stressed.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey Amasses Forces in Idlib Ahead of Damascus Offensive
    ‘We Came for Idlib’: #KikiChallenge Reaches the Syrian Arab Army
    'Civil War in Syria Will Not End in Idlib' – Israeli Publicist
    Any Military Operation Would be Disastrous for Idlib - Turkish Defense Minister
    Terrorist-Held Idlib the Only Excuse for Illegal US Presence in Syria – Observer
    Tags:
    alleged chemical attack, terrorists, offensive, chemical weapons, provocation, The Syrian war, Syrian Arab Army, UN’s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Bashar al-Assad, Idlib, Iran, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia, Middle East, Homs, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok