Register
14:07 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Right-wing protestors demonstrate in Berlin, Germany, May 7, 2016.

    It's Unclear Whether EU Will Fall Apart, But Change is Coming – US Investor

    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 50

    Change is coming, Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst, told Sputnik, commenting on the growing discontent with Brussels policies among Europeans and the increasing popularity of nationalist conservative parties. According to the analyst, the EU's swollen bureaucratic apparatus remains a stumbling block in the way of Europe's development.

    "The European Union's fate is sealed," Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst, investor and writer told Sputnik, drawing parallels with America's Articles of Confederation that operated from 1782 through 1789.   

    "Associations of governments that do not manifestly benefit citizens by lowering costs of government, and increasing economic opportunities inevitably do fail," he stressed.

    Commenting on the rise of right-wing movements and conservative parties across Europe, the Wall Street analyst noted that "rather than accept the term 'right', I believe we are witnessing informed resistance to political 'solutions' that benefit national, regional, and globalist bureaucrats, the cronies and donors."

    He stressed that the trend is not limited to Europe but manifests itself in developed nations across the globe, including North America and Japan.

    "People who live in these nations are among the most highly compensated on the planet. Therefore, they are easiest to replace with either less expensive workers in places such as China, India, and elsewhere, with robots, or by engineering their roles out of the equation," he said, adding that recently "their home markets are growing slowly, even shrinking, so businesses operating from these places became enamored of chasing foreign growth prospects in emerging markets."

    Armed police officers at the Gustaf Adolfs square in central Stockholm, Sweden (file)
    © AFP 2018 / TT NEWS AGENCY / JANERIK HENRIKSSON
    Rise of the Right in EU: 'People Don't Want to be Raped and Robbed' – Academic
    Obviously, under these conditions, the middle class in these developed nations has finally found itself in dire straits, Ortel remarked.

    Returning to Europeans, the Wall Street analyst opined that they had embraced "government bureaucracies and attendant high rates of taxation" for decades, characterizing the system as largely inefficient.

    Given all of the above, the European middle class has every reason to be increasingly discontent, especially in light of the recent refugee crisis that has engulfed Europe since 2015.

    The writer foresees "globalists will continue to attempt to paint these rising nationalist movements unfairly as purely anti-immigrant, even racist."

    The problem is that the new trend threatens the status quo of globalist governments and their cronies.

    "There is abundant evidence that regional and globalist governments actually have worked for the primary benefit of connected insiders and operators of multinational businesses, banks, investment firms and 'educators', NGOs who proselytize and gain from promoting unregulated globalism," he highlighted.

    In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo police officers run during protests in Chemnitz, Germany. Authorities in the eastern German city of Chemnitz were braced for rival protests Monday amid tensions over the killing of a man in what police described as a dispute between several people of various nationalities. The killing sparked spontaneous protests by hundreds of people late Sunday in Chemnitz, a city where almost a quarter voted for the far-right Alternative for Germany party last year.
    © AP Photo / Andreas Seidel
    Germany Anti-Migrant Protests After Killing

    Swedish General Vote: Yet Another Sign of Change

    The Wall Street analyst referred to the recent Swedish vote, that has clearly indicated that the neo-liberal agenda has largely lost its "attractiveness" in the eyes of Swedes over the past few years.

    Thus, the Sweden Democrats, a left-wing party with a well-articulated patriotic and anti-migrant stance, is set to boost its presence in the national parliament.

    Along with Freedom for Austria, the Dutch Party for Freedom, True Finns, Lega Nord, Fidesz and others, the SD throws Brussels' policies into question.

    Commenting on the Sweden Democrats getting about 18 percent, Ortel, who discussed the case in his recent op-ed for American Thinker, noted that there had been suspicions that vote counts for the SD and other challengers to the established parties may have been suppressed.

    "Compared to expectations in various polls, Sweden Democrats have increased their share of parliamentary seats, but their gains are smaller than these polls indicated," Ortel said, adding that it looks rather surprising.

    Election officials count ballot papers at a tally centre in Malmo, Sweden September 11, 2018
    © REUTERS / TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson
    Election officials count ballot papers at a tally centre in Malmo, Sweden September 11, 2018

    On the other hand, "resistance to unvetted immigration, particularly involving individuals who seem to have little interest in assimilating peaceably within Sweden, is not surprising at all," the analyst noted.

    People walk between sculptures by artist Rainer Opolka in front of the Karl Marx Monument in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The figure in the foreground is one of 10 life-sized metal wolf sculptures as a part of the spontan exhibition 'Wolves with Hitler salute howl in front of the Karl-Marx-Monument', to protest against xenophobia and right-wing extremism.
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Hitler Salute Wolves Displayed in Chemnitz Amid Right-Wing Resurgence
    He denounced the attempts by Europe's left-leaning media to stigmatize the emergence of conservative and patriotic movements and attempts to equate them with neo-Nazis and neo-fascists.

    "The alternative to unregulated 'globalism' is certainly not chaos under the boot of ultra-right wing, even fascist governments, even though these did emerge long ago in Germany, Italy, and elsewhere," he stressed.

    According to Ortel, there are clear signs of change in the balance of power within the European economic bloc.

    "Whether the EU disappears entirely, or reconfigures with a smaller core is difficult to say in September 2018," he opined. "But change is surely coming, and it could benefit far more people than may be hurt by disassembling non-performing bureaucracies."

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Spanish Doctor Asked Parents in Sweden to Show Him Their Kids' Genitals
    'Victory or Death': Top Sweden Democrat Stirs Nation With 'Warlike' 'Pep Talk'
    Sweden's Dems Rule Out Support for Center-Right Gov't Amid Deadlock - Reports
    Sweden Democrats Triumph Among Men, Elderly, Workers - Reports
    Tags:
    conservatism, anti-globalism, globalism, refugee policy, refugee crisis, neo-nazism, nationalism, patriotism, fascism, Fidesz Party, Dutch People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), Sweden Democrats party, Lega Nord Party, True Finns, European Union, India, Sweden, Germany, China, Europe, Japan, United States, Russia, North America, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse