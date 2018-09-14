Register
14 September 2018
    Brexit Deal: Chequers Plan Means UK Leaving EU 'in Name Only' - Ex-UK Politician

    Brexit Minister, Dominic Raab, will today publish the second wave of technical notes, outlining the government’s preparations for a no-deal Brexit. It follows announcements from Raab that the government had reached an agreement with major mobile phone providers in the UK for British customers if negotiations in Brussels collapse.

    Sputnik spoke to Winston Mckenzie, Former Mayoral Candidate and TV Personality, for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: How has Theresa May handled the recent Brexit negotiations?

    Bank of England: No-Deal Brexit Could Be as Catastrophic as 2008 Crisis
    Winston Mckenzie: Theresa May was not voted in by the general public. We did not give her a mandate; we simply have the wrong leader in situ. We are facing a situation whereby we have a leader that doesn’t have the balls to put an end to this scenario. The elephant in the room at this present moment is Chequers.

    If she allows the vote to be carried through to the house… you know they’re stating that they won’t lose the vote, her ministers are confident that they will not lose the vote. I am afraid they very wrong. Labour would give their hind-heels, their back tooth, just to see the end of this Conservative government.

    Everything must be in place before the Conservative Party Conference. I doubt Theresa May has the gumption to take this issue to conference.

    Nearly Three-Quarters of UK Citizens Believe Brexit Talks Going Badly – Poll
    Sputnik: Michael Gove said yesterday he was sure there would be a “solid vote” in parliament for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit proposal. Is this true? Is likely that her Chequers deal will past comfortably?

    Winston Mckenzie: Chequers is a no deal – this is why the 48 MPs have come out against her. Chequers means us leaving the European Union in name only.

    We are not stupid! Our Prime Minister thinks she can pull the wool over ours eyes and we won’t notice. What some of her minister and the 1922 committee are trying to tell her is we are not foolish, we know what is going on, throw away the Chequers deal and let’s get it on.

    Sputnik: Many are saying she’s at risk of facing a leadership challenge from Boris Johnson… Is the end near for the PM?

    Hard Brexit a 'Horrifying' Prospect, Says Britain's Biggest Car Maker
    Winston Mckenzie: Boris Johnson will become Prime Minister and how long he will be Prime Minister I don’t know, but he should be the one negotiating our withdrawal from the EU right now because he simply tells it how it is.

    What we must adhere to is, and we must have some adhere to the 17.5 million people who voted to leave the European Union. Had we had Mr Johnson insitu from the very beginning, he would have told Barnier and all the others where to get off.

    At this present moment, Barnier and all of his cohorts are trying very hard to hold there nerve, right now we need a strong leader to show them how great we are and exhibit the democracy of this 17.5 million people who voted… We need a strong leader upfront, right now, a Boris Johnson of this world to turn around and tell the EU where to shove it.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Winston Mckenzie and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    scenario, failure, consequences, deal, Chequers plan, Brexit, Winston Mckenzie, EU, United Kingdom
