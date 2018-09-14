Brexit Deal: Chequers Plan Means UK Leaving EU 'in Name Only' - Ex-UK Politician

Sputnik spoke to Winston Mckenzie, Former Mayoral Candidate and TV Personality, for more insight on the issue.
Sputnik: How has Theresa May handled the recent Brexit negotiations?
If she allows the vote to be carried through to the house… you know they’re stating that they won’t lose the vote, her ministers are confident that they will not lose the vote. I am afraid they very wrong. Labour would give their hind-heels, their back tooth, just to see the end of this Conservative government.
Everything must be in place before the Conservative Party Conference. I doubt Theresa May has the gumption to take this issue to conference.
Winston Mckenzie: Chequers is a no deal – this is why the 48 MPs have come out against her. Chequers means us leaving the European Union in name only.
We are not stupid! Our Prime Minister thinks she can pull the wool over ours eyes and we won’t notice. What some of her minister and the 1922 committee are trying to tell her is we are not foolish, we know what is going on, throw away the Chequers deal and let’s get it on.
Sputnik: Many are saying she’s at risk of facing a leadership challenge from Boris Johnson… Is the end near for the PM?
What we must adhere to is, and we must have some adhere to the 17.5 million people who voted to leave the European Union. Had we had Mr Johnson insitu from the very beginning, he would have told Barnier and all the others where to get off.
At this present moment, Barnier and all of his cohorts are trying very hard to hold there nerve, right now we need a strong leader to show them how great we are and exhibit the democracy of this 17.5 million people who voted… We need a strong leader upfront, right now, a Boris Johnson of this world to turn around and tell the EU where to shove it.
Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Winston Mckenzie and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
