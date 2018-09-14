Salisbury UK Plot Puts Innocent Men Into 'Witch Trial Environment' - Pundit

Two men suspected of targeting the Skripals with novichok have denied being agents or having anything to do with the poisoning. Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov told Russia Today they were only in Salisbury as tourists.

RT's editor-in-chief said the two men reached out to her as they wanted to tell their story. The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the two men had been identified and they were civilians and not criminals. Sputnik spoke to Adam Garrie, Director of Eurasia Future about the latest from Salisbury.

Adam Garrie: Well they seem to be pretty upset, which most people would be in this witch trial environment, where anyone can be accused of anything by anyone and rather the presumption of innocence and civilisations prevailing over the ethos of the witch-hunt and the jungle, lives have been ruined.

It’s frankly a good thing these people are in Russia at this moment rather than the European Union or they could make Julian Assange’s situation look ideal.

They are being protected by the Russian constitution, in that respect but clearly they’re not having a good time and their faces exposed on International and it’s clearly not what they wanted and not what they deserve.

Adam Garrie: There is a bit of action going on in Syria and every time something of impact or on the ground takes place in the Syrian conflict, magically this connord of the Salisbury comes back into the news, with yet another poorly written plot twist, it’s what happened last time, it’s what’s happening this time.

Sputnik: Where next for UK & Russia relations, will there always be this tension or can they ever get along again?

Adam Garrie: Well either the government of Russia needs to change or the government of Britain needs to change, because of electoral arithmetic and laws of both lands, the President certainly and the states under him are going to be in power for a few more years until 2024 at least.

Whereas the UK government, the current Prime Minister is hanging on by a thread; her own party is divided so is the opposition Labour for that matter. So one of the governments would have to change for there to be an improvement in relations and it looks like Britain will change first.

