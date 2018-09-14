Register
06:35 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen on CCTV on Fisherton Road in Salisbury on March 4, 2018 in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018

    Salisbury UK Plot Puts Innocent Men Into 'Witch Trial Environment' - Pundit

    © REUTERS / Metroplitan Police
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Two men suspected of targeting the Skripals with novichok have denied being agents or having anything to do with the poisoning. Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov told Russia Today they were only in Salisbury as tourists.

    RT's editor-in-chief said the two men reached out to her as they wanted to tell their story. The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the two men had been identified and they were civilians and not criminals. Sputnik spoke to Adam Garrie, Director of Eurasia Future about the latest from Salisbury.

    Interview with Petrov and Boshirov
    © Photo : RT
    RT Editor-in-Chief Reveals Salisbury’s 'Suspects' Preconditions for Interview
    Sputnik: What do you make of the two men coming out and speaking of being targeted by UK?

    Adam Garrie: Well they seem to be pretty upset, which most people would be in this witch trial environment, where anyone can be accused of anything by anyone and rather the presumption of innocence and civilisations prevailing over the ethos of the witch-hunt and the jungle, lives have been ruined.

    It’s frankly a good thing these people are in Russia at this moment rather than the European Union or they could make Julian Assange’s situation look ideal.

    They are being protected by the Russian constitution, in that respect but clearly they’re not having a good time and their faces exposed on International and it’s clearly not what they wanted and not what they deserve.

    In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 file photo the combined tower and spire of Salisbury Cathedral stand surrounded by the medieval city where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    WATCH Skripal Poisoning "Suspects" Reveal Why They Visited Salisbury
    Sputnik: Why do you think it took more than 5 months for these suspects to be identified by UK authorities?

    Adam Garrie: There is a bit of action going on in Syria and every time something of impact or on the ground takes place in the Syrian conflict, magically this connord of the Salisbury comes back into the news, with yet another poorly written plot twist, it’s what happened last time, it’s what’s happening this time.

    Sputnik: Where next for UK & Russia relations, will there always be this tension or can they ever get along again?

    Adam Garrie: Well either the government of Russia needs to change or the government of Britain needs to change, because of electoral arithmetic and laws of both lands, the President certainly and the states under him are going to be in power for a few more years until 2024 at least.

    Whereas the UK government, the current Prime Minister is hanging on by a thread; her own party is divided so is the opposition Labour for that matter. So one of the governments would have to change for there to be an improvement in relations and it looks like Britain will change first.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Adam Garrie and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    RT Editor-in-Chief Reveals Salisbury’s 'Suspects' Preconditions for Interview
    WATCH Skripal Poisoning "Suspects" Reveal Why They Visited Salisbury
    'They're Shocked': Skripal's Niece Speaks Out About Salisbury Poisoning Suspects
    'We Found Them': Putin Says Russia Knows Who Salisbury Incident Suspects Are
    Tags:
    witch hunt, pressure, plot, interview, UK Government, RT, Adam Garrie, Sergei Skripal, Ruslan Boshirov, Alexander Petrov, Russia, Salisbury, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse