Register
04:43 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Respect and Equality for All Trans People Pride London, 3 July 2010.

    Prison System Tries to Erase Transgender People By Ignoring Needs - Activist

    © Flickr/ Peter O'Connor
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    212

    A massive prison strike in the United States in recent weeks has brought to the fore some of the myriad problems faced by prisoners. However, the conditions faced by transgender prisoners can be especially dangerous. Radio Sputnik spoke Thursday with an advocate for one black trans woman prisoner about those challenges and how people can help.

    On August 21, inmates in 17 prisons across the US began a three-week-long strike to demand changes to prison conditions, including access to rehabilitation programs, wages for their labor, the restoration of voting rights and an end to death by incarceration, Sputnik reported. The US has 2.3 million prisoners, the most of any country on the planet.

    Clinton Correctional Facility, Dannemora, N.Y.
    © AP Photo / Mike Groll
    Wide-Ranging Inmate Strike in Country With Biggest Per Capita Prison Population

    "Prisoners understand they are being treated as animals. We know that our conditions are causing physical harm and deaths that could be avoided if prison policy makers actually gave a damn," read a statement by Jailhouse Lawyers Speak (JLS), a group of people incarcerated in South Carolina behind the protests.

    "Prisons in America are a war zone. Every day prisoners are harmed due to conditions of confinement. For some of us, it's as if we are already dead, so what do we have to lose?"

    Transgender prisoners face additional hurdles, which have only been compounded in the two years since US President Donald Trump entered office. On May 11, the Bureau of Prisons announced it would "use biological sex" when determining which housing inmates would receive and that an inmate's gender identity would only be considered "in rare cases."

    The bureau justified this move by claiming that housing inmates based on gender identity "creates a situation that incessantly violates the privacy of female inmates; endangers the physical and mental health of the female Plaintiffs and others, including prison staff; [and] increases the potential for rape," according to a Department of Justice pamphlet titled "Transgender Offender Manual."

    A prison guard open a door during a press visit on October 14, 2015 in the new prison in Valence, southeastern France
    © AFP 2018 / PHILIPPE DESMAZES
    ‘The Levels of Brutality are Very High’: Deadly Fight in South Carolina Prison Highlights US Prison Failings

    The opposite is the case. A California study found that transgender women in male prisons are 13 times more likely than the general prison population to be sexually assaulted, according to Lambda Legal, an organization that provides legal counsel to LGBTQ people in the US. Nearly two-thirds of trans prisoners report sexual assault, although many such attacks are not reported because the perpetrators are often guards, wardens or staff members at the prison.

    Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary spoke with Danielle Corcione, a member of Philly Socialists and freelance journalist, about their advocacy work for Alyssa Victoria Hope, a black trans woman incarcerated in a male prison in Maryland, and the conditions faced by Hope and other trans women caught up in the US prison system.

    Corcione said they met Hope through Black & Pink, an LGBTQ prison abolition organization that runs a pen pal service. Hope asked Corcione to be her advocate.

    ​"Being an advocate," Corcione told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon, "meant helping [Hope] get the word out, trying to get as much public support on the outside as we can for her, trying to get her legal name change, which was successfully done this past summer, and also hooking her up with books from book-giving programs like Books Through Bars, and also crowdfunding and fundraising on my own to try to get her specific legal and medical and other types of books that she specifically requests; because with book-giving programs, it's donation-based, and it's very, very hard sometimes to get specific books from them."

    Justice, Pride and the Politics of Disruption

    Corcione told Sputnik that the leaders of the first Gay Pride, in New York City in June 1969, were two trans women of color, Marsha P Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, whose own advocacy focused on homelessness, poverty and issues surrounding police brutality and incarceration faced by all LGBTQ people. Shortly after the three-day riot outside the Stonewall Inn following a police raid on the gay bar, Johnson and Rivera, along with other activists in the Gay Liberation Front, helped found an advocacy group called Street [Transgender] Action Revolutionaries (STAR), which helped provide poor and homeless LGBTQ people with housing and other social services. STAR reached across racial lines to help immigrant queer and trans people, sex workers and other very marginalized people in New York City.

    "Unfortunately, decades later, we're still kinda faced with this reality that, specifically for transgender people, one in six transgender people have been incarcerated at some point in their life," Corcione explained. "But when we're talking specifically about black transgender people, that number is 47 percent — so nearly half of all black trans people have been incarcerated during their lifetime."

    Corcione noted that Hope is not only black, transgender and a woman, but is also disabled because she suffers from mental health issues, as well as digestive disorders and temporomandibular joint dysfunction, a joint disorder in the jaw that makes it difficult to eat certain foods.

    "So, with those identities alone, she's kind of attacked at every single angle," Corcione noted.

    Members of Pakistan's transgender community and their supporters protest violence against transgender people, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. A Pakistani officer said police have arrested 10 members of a criminal gang who flogged a transgender person and posted the incident on social media. The arrests were made in the eastern Pakistani city of Sialkot after a video of the flogging was shared thousands of times on social media.
    © AP Photo/ B.K. Bangash
    Pakistan’s Transgender, Third Gender People Win Monumental Civil Rights Victory

    "It's not great to have a disability when you're in prison, too, because all of these things outside of prison are a barrier for anybody. So, when you look at someone who has every angle of their identity attacked, someone like comrade Alyssa experiences all of that all at once. I think that's a really important thing to keep in mind because… being one of these identities alone in prison is extremely bad, but when we look at the multiple layers, there's definitely other people like Alyssa who are trans women of color in prison; a lot of them could be detained in detention centers," as Hope is, which Corcione noted have "far less accountability than state-run prisons."

    "So her experience, while it's very specific to her, I think is very representative of how the prison system takes the most marginalized people… who are already vulnerable to family rejection, who are already vulnerable to homelessness, poverty, unemployment, etcetera, and just really tries to get them erased."

    Corcione described how the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections "went on lockdown and seized all mail and, I believe, also, [stopped] visits as well, because there was this K2 drug allegedly going through the prison system, and correctional officers were poisoned. I got a notification from Alyssa via mail saying that her prison was on lockdown, and she wasn't receiving mail or visits, and she didn't know why; and then I looked into it on the news, and the Baltimore Sun had reported that because of the Pennsylvania lockdown, that this had happened."

    Pennsylvania's entire corrections system went into a 12-day lockdown on August 30 after more than 50 state prison staff and 33 inmates required medical attention in the previous three months. Medical tests suggested they had been exposed to so-called "synthetic marijuana," of which K2 is one type, the York Daily Record reported.

    US ambulance
    © AP Photo / Mike Groll
    Deadly Trend: Cheap, Synthetic Marijuana Claims Hundreds of Victims in US Capital

    Corcione noted that Pennsylvania borders Maryland, but that "at the same time, other members of Black and Pink who have pen pals reported really scattered mail in Texas and in Ohio, all over the country, because of the national prison strike. And while personally I don't really see any evidence that the poisoning was linked to the prison strike, especially since even the more politicized prisoners of Pennsylvania weren't striking at the time."

    But to Corcione it probably wasn't a coincidence. They noted that Philly.com had published a story revealing the lack of evidence about K2 in the mail and that not enough evidence existed to tell whether the symptoms of the guards weren't instead a mass psychogenic illness or something else.

    "That's a very important reality that we need to keep in mind," they said, because "social movements in the past have been have been suppressed by drug convictions."

    Corcione noted an upcoming phone-in to Hope's prison, North Branch Correctional Institution, to demand that Hope's rights as a trans woman be respected. "One of the staff people working at her prison was not acknowledging her legal name change, which, unfortunately for any transgender people who have had their name changed, it's extremely painful to be referred to [by] your dead name instead of the name that you went through the process and did all of this work to say on the books, ‘This is my name.'"

    Related:

    Associate Professor on Prison Smuggling in UK: 'It Seems to Be Escalating'
    Lithuania Appeals European Court Ruling Over CIA's Secret Prison Case
    Wide-Ranging Inmate Strike in Country With Biggest Per Capita Prison Population
    Nationwide Prison Strikes; Baltimore to Ban Water Privatization
    Criminologist Tells Sputnik British Prison Authorities 'Should Be Ashamed'
    Tags:
    byanymeansnecessary, Prison Strike, issues, transgender, LGBTQ, abolition, advocate, Prison, Maryland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse