Register
18:05 GMT +313 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters light fireworks during a far-right demonstration in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man has died and two others were injured in an altercation between several people of various nationalities in the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Sunday

    AfD MP Says Protests 'Urgently Needed' in Germany to Rectify Merkel's Mistakes

    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    0 10

    The murder of a German man and subsequent arrest of two immigrants of Kurdish origin last month sparked protests by locals in the east German city of Chemnitz, reigniting public debate over the Angela Merkel's lax immigration policy.

    Sputnik reporter Suliman Mulhem spoke to MP Frank Pasemann, who represents the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party in the Bundestag, about the significance of the ongoing protests and mounting tensions between Germans and immigrants throughout the country.

    Beyond Chemnitz

    Commenting on the prospect of the protests spreading, Mr. Pasemann said more anti-immigrant rallies will “surely” be held in Saxony and other parts of Germany as long as “the situation regarding illegal mass immigration from third world countries is still an issue.”

    “With a clear pattern emerging – foreign criminals, German victims – it is only a matter of time until new protests spread all over the country, especially in eastern areas. Now the government and authorities are under compulsion to act. Further protests are urgently required to change German politics for the better,” MP Frank Pasemann told Sputnik on Thursday.

    Moreover, the lawmaker noted that protests have already spread to some parts of Saxony-Anthalt, the state which he hails from, and proceeded to outline the fragile shape of German society.

    READ MORE: Nothing Can Justify Violence, Nazi Slogans During Protests in Germany – Merkel

    “German society is breaking apart. Many Germans are afraid to walk along roads in their own cities and small towns, nowadays crowded by large groups of foreigners, living in Germany because they were labelled as refugees who fled their own country in fear of their lives. Germans fear these gang-like loafers,” he said.

    “While being attacked in their own homes, Germans are forced to pay for the living of these illegal aliens.”

    German police officer instructs migrants ahead of their walk from the Austrian-German border to a first registration point of the German federal police in the small Bavarian village Wegscheid, southern Germany, on October 20, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / CHRISTOF STACHE
    There Were No Stabbing Incidents in Germany Before Merkel's 'Open Border'– AfD
    The AfD has never been coy about its anti-immigrant stance, and Mr. Pasemann categorically attributed many of Germany’s current social and economic issues to Merkel’s open-door immigration policy, insisting that it “ruined the social peace in Germany”.”

    Elaborating, he said the country’s previous state of harmony was “based on trusted standards, a common language and familiar social values.”

    “And, not to forget, social peace is based on the reliability that the law applies for everyone in the same way,” he added.

    Unreliable Media

    The MP also took aim at Germany’s mainstream media for exaggerating the scale of violence during protests in Chemnitz, describing them as “completely unreliable” in their coverage of domestic politics and the government’s foreign policy.

    READ MORE: German Intel Chief Must Explain Doubts About Chemnitz Videos — Seehofer

    “They are completely unreliable. Unsurprisingly, trust in our mainstream media is at a historic low. Coverage of Chemnitz is largely based on declarations and comments from activist linked to far-left groups, including hatred-orientated antifascists and communist groups. Even nationwide public broadcasters are known for hiring journalists linked to the far-left.”

    Despite arresting a number protestors in Chemnitz for performing the Nazi salute, police have insisted that the rallies have overwhelmingly been peaceful and free of violence.

    Changing Political Landscape

    A balloon of the right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD) party can be seen during an election party in Berlin on March 13, 2016.
    © AFP 2018 / John Macdougall
    Amid Chemnitz Protests, AfD is Germany's 2nd Most Popular Political Force, Outranking the SPD - Poll
    The influx of migrants into Europe in recent years has unquestionably influenced European politics, shifting many voters rightward on the political spectrum, as they seek alternatives to the ruling parties to rectify their mistakes.

    Germany serves as a prime example, with the AfD proving popular in last year’s federal election and continuing to gain support in 2018, according to a string of polls.

    Commenting on his party’s rise to prominence in German politics, Mr. Pasemann said “The AfD has collected the justified anger of many Germans and channeled it into parliamentary participation and democratic protest.”

    Concluding, he described the AfD as “Germany’s anchor for safety, order and social peace”, while insisting that “the old parties are the cause for social disruption, crime and unsafety.”

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Protests Erupt in Germany's Köthen After 2 Afghans Detained Over Man's Death

    Related:

    German Left-Wing Group Recruiting Members, but Won't Get Them From AfD - Scholar
    Stop Relying on US, European Security Cannot Exist Without Russian Help – AfD
    In the Crosshairs: German Lawmakers Say Security Services Should Monitor AfD
    German Intel Chief Says Chemnitz Footage Isn’t Fake Amid Calls to Resign
    German Intel Chief Must Explain Doubts About Chemnitz Videos - Seehofer
    New Rally to Be Held in Chemnitz as German Citizen Dies in Clash With Afghans
    Tags:
    migration, Chemnitz Protests, Migrant Crisis, Alternative for Germany (AfD), European Union, Frank Pasemann, Angela Merkel, Chemnitz, Germany, Europe, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse