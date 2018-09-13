AfD MP Says Protests 'Urgently Needed' in Germany to Rectify Merkel's Mistakes

The murder of a German man and subsequent arrest of two immigrants of Kurdish origin last month sparked protests by locals in the east German city of Chemnitz, reigniting public debate over the Angela Merkel's lax immigration policy.

Sputnik reporter Suliman Mulhem spoke to MP Frank Pasemann, who represents the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party in the Bundestag, about the significance of the ongoing protests and mounting tensions between Germans and immigrants throughout the country.

Beyond Chemnitz

Commenting on the prospect of the protests spreading, Mr. Pasemann said more anti-immigrant rallies will “surely” be held in Saxony and other parts of Germany as long as “the situation regarding illegal mass immigration from third world countries is still an issue.”

“With a clear pattern emerging – foreign criminals, German victims – it is only a matter of time until new protests spread all over the country, especially in eastern areas. Now the government and authorities are under compulsion to act. Further protests are urgently required to change German politics for the better,” MP Frank Pasemann told Sputnik on Thursday.

Moreover, the lawmaker noted that protests have already spread to some parts of Saxony-Anthalt, the state which he hails from, and proceeded to outline the fragile shape of German society.

“German society is breaking apart. Many Germans are afraid to walk along roads in their own cities and small towns, nowadays crowded by large groups of foreigners, living in Germany because they were labelled as refugees who fled their own country in fear of their lives. Germans fear these gang-like loafers,” he said.

“While being attacked in their own homes, Germans are forced to pay for the living of these illegal aliens.”

The AfD has never been coy about its anti-immigrant stance, and Mr. Pasemann categorically attributed many of Germany’s current social and economic issues to Merkel’s open-door immigration policy, insisting that it “ruined the social peace in Germany”.”

Elaborating, he said the country’s previous state of harmony was “based on trusted standards, a common language and familiar social values.”

“And, not to forget, social peace is based on the reliability that the law applies for everyone in the same way,” he added.

Unreliable Media

The MP also took aim at Germany’s mainstream media for exaggerating the scale of violence during protests in Chemnitz, describing them as “completely unreliable” in their coverage of domestic politics and the government’s foreign policy.

“They are completely unreliable. Unsurprisingly, trust in our mainstream media is at a historic low. Coverage of Chemnitz is largely based on declarations and comments from activist linked to far-left groups, including hatred-orientated antifascists and communist groups. Even nationwide public broadcasters are known for hiring journalists linked to the far-left.”

Despite arresting a number protestors in Chemnitz for performing the Nazi salute, police have insisted that the rallies have overwhelmingly been peaceful and free of violence.

Changing Political Landscape

The influx of migrants into Europe in recent years has unquestionably influenced European politics, shifting many voters rightward on the political spectrum, as they seek alternatives to the ruling parties to rectify their mistakes.

Germany serves as a prime example, with the AfD proving popular in last year’s federal election and continuing to gain support in 2018, according to a string of polls.

Commenting on his party’s rise to prominence in German politics, Mr. Pasemann said “The AfD has collected the justified anger of many Germans and channeled it into parliamentary participation and democratic protest.”

Concluding, he described the AfD as “Germany’s anchor for safety, order and social peace”, while insisting that “the old parties are the cause for social disruption, crime and unsafety.”

