Register
09:47 GMT +313 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier looking out of an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria

    Terrorist-Held Idlib the Only Excuse for Illegal US Presence in Syria – Observer

    © AP Photo / APTV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 10

    Idlib, the last terrorist stronghold in Syria, has become a bone of contention for major global players, commentators of Syrian descent told Sputnik. While Washington is swiftly losing its grip in the region, terrorist-held Idlib remains the only justification for the US presence in Syria, they noted.

    Tensions surrounding the Syrian Arab Army's upcoming Idlib operation continue to escalate amid reports of possible chemical provocations by terrorists and the US-led coalition's threats to strike on Syrian government forces in case poisonous substances are used in Idlib and elsewhere in Syria.

    The US's fierce opposition to Bashar al-Assad's plan to liberate Idlib, home to up to 70,000 jihadi fighters including Tahrir al-Sham*, an umbrella organization for various terrorist groups, looks rather surprising given Washington's "green light" to the Syrian government forces' southern advance this June.

    On June 24, Reuters reported that Washington had told Syrian rebels in the south that they should not expect it to provide any military aid to them amid the Syrian-Russian advance.

    According to Ghassan Kadi, a political analyst of Syrian origin, there is no concrete strategy behind Washington's flip-flopping on Syria.

    "America is supporting chaos and the perpetuation of bloodshed in Syria," Kadi told Sputnik. "If the messages America is giving are confusing, it is because they are meant to be confusing. Having said that, I believe that America itself is confused. Apart from not knowing who is really running the country and which government departments are working against each other, America no longer has a plan for Syria. It's original plan failed, and the only thing it can do now is to create more chaos."

    White Helmets uniform found during the search of terrorists’ headquarters in Eastern Ghouta.
    © Sputnik / Morad Saeed
    Russia Calls on OPCW Not To Allow Provocation With Chem Weapons in Idlib – Envoy
    Meanwhile, controversial signals continue to come from Washington with The Wall Street Journal dropping a hint that the White House did not exclude targeting Russian and Iranian positions in Syria in case Assad resorts to the use of chemical weapons.

    Damascus's repeated signals to the US that it had destroyed all its chemical weapons stockpiles under the strict control of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) years ago seem to fall on deaf ears.

    "American policies in Syria are akin to a schoolboy tossing between having to do his homework or having to go to bed. Neither option looks palatable," Kadi said. "America has supported jihadi militants all the way from the early Soviet days in Afghanistan till the recent events in Syria, in reality America is using those ideologically self-driven fighters to serve its own ends, but not to give them victory. But now America realizes that it has to choose between allowing either the Syrian-Russian side or the terrorists to win. Homework or bed. Somehow, America thinks that there could be a third option, one that suits its agenda, but in fact there isn't and, against its wishes, it will have to accept the inevitable fall of the terrorists in Idlib."

    "As for threatening to target Russian positions, I frankly find this bravado quite laughable," he noted.

    Smoke raises in the Syrian village of Kafr Ain in the southern countryside of Idlib province after an airstrike on September 7, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Anas AL-DYAB
    Attacking Syria Illegal, US 'Has No Right to be Judge or Prosecutor' - Author
    It appears that the US is not alone in its unwillingness to solve the terrorist hotbed problem once and for all: Turkey is calling on its Astana format allies, Russia and Iran, to postpone the Idlib operation.

    In an article published by The Wall Street Journal on September 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the international community to prevent the Idlib operation. The report was published four days after a trilateral meeting between the Russian, Turkish and Iranian presidents in Tehran.

    "Just like America, Erdogan is also looking for a winning score," Kadi presumed. "Thus far, he continues to be empty-handed after he was dreaming of entering Damascus as a conqueror. This is why he keeps a foot in every door despite his rapidly deteriorating bilateral relationship with America, also hoping that a resolution will emerge and which will give him some satisfaction. To this effect, he hopes that delays may provide such opportunity."

    In contrast, Iran, Russia and Damascus want to strike the iron while it's hot, the analyst underscored.

    The crew of a T-72 tank of the 10th Division, 2nd Corps of the Syrian Arab Army are on combat alert off Katana, Damascus Province
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    The crew of a T-72 tank of the 10th Division, 2nd Corps of the Syrian Arab Army are on combat alert off Katana, Damascus Province

    'Terrorist Presence in Syria Makes US Boots on the Ground Necessary'

    Christopher Assad, a Canada-based political observer and writer of Syrian origin, believes that "the elimination of terrorist organization in Idlib will deprive the US coalition of most of the cards it can play to pressure Syria, Turkey and the Kurds."

    Tanks of the Syrian Army at combat positions. File photo
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
    'Inevitable' Op: Why Russia, Iran, Turkey Need to Solve Differences Over Idlib
    "The US and Turkey have thus far acted in a synchronous manner, with each move by either of them resulting in the other responding with a more egregious one against Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity in Manbij, Raqqa, Deir-Ezzor, Qamishli and Idlib," he opined. "That whole area is so resource rich with agricultural and fossil fuels so much so that it constitutes the main lifeline of the Syrian economy. Syria cannot survive for long without its North and Northeast, let alone rebuild."

    The terrorist presence in Syria makes US boots on the ground a "necessity" thus "justifying" Washington's illegal occupation of the country's territories, he explained, suggesting that the US has no incentives to leave the Arab Republic any time soon.

    On the contrary, "Iran and Syria share with Russia the view that extremism in all its forms must be eradicated in the region because it poses a strategic threat to all the states of the region and beyond," Assad underscored.

    "Russia has gone to great lengths to create de-escalation zones and encourage a solution based on a political settlement in Syria," he said. "For three years, the Russian state has incurred huge cost in blood and treasure in order to bring peace to Syria. It takes no genius to conclude that the Western threats to strike Syria, using staged attacks with chemical weapons by anyone will fall on deaf ears this time around, when practically all Islamic extremists are gathered in Idlib, a province that has always been an incubating chamber of Islamic extremism."

    Men ride a motorbike past a hazard sign at a site hit by an airstrike on Tuesday in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ammar Abdullah
    Staged Filming of Mock 'Chemical Attacks' Has Begun in Idlib - Russian MoD
    According to the political observer, this time "the hardened position of the West is likely to be confronted with a much harder position by the winning Axis of Resistance, backed by Russia, India and China."

    He opined that "if the US miscalculates and strikes Syria this time around" it may reap the bitter fruit of its decision.

    Meanwhile, addressing the Geneva summit on Tuesday, the Russian special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, called upon the international community to be "very careful and balanced in its assessment in case of this possible provocation, which could serve as a basis for the Western coalition to carry out new missiles strikes on Syria."

    The same day, a meeting on the Syrian crisis was held by the UN Security Council at the request of Moscow.

    On September 12, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the notorious White Helmets and terrorist groups had selected children to stage a chemical attack and blame it on the Syrian Army in order to trigger the US-led coalition's "retaliation."  

    Earlier, the White House signaled its suspicions that Assad could "again" use chemical weapons against Syrian civilians and threatened to "strongly respond" to the potential assault. The Trump administration had attacked the positions of Syrian government forces twice under the pretext of unconfirmed reports about the use of poisonous substances in Khan Sheikhoun in April 2017 and Douma in April 2018.

    *Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, al-Nusra Front (Jabhat Fatah al-Sham), are terrorist groups, banned in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU Cannot Ignore to Looming Humanitarian Catastrophe in Syria’s Idlib - Juncker
    Russia Calls on OPCW Not To Allow Provocation With Chem Weapons in Idlib – Envoy
    Russian Special Envoy for Syria: Terrorists' Surrender Could Resolve Idlib Issue
    UN Chief: Idlib Must Not Be Transformed Into a 'Bloodbath'
    Tags:
    provocation, alleged chemical attack, chemical weapons, US-led coalition, The Syrian war, White Helmets, Syrian Arab Army, NATO, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Hassan Rouhani, Vladimir Putin, Khan Sheikhoun, Douma, Idlib, Tehran, Iran, Turkey, Middle East, United States, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse