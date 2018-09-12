Register
    In this October 22, 2014, file photo, thick smoke from an airstrike by the US-led coalition rises in Kobani, Syria, as seen from a hilltop on the outskirts of Suruc, at the Turkey-Syria border.

    Syrian Conflict 'Was Supported by Foreigners' From the Very Beginning - Scholars

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis, File
    Opinion
    One of the most important meetings on Syria was held last week when the presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey held their third summit in Tehran on the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

    Commenting on its results, Dr. Seyed Hadi Barhani, an Iranian political expert on the Middle East, told Sputnik that the US can in no way influence the situation in Syria.

    “The trilateral summit in Tehran with the participation of Iran, Russia and Turkey is undoubtedly the success of Iranian diplomacy, which has once again shown that despite economic and political pressure Iran was and remains one of the most influential players in the region.

    A member of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, stands amid the rubble of a destroyed building during a rescue operation following reported air strikes in the rebel-held Qatarji neighbourhood of the northern city of Aleppo, on October 17, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / KARAM AL-MASRI
    US State Dept Says Russia, Syria Endanger White Helmets With False Accusations
    The US is trying to constantly oppose the settlement process in the country, Dr. Seyed Hadi Barhani noted. “At a time when terrorist groups in Syria are suffering a crushing defeat and almost all the territory except small areas is under the control of government troops, the US is doing everything to stop the Syrian government and delay the victory over terrorism. But, all these efforts are inconclusive, since the US does not have a real impact on the situation and can no longer stop this process.”

    Barhani also explained that the US used chemical attack scenarios to undermine the Syrian government's success.

    “As soon as the Syrian army gains a significant victory over terrorists, the United States again and again uses this provocative scenario in order to, on the one hand, smear the Syrian government, and on the other, to downplay the bitterness of its frustration in the public eye. In general, I believe that the West made a strategic mistake with regard to Syria, and the reason for this error is that Western countries look at the Middle East through the eyes of Israel. The Israeli lobby in Western capitals and, in particular, Washington is so great that they assess the situation in the region from the position of Israel and act in its, and not in their own, interests. They spent billions of dollars to overthrow the government of Bashar al Assad, but they did not achieve their goal, and are now paying for their 'blind' pro-Israeli policy.”

    READ MORE: Bush, Cheney’s Iraq Lies and War Crimes Spawned Daesh and Killed Millions

    Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014
    © REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi
    Russian Special Envoy for Syria: Terrorists' Surrender Could Resolve Idlib Issue
    Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, from the University of Tehran, believes that the meeting in Tehran was useful not only for the future of Syria, but also for strengthening relations between Russia, Iran and Turkey in the fight against US sanctions.

    “I think that the meeting went well. It is obvious that the positions of Iran and Russia are very close. The fact that the Turkish government designated Tahrir al-Sham as a terrorist organization two weeks ago shows that Turkey has taken firm and positive steps towards Russia and Iran. In my opinion, the meeting was also useful for Syria, and for strengthening (relations) between the three countries against the economic attacks of the United States.”

    Regarding the United States’ role in establishing peace in Syria, professor Marandi stressed that the Syria conflict from the very beginning was a war that was supported by foreigners, including the US, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

    “The Western countries also helped Al-Qaeda strengthen its positions in Iraq and Syria, and finally, IS[Daesh] was established. To weaken the government of Syria, they (the Americans) approved that the Saudis and the Persian Gulf countries help extremists, as it was in Afghanistan in the '60s, but on a larger scale. The Americans want Al-Qaeda to remain their lever of pressure in Syria.”

    READ MORE: US-Spawned Terrorism in Syria 'Will Turn Around Like a Boomerang & Destroy Them'

    Smoke raises in the Syrian village of Kafr Ain in the southern countryside of Idlib province after an airstrike on September 7, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Anas AL-DYAB
    Attack on Syria's Idlib Risks a Severe Security Crisis - Erdogan
    The professor also explained that the US had always helped terror groups in Syria carry out false flag attacks, so they could justify their own.

    “Undoubtedly, all previous attacks were not carried out by the Syrian government. The Americans are well aware that there were no attacks last time. It was all based on a lie. And now the US is preparing the ground for Al-Qaeda, Tahrir al-Sham and the White Helmets, which are actually connected with Al-Qaeda, to make a false attack on behalf of the Syrian government, so that the US could again attack Syria. Clearly, they have a motive for such an offensive in Syria. In the past, when the Syrian government army was making progress, these attacks took place, which served as a pretext for the West's missile strikes. Therefore, those who have a motive for attacks are extremists, and the Western countries pave the way for them so that they can carry out their own missile strikes in Syria,” Morandi concluded.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

