Syrian Conflict 'Was Supported by Foreigners' From the Very Beginning - Scholars

Commenting on its results, Dr. Seyed Hadi Barhani, an Iranian political expert on the Middle East, told Sputnik that the US can in no way influence the situation in Syria.
“The trilateral summit in Tehran with the participation of Iran, Russia and Turkey is undoubtedly the success of Iranian diplomacy, which has once again shown that despite economic and political pressure Iran was and remains one of the most influential players in the region.
Barhani also explained that the US used chemical attack scenarios to undermine the Syrian government's success.
“As soon as the Syrian army gains a significant victory over terrorists, the United States again and again uses this provocative scenario in order to, on the one hand, smear the Syrian government, and on the other, to downplay the bitterness of its frustration in the public eye. In general, I believe that the West made a strategic mistake with regard to Syria, and the reason for this error is that Western countries look at the Middle East through the eyes of Israel. The Israeli lobby in Western capitals and, in particular, Washington is so great that they assess the situation in the region from the position of Israel and act in its, and not in their own, interests. They spent billions of dollars to overthrow the government of Bashar al Assad, but they did not achieve their goal, and are now paying for their 'blind' pro-Israeli policy.”
“I think that the meeting went well. It is obvious that the positions of Iran and Russia are very close. The fact that the Turkish government designated Tahrir al-Sham as a terrorist organization two weeks ago shows that Turkey has taken firm and positive steps towards Russia and Iran. In my opinion, the meeting was also useful for Syria, and for strengthening (relations) between the three countries against the economic attacks of the United States.”
Regarding the United States’ role in establishing peace in Syria, professor Marandi stressed that the Syria conflict from the very beginning was a war that was supported by foreigners, including the US, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.
“The Western countries also helped Al-Qaeda strengthen its positions in Iraq and Syria, and finally, IS[Daesh] was established. To weaken the government of Syria, they (the Americans) approved that the Saudis and the Persian Gulf countries help extremists, as it was in Afghanistan in the '60s, but on a larger scale. The Americans want Al-Qaeda to remain their lever of pressure in Syria.”
“Undoubtedly, all previous attacks were not carried out by the Syrian government. The Americans are well aware that there were no attacks last time. It was all based on a lie. And now the US is preparing the ground for Al-Qaeda, Tahrir al-Sham and the White Helmets, which are actually connected with Al-Qaeda, to make a false attack on behalf of the Syrian government, so that the US could again attack Syria. Clearly, they have a motive for such an offensive in Syria. In the past, when the Syrian government army was making progress, these attacks took place, which served as a pretext for the West's missile strikes. Therefore, those who have a motive for attacks are extremists, and the Western countries pave the way for them so that they can carry out their own missile strikes in Syria,” Morandi concluded.
