Register
05:10 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during the signing of a document after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018

    White House Floats Second Trump-Kim Meeting Despite Establishment Opposition

    © REUTERS / Susan Walsh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump has received a new letter from North Korea Chairman Kim Jong Un, and discussions are currently underway about a second meeting between the two leaders, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

    Author and professor Tim Beal, whose most recent book is "Crisis in Korea," joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Tuesday to discuss a potential second summit meeting between Trump and Kim.

    ​"There's Trump on the one hand and the establishment and the military on the other," Beal told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "We have this seen this time and time again. So the big question is whether Trump can break through this and construct a deal with North Korea. Personally, I am skeptical about that, but we have to hope that he can."

    "Polls are dropping and so forth, and the only place where he [Trump] seems to be getting somewhere in his own mind is North Korea," Beal added. 

    Railway
    CC0
    Pyongyang Aims to Connect Railways of North, South Korea – Official

    Although Trump canceled a visit to North Korea scheduled for the end of August by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, citing a lack of progress in nuclear negotiations, Sanders said Pyongyang is showing signs of good faith, such as its decision not to showcase nuclear-capable missiles in a military parade over the weekend.

    "The recent parade in North Korea for once was not about their nuclear arsenal. The president has achieved tremendous success with his policies so far, and this letter was further evidence of progress in this relationship," Sanders said, Sputnik reported.

    Yet on Tuesday, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said that North Korea has not taken the steps required for denuclearization. 

    FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement before saying goodbye to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool
    Trump Thanks North Korea's Kim for Having 'Unwavering Faith' in US President

    "The US has lived up to the Singapore declaration," Bolton said in a Fox News interview Tuesday morning. "It's just North Korea that has not taken the steps that we feel are necessary to denuclearize."

    "We haven't got a clear separation between Trump and the deep state. Bolton is Bolton, but he is also part of the neocon establishment. He worked George W. Bush and so forth, even though Trump appointed him. Bolton is obviously very much against these talks with North Korea," Beal told Radio Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump on DPRK Leader Kim: 'Good Dialogue From Two People That Like Each Other'
    North Korean Leader Kim Confirmed Readiness to Visit Russia - Matvienko
    Kim Jong-un, Trump Exchange Messages Via S Korean Envoy - S Korean Gov't
    Fans Banter Over Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Awkwardness Captured on Camera (PHOTO)
    Judge Says Kim Jong-nam’s Murder Could Be Political, No Evidence to Prove It
    Tags:
    denuclearization, summit, John Bolton, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse