Register
03:36 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Over 6,500 Russian servicemen, 15 warships and over 10 aircraft will hold military drills in the Far East Kamchatka Territory, the Eastern Military District said Monday

    Chinese-Russian Defense Drills Illustrate Growing Alliance - Analyst

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With Russia kicking off its joint military drills with Chinese soldiers on Tuesday as presidents from both respective countries met on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik that a strong alliance is brewing in the East.

    The Vostok-2018 drills, which will be held at five military training grounds and in the waters of the Sea of Japan, will involve more than 300,000 troops, 36,000 tanks, 1,000 aircraft and 80 warships and support vessels. Roughly 3,200 members of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) will join in on the drills, according to Al Jazeera.

    The start of the drills also coincided with the beginning of a three-day economic meeting in Vladivostok, at which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were spotted in a pancake-cooking showdown. The meeting also comes amid escalating tensions on the trade war front between the US and China and US-led sanctions against Russia.

    ​Sleboda told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday the military drills are the largest ever carried out by the Soviet Union or Russia and highlight a growing partnership between China and Russia.

    "This is about the military, the political, the economic and even the cultural relationship, and this isn't just the biggest military exercise since the fall out the Soviet Union, actually," he told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "This is the largest military drill either Russia or the Soviet Union has ever had, and it is a domestic military drill."

    "It's showing again that this military, political, economic strategic partnership… is becoming an alliance," he stressed, before adding that the budding union is all thanks to the US' behavior toward both countries.

    December 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Beijing's Military Drills Warning to Washington Over Taiwan - Military Analyst

    "The US has economically, militarily and politically pushed and pushed and pushed China in the South China Sea, a trade war, tariffs, sanctions and the same things with Russia," he told Becker. "They keep pushing and pushing and pushing, and they are doing everything possible to make the worst geopolitical nightmare."

    For Sleboda, the Trump administration's policies are creating a "whole new ball game, geopolitically." And he's not alone in this opinion.

    Fyodor Lukyanov, the editor of Russia in Global Affairs, told Al Jazeera for an article published Monday that China and Russia getting closer is a direct response to the US.

    "Clearly we can see a growing rapprochement between Russia and China because of the very assertive line against both countries by the United States. And in this regard we can say that [US President] Donald Trump is the major patron of the Russian-Chinese closer relationship," he said.

    Following talks with Xi, Putin told reporters that Russia and China will continue to advocate the use of national currencies in bilateral transactions, noting that such a move would help to "increase the stability of banking services for export-import amid continuing risks in the global markets."

    Military drills will take place until September 17 and will coincide with NATO's Rapid Trident 2018 drills in Ukraine, which are expected to end on September 15, Sputnik reported. 

    Related:

    US Suspects Russia in Sonic Attacks on Diplomats in Cuba, China - Reports
    RDIF, China Shandong Hi-Speed Group to Invest in Russia Far East Highways
    ‘America the Bully’: Trump Pushing Germany Toward China, Russia - Ischinger
    US to Create Hybrid Fighter Jet to Take on Russia, China - Reports
    Defense Drills Show Russia, China Take ‘Great Power Competition’ Seriously
    Tags:
    Vostok-2018, Eastern Economic Forum, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    'It's a Trap!'
    'It's a Trap!'
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse